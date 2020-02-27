Division II Psych Sheets Released; McKendree Men Seek To Break Queens Streak

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s & Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 11 – Saturday, March 14, 2020
- SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center – Geneva, OH
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Defending champs Queens women (5x) & Queens men (5x)
- Psych Sheets:
The NCAA has released unofficial psych sheets and cut lines for the 2020 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships.
Pre-selection sheets came earlier this week, with some new NCAA rules throwing wrinkles into which teams can qualify. You can read more about that here. We could not find any obvious additions, or subtractions, from those preselection sheets to the unofficial psych sheets released on Thursday.
We’ve also scored out the psych sheets, and you can find that data below. At present, the McKendree men score out highest on the psych sheet, 65 points ahead of five-time defending champs Queens. On the women’s side, Queens is in the best position after seeding again, but Drury, which dominated D2 before the rise of the Queens program, is only 31 points behind, led by senior Bailee Nunn.
Scored Psych Sheets
Women:
|Rank
|WOMEN
|Total
|1.
|Queens
|518
|2.
|Drury
|487
|3.
|UCSD
|406
|4.
|Indy
|312
|5.
|Nova Southeastern
|301
|6.
|Tampa
|280
|7.
|Lindenwood
|174
|8.
|Wingate
|166
|9.
|West Chester
|144
|10.
|Delta State
|136
|11.
|Wayne State
|94
|12.
|West Florida
|90
|13.
|Mines
|88
|14.
|Carson-Newman
|59
|15.
|Sioux Falls
|54
|16.
|Colorado Mesa
|51
|17.
|IUP
|50
|18.
|Fresno Pacific
|36
|19.
|Truman State
|36
|20.
|Saint Cloud State
|30
|21.
|Bellarmine
|28
|22.
|Bloomsburg
|19
|23.
|Grand Valley State
|16
|24.
|Edinboro
|14
|25.
|Concordia Irvine
|11
|26.
|Findlay
|9
|27.
|McKendree
|8
|28.
|Augastana
|6
|29.
|Northern Michigan
|6
|30.
|Dixie State
|5
|31.
|Lynn
|5
|32.
|Western Carolina
|5
|33.
|Davenport
|4
|34.
|Lewis
|4
|35.
|Florida Tech
|3
|36.
|CSU East Bay
|2
|37.
|Florida Southern
|1
Men:
|Rank
|MEN
|Total
|1.
|McKendree
|418
|2.
|Queens
|353
|3.
|Drury
|272
|4.
|Emmanuel
|271
|5.
|Tampa
|267
|6.
|UCSD
|254
|7.
|Nova Southeastern
|249
|8.
|Indy
|235
|9.
|Delta State
|217
|10.
|Carson Newman
|178
|11.
|Wingate
|154
|12.
|Grand Valley State
|125
|13.
|Missouri S&T
|110
|14.
|Lindenwood
|104
|15.
|NMU
|76
|16.
|Colorado Mesa
|72
|17.
|Wayne State
|67
|18.
|Simon Fraser
|50
|19.
|Gannon
|36
|20.
|Fresno Pacific
|32
|21.
|Lewis
|27
|22.
|Findlay
|23
|23.
|Florida Southern
|23
|24.
|Bellarmine
|14
|25.
|Florida Tech
|13
|26.
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|12
|27.
|Southern Connecticut
|11
|28.
|Barton
|8
|29.
|Lynn
|6
|30.
|UMSL
|4
|31.
|Ashland
|3
|32.
|Saint Leo
|2
|33.
|Mines
|2
Oh, how times have changed.
13 of the teams projected to score in the men’s meet either weren’t around or weren’t in D2 when I swam a decade ago, and another 3 started up their programs while I was swimming.
Out of the 27 teams that scored my freshman year, only 12 are projected to score this year, and 5 either moved up to D1 or don’t exist anymore. Out of the top 10 teams that year, it’s even more stark: Drury, S&T, West Chester, Wayne, UCSD have qualifiers this year; OBU and HSU exist but don’t have qualifiers; Seattle moved up to D1; North Dakota and Limestone don’t exist anymore.