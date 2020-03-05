2020 M. Pac-12 Championships: Cal’s Gonzalez Posts 1:51.6 in 200 BR Time Trial

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Pac-12 Championships kicked off with relays on Wednesday night. However, some swimmers chose to get a first shot at an individual event in time trials tonight. One of those men was Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez, who is in his first season with the Bears after transferring from Auburn.

Gonzalez put up a 1:51.63 in a 200 breast time trial on night 1. That’s the 4th fastest time in the NCAA this season and a lifetime best by over 2 seconds. He could be using it as a test run for that event as he tries to choose between the 200 breast and 200 back at NCAAs. Gonzalez is entered in both races on day 4 of this meet, but will probably drop 1 since he’s likely to swim both IMs.

As a freshman with Auburn in 2018, he was the SEC Champion in the 400 IM, and took 2nd in the 200 IM behind only NCAA Record holder Caeleb Dressel of Florida. He finished 3rd in the 200 back at that meet. Gonzalez’s time from 2018 SECs still holds him as the 3rd fastest 400 IMer in history.

SwimSwam will update when full results of time trials are available.