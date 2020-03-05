2020 M. Pac-12 Championships: Cal’s Julian Scratches 200 IM on Day 2

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships will feature the first individual races with day 2 prelims on Thursday morning. Swimmers will compete in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Among the scratches for day 2 was Cal All-American Zheng Quah. He scratched from his #18 seed in the 50 free, but will swim the 200 IM as the 6th seed. Teammates Chris Jhong (#9) and Trenton Julian (#13) scratched out of the 200 IM in favor of the 500 free. Julian is the 3rd seed there, while Jhong is 15th.

Arizona’s Etay Gurevich had entered the meet with a no time in the 500 free, but scratched out. Notably, he’s now the 5th seed in the 200 IM despite not appearing there on the initial psych sheets. Below is the full list of scratches in the day 2 individual events.

DAY 2 SCRATCHES: