Division II Psych Sheets Released; McKendree Men Seek To Break Queens Streak

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s & Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

  • Wednesday, March 11 – Saturday, March 14, 2020
  • SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center – Geneva, OH
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Defending champs Queens women (5x) & Queens men (5x)
The NCAA has released unofficial psych sheets and cut lines for the 2020 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships.

Pre-selection sheets came earlier this week, with some new NCAA rules throwing wrinkles into which teams can qualify. You can read more about that here. We could not find any obvious additions, or subtractions, from those preselection sheets to the unofficial psych sheets released on Thursday.

We’ve also scored out the psych sheets, and you can find that data below. At present, the McKendree men score out highest on the psych sheet, 65 points ahead of five-time defending champs Queens. On the women’s side, Queens is in the best position after seeding again, but Drury, which dominated D2 before the rise of the Queens program, is only 31 points behind, led by senior Bailee Nunn.

Scored Psych Sheets

Women:

Rank WOMEN Total
1. Queens 518
2. Drury 487
3. UCSD 406
4. Indy 312
5. Nova Southeastern 301
6. Tampa 280
7. Lindenwood 174
8. Wingate 166
9. West Chester 144
10. Delta State 136
11. Wayne State 94
12. West Florida 90
13. Mines 88
14. Carson-Newman 59
15. Sioux Falls 54
16. Colorado Mesa 51
17. IUP 50
18. Fresno Pacific 36
19. Truman State 36
20. Saint Cloud State 30
21. Bellarmine 28
22. Bloomsburg 19
23. Grand Valley State 16
24. Edinboro 14
25. Concordia Irvine 11
26. Findlay 9
27. McKendree 8
28. Augastana 6
29. Northern Michigan 6
30. Dixie State 5
31. Lynn 5
32. Western Carolina 5
33. Davenport 4
34. Lewis 4
35. Florida Tech 3
36. CSU East Bay 2
37. Florida Southern 1

Men:

Rank MEN Total
1. McKendree 418
2. Queens 353
3. Drury 272
4. Emmanuel 271
5. Tampa 267
6. UCSD 254
7. Nova Southeastern 249
8. Indy 235
9. Delta State 217
10. Carson Newman 178
11. Wingate 154
12. Grand Valley State 125
13. Missouri S&T 110
14. Lindenwood 104
15. NMU 76
16. Colorado Mesa 72
17. Wayne State 67
18. Simon Fraser 50
19. Gannon 36
20. Fresno Pacific 32
21. Lewis 27
22. Findlay 23
23. Florida Southern 23
24. Bellarmine 14
25. Florida Tech 13
26. Lenoir-Rhyne 12
27. Southern Connecticut 11
28. Barton 8
29. Lynn 6
30. UMSL 4
31. Ashland 3
32. Saint Leo 2
33. Mines 2

Oh, how times have changed.

13 of the teams projected to score in the men’s meet either weren’t around or weren’t in D2 when I swam a decade ago, and another 3 started up their programs while I was swimming.

Out of the 27 teams that scored my freshman year, only 12 are projected to score this year, and 5 either moved up to D1 or don’t exist anymore. Out of the top 10 teams that year, it’s even more stark: Drury, S&T, West Chester, Wayne, UCSD have qualifiers this year; OBU and HSU exist but don’t have qualifiers; Seattle moved up to D1; North Dakota and Limestone don’t exist anymore.

