2020 Fall Sports To Go Ahead, Says Wyoming High School Activities Association

In a recent update, the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) has announced its decision that “educational based activities” will continue as planned this fall. The announcement states that practices will start up again as early as Monday, Aug. 10 for sports including golf, tennis, and football. The state reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on July 26, 2020, bring their current total to 2,475.

Swimming, along with cross country and tennis, is among other sports included in this decision. As of the date of the announcement, the WHSAA lists the following dates for the 2020-2021 swim season:

Girls’ Swimming & Diving First Practice: August 17th, 2020 First Meet: August 27th, 2020 State Meet: November 5th – 7th, 2020

Boys’ Swimming & Diving First Practice: November 30th, 2020 First Meet: December 10th, 2020 State Meet: February 18th – 20th, 2021



With their championships meet still intact, the Laramie Lady Plainsmen woman’s swim team will vie for a repeat victory at this year’s meet. In 2019, head coach Tom Hudson lead the girls to their sixth title. The Laramie boys’ swim team will also have a chance to defend their title, having won the 2020 crown.

The schedule, however, is likely to change as a meeting for August 3rd has been set by the association in order to discuss plans to reschedule competitions to allow for smaller-sized events.

In addition to the announcement, the WHSAA cautioned its constituents;

“Please do not be selfish, which could make our state have to backtrack as some of the other states are currently having to do. This will only delay or make us go through another scenario like we had in the spring.”

The association also attached resources “that have been sent to the schools for returning student/athletes back to campus”

OTHER STATES

As the beginning of school years across the country draws nearer, high school state associations are rolling out decisions about fall sports across the country this week.