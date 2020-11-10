2020 ISL Match 10 – Day 2 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

The final day of the final regular-season ISL match #10 is upon us, with Cali Condors entering the session with an overall leading point total of 285. LA Current is still within range of a possible points takeover, sitting less than 50 behind in 238, while London Roar is also still in the mix with 212 points.

As far as the Aqua Centurions, the team looks like a possible contender to be the 2nd team precluded from joining the post-season, but we’ll see how things play out as the match unfolds.

As a reminder, the Cali Condors selected breaststroke for the women’s skins, while LA Current is going for backstroke for the men’s skins.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

It’s a huge 1-2 to start for the LA Current. Beryl Gastaldello moves up to #2 in the league this year, passing Sarah Sjostrom and sitting .02 behind Siobhan Haughey for the league lead. Weitzeil improves to #4 in the league this year, leading early but falling behind Gastaldello late.



The two combine for 26 points, with Gastaldello jackpotting half the field. She’s going to be in the hunt for league MVP, and looks very good to start today. And, Gastaldello and Weitzeil broke their French and American national records with their swims, respectively.



London’s Freya Anderson was a few hundredths off her season-best, but remains #5 in the league for the season, as we had three of the ISL’s five top performers in this field.



It’s not a good start for Cali, which gets jackpotted out of all points and will see LA climb to within 21, turning a very large lead into a more manageable margin in a single event.

MEN’S 100 FREE

Caeleb Dressel is heating up at the right time. After hitting season-bests in the 100 fly and 50 free yesterday, the Condors sprinter took over the league lead in this event with another season-best time. Dressel was 45.56, two tenths faster than formerly league-leading Zach Apple of DC. Dressel holds the ISL record at 45.22 from last year.



With Justin Ress third, Cali battles back against the rising Current. Cali will add eight points to their lead here, pushing it back to 29.



This is a banner event for the Aqua Centurions, and they got in the way of LA’s two point-scorers. Miressi was 5th at the halfway-point, but crushed the field and climbed back to second with the second-best closing split. Chierighini led early, but faded to fourth.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Coming off of the first loss of her ISL career last week, Flickinger quickly returned to form with a dominating win here. She was two tenths off her season-best, but blew out the field by almost three full seconds, leading by a second and a half by the 100 mark.



She jackpotted four swimmers, but one was her own teammate Fertel, who also missed the cutoff time and will lose a point.



London put two into the top four and will close a little on LA here. The Current were second with Gasson in a new New Zealand national record, but saw Sargent get jackpotted as their pursuit of Cali has been very up and down so far.

MEN’S 200 FLY

Shields saw an unbeaten streak come to an end in yesterday’s 100 fly, but he continued his 2020 win streak in the 200 fly, improving to 4-for-4 on the year.

He also retook the league lead, becoming the first man this year to crack 1:50 in the event. Chad le Clos of Energy Standard passed up Shields for the league lead earlier today, but Shields struck back in a big way here, besting Le Clos’ time by about half a second.



Shields is now closing in on the almost-untouchable league record of 1:48.77 held by Daiya Seto.



That’s a good outcome for LA, though one of their three jackpots was once again another Current swimmer. London got both of their swimmers in under the jackpot margin. And Cali’s Eddie Wang actually passes up le Clos for #2 in the league as this race featured the two best 200 flys of the 2020 season.

TEAM POINTS UPDATE:

Cali Condors (CAC) – 325.0 LA Current (LAC) – 293.0 London ROAR (LON) – 248.0 Aqua Centurions (AQC) – 158.0

