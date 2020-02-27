Division II Psych Sheets Released; McKendree Men Seek To Break Queens Streak

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s & Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 11 – Saturday, March 14, 2020

SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center – Geneva, OH

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

Defending champs Queens women (5x) & Queens men (5x)

Psych Sheets: Women Men



The NCAA has released unofficial psych sheets and cut lines for the 2020 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships.

Pre-selection sheets came earlier this week, with some new NCAA rules throwing wrinkles into which teams can qualify. You can read more about that here. We could not find any obvious additions, or subtractions, from those preselection sheets to the unofficial psych sheets released on Thursday.

We’ve also scored out the psych sheets, and you can find that data below. At present, the McKendree men score out highest on the psych sheet, 65 points ahead of five-time defending champs Queens. On the women’s side, Queens is in the best position after seeding again, but Drury, which dominated D2 before the rise of the Queens program, is only 31 points behind, led by senior Bailee Nunn.

Scored Psych Sheets

Women:

Rank WOMEN Total 1. Queens 518 2. Drury 487 3. UCSD 406 4. Indy 312 5. Nova Southeastern 301 6. Tampa 280 7. Lindenwood 174 8. Wingate 166 9. West Chester 144 10. Delta State 136 11. Wayne State 94 12. West Florida 90 13. Mines 88 14. Carson-Newman 59 15. Sioux Falls 54 16. Colorado Mesa 51 17. IUP 50 18. Fresno Pacific 36 19. Truman State 36 20. Saint Cloud State 30 21. Bellarmine 28 22. Bloomsburg 19 23. Grand Valley State 16 24. Edinboro 14 25. Concordia Irvine 11 26. Findlay 9 27. McKendree 8 28. Augastana 6 29. Northern Michigan 6 30. Dixie State 5 31. Lynn 5 32. Western Carolina 5 33. Davenport 4 34. Lewis 4 35. Florida Tech 3 36. CSU East Bay 2 37. Florida Southern 1

Men: