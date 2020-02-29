2020 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The final morning of the 2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships will include heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. NC State should be locked into first place at this point, but there’s plenty of jockeying for position further down the rankings, meaning that this morning could prove decisive in some of these team battles.

Standings After Day 3

NC State – 853 Virginia – 762 Louisville – 746 Virginia Tech – 596 Florida State – 589.5 Notre Dame – 558.5 North Carolina – 486 Pitt – 385 Georgia Tech – 379 Duke – 344 Miami (diving only) – 197 Boston College – 102

NC State’s Coleman Stewart is the top seed in the 200 back, and he’ll be going for the back sweep after winning the 100 back in 44.0 last night. Teammate Nyls Korstanje is shooting for the sprint free sweep, and he’s the top seed in the 100 free.

Defending champion Caio Pumputis of Georgia Tech, is the top seed in the 200 breast, but he has yet to win an event this week, and he’ll be squaring off against a field that includes four other men from last year’s A-final.

Virginia Tech’s Blake Manoff holds the top seed in the 200 fly, while last year’s champion Nick Albiero, who won the 100 fly last night, will be swimming right next to him in the final heat this morning.

200 Back – Prelims

ACC record: 1:38.56 – Hennesey Stuart (NC State), 2016

ACC meet record: 1:39.05 – Grigory Tarasevich (Louisville), 2017

2019 champion: Coleman Stewart (NC State), 1:39.10

Mitchell Whyte nearly hit a new personal best this morning, taking the top seed in a 1:40.29 that’s only 0.01s off his lifetime best, done at last year’s NCAAs.

NC State and Virginia Tech each put two up, Coleman Stewart (1:40.60) and Ross Dant (1:42.46) qualifying for the Wolfpack and Samuel Tornqvist (1:40.62) and Lane Stone (1:42.50) qualifying for the Hokies. That’s a new lifetime best for Dant by over two seconds. He’s also scheduled to swim the mile this afternoon, meaning he’ll have a tight turnaround between the 1650 and the final of this event.

UVA’s Justin Grender essentially matched his time trial swim from Wednesday with a 1:40.83 this morning. The Cavaliers just missed out on having another A-finalist, when Joe Clark, who took 3rd last year, missed the A-final by 0.06s, taking 9th in 1:42.60.

The final spot went to Notre Dame’s Jack Montesi (1:42.56).

100 Free – Prelims

ACC record: 41.05 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

ACC meet record: 41.41 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

2019 champion: Kanoa Kaleoaloha (Florida State), 42.34

Miles Williams (Duke) – 42.53 Andrej Barna (Louisville) – 42.57 Peter Varjasi (Florida State) – 42.71 Ryan Baker (Virginia) – 42.79 Abdelrahman Sameh (Louisville) – 42.89 Tommy Hallock (Virginia Tech) – 42.90 Nyls Korstanje (NC State) – 42.92 Will Messenger (North Carolina) 43.05

Duke’s Miles Williams, last year’s 5th-place finisher, led the way this morning with a 43.53.

Louisville’s Andrej Barna, who missed the A-final last year and finished 10th, qualified 2nd today with a 42.57. Louisville was the only team to put two men up, and he’ll be joined by Abdelrahman Sameh (42.89). Louisville went 2/1/3 in this event versus UVA’s 1/2/1, making it increasingly that the battle for 2nd may come down to how each school perform’s tonight.

UVA’s Ryan Baker (42.79) and NC State’s Nyls Korstanje (42.90) will also return from last year’s A-final. Other newcomers include FSU’s Peter Varjasi (42.71), Virginia Tech’s Tommy Hallock (42.90), and UNC’s Will Messenger (43.05).

Last year’s runner-up, Blaise Vera of Pitt, ended up 10th this morning with a 43.14.

All in all, prelims for this event was slower than last year, when it took a 42.65 to qualify for the A-final.

200 Breast – Prelims

AJ Pouch (Virginia Tech) – 1:53.72 Evgenii Somov (Louisville) – 1:54.36 Keefer Barnum (Virginia) – 1:54.37 Casey Storch (Virginia) – 1:54.78 Matthew Otto (Virginia) – 1:54.99 Joshua Bottelberghe (Notre Dame) – 1:55.12 Daniel Sos (Louisville) – 1:55.75 Valdas Abaliksta (North Carolina) – 1:55.96

Virginia Tech freshman AJ Pouch, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs silver medalist in the long course version of this event, swam a lifetime best by over a second this morning to take the top seed.

Louisville put two up: Evgenii Somov (1:54.36), last year’s runner, and Daniel Sos (1:55.75), who put together a good swim here after slipping to the C-final in the 400 IM yesterday after making the A-final in 2019.

Virginia saw Louisville’s two and raised them one, taking the 3rd-5th seeds this morning in the form of Keefer Barnum (1:54.37), Casey Storch (1:54.78), and Matthew Otto (1:54.99). All three men return from last year’s A-final. The Cavaliers came within in a whisker of putting four up, as Sam Schilling missed by a mere 0.05s.

Notre Dame’s Joshua Bottelberghe (1:55.12), last year’s 3rd-place finisher returns, while UNC’s Valdas Abaliksta (1:55.96) moves up after finishing 15th last year.

One noticeable name that did not make the A-final is Caio Pumputis, the defending champion and ACC record holder, who slipped to 10th this morning with a 1:56.05.

200 Fly – Prelims