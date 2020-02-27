2020 Men’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 2: Gwo, Khosla Set Blodgett Pool Records

2020 Men’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

They are off to a fast start at the 2020 Men’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships, with two Blodgett Pool records broken in the first three individual events. Princeton sophomore Raunak Khosla, the defending champion in the 200 IM, set the pool mark with 1:43.58 with the top performance of the morning. Columbia junior Albert Gwo went 19.32 to lead the qualifiers in the 50 free, also breaking a pool record with his prelims swim. Harvard freshman Cole Kuster (4:20.19) touched out Penn sophomore William Kamps (4:20.65) to earn lane 4 in tonight’s 500 free final.

Harvard, Yale and Dartmouth loaded up with a maximum of 6 divers on Day 2, while the other five teams entered 2 or 3 in the 1-meter event.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 2

(Does not include diving or the 200 free relay.)

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 3 3 6 12 Columbia 3 2 2 7 Cornell 2 2 4 8 Dartmouth 1 1 1 3 Harvard 3 9 0 12 Penn 3 2 4 9 Princeton 6 3 4 13 Yale 3 2 3 8

500 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 0 3 4 Columbia 0 1 0 1 Cornell 0 0 1 1 Dartmouth 1 0 1 2 Harvard 1 4 0 5 Penn 2 0 1 3 Princeton 3 3 1 7 Yale 0 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 1 2 4 Columbia 1 1 0 2 Cornell 1 1 2 4 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 1 4 0 5 Penn 1 1 1 3 Princeton 3 0 1 4 Yale 0 0 2 2

50 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 2 1 4 Columbia 2 0 2 4 Cornell 1 1 1 3 Dartmouth 0 1 0 1 Harvard 1 1 0 2 Penn 0 1 2 3 Princeton 0 0 2 2 Yale 3 2 0 5

Team Scores After Day 1

Harvard University 120 Columbia University 108 Princeton University / Brown University (tied) 104 – Cornell University 102 University of Pennsylvania / Yale University (tied) 98 – Dartmouth College 94

Projected Standings

(Includes diving, 1000 free, 1650 free, and relays from psych sheets)