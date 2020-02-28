2020 M. B1G Up/Mid/Downs Day 3: Ohio St. Battling Closely with IU for #2 Spot

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Big Ten Championships continued this morning with prelims of the 400 IM, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. Last night, Michigan took a big lead in the scoring, while Ohio State moved ahead of Indiana for 2nd. The Wolverines should extend their lead tonight, thanks largely in part to their dominant performance in the 400 IM, where they landed 5 championship finalists. They have 11 A finalists and 22 total scorers.

Things should remain close between Ohio State and Indiana, but the Hoosiers have a slight edge with 21 scorers to Ohio State’s 17. Penn State, Minnesota, and Northwestern are all chasing down Purdue for a top 5 spot. Northwestern has the most scorers among them with 12 to Penn State’s 11. Minnesota has only 8 scorers, but they’re the only one of those teams with multiple championship finalists (3). Purdue only has 5 finalists tonight.

*NOTE: This report does not include relays or diving.*

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Downs” to swimmers in the B final. At the Pac-12 men’s meet, only the A and B finals are scored.

TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS

Team Up Mid Down Total Michigan (555) 11 6 5 22 Ohio State (401) 7 7 3 17 Indiana (397) 8 8 5 21 Wisconsin (274.5) 7 3 5 15 Purdue (263) 1 2 2 5 Penn State (237) 1 2 8 11 Minnesota (227) 3 1 4 8 Northwestern (206.5) 1 6 5 12 Iowa (205) 0 5 3 8 Michigan State (146) 1 0 0 1

MEN’S 100 FLY

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Michigan (555) 1 1 2 4 Ohio State (401) 1 1 3 5 Indiana (397) 3 2 0 5 Wisconsin (274.5) 2 1 0 3 Purdue (263) 0 0 1 1 Penn State (237) 0 0 2 2 Minnesota (227) 1 1 0 2 Northwestern (206.5) 0 1 0 1 Iowa (205) 0 1 0 1 Michigan State (146) 0 0 0 0

MEN’S 400 IM

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Michigan (555) 5 0 2 7 Ohio State (401) 0 1 0 1 Indiana (397) 0 3 1 4 Wisconsin (274.5) 2 0 1 3 Purdue (263) 0 1 0 1 Penn State (237) 1 1 2 4 Minnesota (227) 0 0 0 0 Northwestern (206.5) 0 1 1 2 Iowa (205) 0 1 1 2 Michigan State (146) 0 0 0 0

MEN’S 200 FREE

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Michigan (555) 3 1 0 4 Ohio State (401) 2 1 0 3 Indiana (397) 1 2 2 5 Wisconsin (274.5) 0 1 2 3 Purdue (263) 0 0 0 0 Penn State (237) 0 0 0 0 Minnesota (227) 1 0 1 2 Northwestern (206.5) 0 2 1 3 Iowa (205) 0 1 2 3 Michigan State (146) 1 0 0 1

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Michigan (555) 2 2 0 4 Ohio State (401) 2 2 0 4 Indiana (397) 1 1 1 3 Wisconsin (274.5) 1 0 1 2 Purdue (263) 1 0 1 2 Penn State (237) 0 0 2 2 Minnesota (227) 1 0 1 2 Northwestern (206.5) 0 1 2 3 Iowa (205) 0 2 0 2 Michigan State (146) 0 0 0 0

MEN’S 100 BACK