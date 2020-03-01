2020 ACC Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th
Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
First a few notes
The top scoring class at the meet were the Virginia Tech sophomores with 331 individual points. The next best class were the Louisville juniors with 323. 3rd best were the NC State seniors with 318. It is rare for a conference champion to not have either of the top 2 scoring classes at the meet, and really speaks to the consistency of NC State’s roster. All four of their classes scored at least 200 points. Their seniors were their only class that was the top scoring for that year in the conference. The top freshmen class belonged to Virginia. The top sophomore and junior classes were the previously mentioned Virginia Tech and Louisville classes.
Louisville return the most individual points with 706 returning. NC State are next best with 642, followed by Virginia Tech with 634 and Virginia with 577.
The most points scored by any team in an event were NC State’s 114 in the 100 fly. Next best were Miami’s 113 in platform diving. Miami finished with 197 points, so more than half of their total came in that single event (Miami has no swim team, just divers).
By Swimulator power points the top swim of the meet was
of Louisville’s 1:38.65 200 fly Nicolas Albiero
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. NC State: 1250
2. UVA: 1089
3. Louisville: 1066.5
4. VT: 898
5. Florida St: 812.5
6. ND: 803.5
7. UNC: 630.5
8. Pitt: 520
9. GT: 506
10. Duke: 421
11. Miami: 197
12. BC: 134 Individual Scores by Year
NC State
UVA
Louisville
VT
Florida St
ND
UNC
Pitt
GT
Duke
Miami
BC
FR
216
256
72
124
156.5
123
94
42
74
25
61
0
SO
200
181
207
331
115
167.5
72
43
60
46
0
4
JR
226
140
323
179
57
177
185.5
88
122
12
28
0
SR
318
256
120.5
13
200
122
41
120
44
138
32
0
Returning
642
577
706
634
328.5
467.5
351.5
173
256
83
165
4
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
NC State
UVA
Louisville
VT
Florida St
ND
UNC
Pitt
GT
Duke
Miami
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
52
0
49
56
46
44
49
54
40
0
34
800 Free Relay
120
102
64
101
110
94
90
93
88
80
0
66
3 mtr Diving
165
144
91
132
155
109
145
104
92
112
55
66
500 Free
251
198
131
190
162
201
167
104
95
112
55
66
200 IM
285
268
182
228
192.5
237.5
187
140
123
130
55
66
50 Free
356
316
260
253
274.5
237.5
196
164
130
148
55
66
1 mtr Diving
410
352
293
288
319.5
237.5
245
176
158
189
84
66
200 Free Relay
464
400
349
340
383.5
271.5
295
222
202
229
84
66
100 Fly
578
424
413
389
403.5
284.5
309
247
235
235
84
66
400 IM
605
505
443
438
409.5
376.5
309
296
261
237
84
66
200 Free
674
585
512
462
440.5
418.5
350
296
261
243
84
66
100 Breast
689
618
561
489
473.5
471.5
400
329
299
274
84
66
100 Back
777
670
638
527
496.5
489.5
418
340
325
281
84
70
400 Medley Relay
829
724
702
577
552.5
535.5
466
384
365
315
84
102
Platform Diving
853
762
746
596
589.5
558.5
486
385
379
344
197
102
1650 Free
965
796
794
631
606.5
634.5
489
392
409
344
197
102
200 Back
1034
855
837
706
630.5
697.5
518
392
409
344
197
102
100 Free
1099
907
917.5
728
697.5
697.5
546.5
412
412
368
197
102
200 Breast
1106
1000
971.5
781
723.5
728.5
580.5
447
434
375
197
102
200 Fly
1186
1037
1010.5
850
758.5
763.5
580.5
476
472
375
197
102
400 Free Relay
1250
1089
1066.5
898
812.5
803.5
630.5
520
506
421
197
134
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
NC State
UVA
Louisville
VT
Florida St
ND
UNC
Pitt
GT
Duke
Miami
BC
200 Medley Relay
64
52
0
49
56
46
44
49
54
40
0
34
800 Free Relay
56
50
64
52
54
48
46
44
34
40
0
32
3 mtr Diving
45
42
27
31
45
15
55
11
4
32
55
0
500 Free
86
54
40
58
7
92
22
0
3
0
0
0
200 IM
34
70
51
38
30.5
36.5
20
36
28
18
0
0
50 Free
71
48
78
25
82
0
9
24
7
18
0
0
1 mtr Diving
54
36
33
35
45
0
49
12
28
41
29
0
200 Free Relay
54
48
56
52
64
34
50
46
44
40
0
0
100 Fly
114
24
64
49
20
13
14
25
33
6
0
0
400 IM
27
81
30
49
6
92
0
49
26
2
0
0
200 Free
69
80
69
24
31
42
41
0
0
6
0
0
100 Breast
15
33
49
27
33
53
50
33
38
31
0
0
100 Back
88
52
77
38
23
18
18
11
26
7
0
4
400 Medley Relay
52
54
64
50
56
46
48
44
40
34
0
32
Platform Diving
24
38
44
19
37
23
20
1
14
29
113
0
1650 Free
112
34
48
35
17
76
3
7
30
0
0
0
200 Back
69
59
43
75
24
63
29
0
0
0
0
0
100 Free
65
52
80.5
22
67
0
28.5
20
3
24
0
0
200 Breast
7
93
54
53
26
31
34
35
22
7
0
0
200 Fly
80
37
39
69
35
35
0
29
38
0
0
0
400 Free Relay
64
52
56
48
54
40
50
44
34
46
0
32
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Miami
VT
BC
Duke
NC State
Pitt
GT
Louisville
UVA
Florida St
ND
UNC
1
1
0
0
0
5
0
0
5
2
1
2
0
2
2
1
0
0
1
0
2
3
3
1
2
1
3
2
4
0
0
3
0
0
2
1
2
1
2
4
1
1
0
1
3
1
1
1
5
0
1
0
5
0
3
0
0
3
0
0
2
5
1
2
0
6
0
1
0
1
4
4
1
0
1
0
2
2
7
0
3
0
2
2
1
1
2
2
1
0
2
8
1
1
0
0
3
0
0
5
2
1
0
3
9
0
4
0
0
2
1
1
1
2
4
1
0
10
0
3
0
2
1
1
1
2
1
3
1
1
11
0
2
0
0
0
1
1
2
4
1
5
0
12
0
3
0
0
3
0
0
1
3
2
3
1
13
0
1
0
0
1
1
4
2
2
2
1
2
14
0
0
0
2
4
0
0
4
1
4
1
0
15
0
1
0
0
7
2
0
0
1
1
4
0
16
0
0
0
1
3
2
2
1
2
0
2
3
17
0
2
0
0
0
1
1
3
2
3
1
3
18
1
0
0
1
4
0
1
3
2
1
3
0
19
0
1
0
2
1
1
0
4
1
3
2
1
20
0
2
0
3
0
2
1
5
0
1
0
2
21
0
3
1
2
1
1
2
1
1
2
2
0
22
0
4
0
1
2
0
2
0
1
1
1
4
23
0
1
0
3
0
2
1
2
1
3
3
1
24
0
1
0
3
1
2
3
0
1
2
1
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stewart, Colema
SR
92
100 Fly
2
44.92
846
100 Back
1
44.04
883
200 Back
1
1:37.71
836
Korstanje, Nyls
SO
91
50 Free
1
19.25
771
100 Fly
3
45.47
792
100 Free
1
42.13
801
Brady, James
SR
82
3 mtr Diving
1
392.65
1 mtr Diving
4
337.4
Platform Diving
6
344.9
Dant, Ross
FR
75
500 Free
4
4:13.77
776
1650 Free
3
14:37.69
743
200 Back
8
1:48.61
455
Knowles, Eric
JR
75
500 Free
5
4:15.7
742
400 IM
6
3:46.01
663
1650 Free
4
14:47.94
694
Gezmis, Erge
JR
72
200 IM
3
1:43.19
743
200 Free
8
1:34.88
698
200 Fly
7
1:44.00
677
Brown, Zachary
SO
57
500 Free
10
4:18.03
703
200 Free
12
1:34.64
709
200 Fly
5
1:42.30
737
Hensley, Noah
SR
53
100 Fly
5
45.71
771
100 Back
6
46.57
680
200 Back
21
1:44.83
595
Erlenmeyer, Dan
SR
47
500 Free
16
4:19.23
684
200 Free
14
1:35.81
658
1650 Free
7
15:03.92
618
Henderson, Noah
FR
45
50 Free
14
19.72
679
100 Fly
15
46.69
688
200 Fly
9
1:44.06
675
McGlaughlin, Ma
SR
44
50 Free
15
19.74
677
100 Back
9
46.31
698
100 Free
15
43.65
655
Sobolewski, Luk
JR
40
50 Free
16
19.78
668
100 Fly
8
46.56
699
100 Free
18
43.51
668
Bowers, Noah
FR
31
200 IM
18
1:46.35
635
200 Free
15
1:35.9
654
200 Fly
15
1:45.6
621
Wiltsey, Curtis
SO
30
500 Free
19
4:19.61
678
200 Free
35
1:37.92
562
1650 Free
6
15:03.02
623
Bennett, Bayne
FR
28
3 mtr Diving
14
293.85
1 mtr Diving
12
282.1
Platform Diving
33
185.7
Tapp, Hunter
FR
24
50 Free
22
19.9
647
200 Free
18
1:35.2
684
100 Free
13
43.35
682
Johnson, Jacob
JR
23
50 Free
40
20.28
569
100 Back
15
47.53
612
200 Back
16
1:45.02
589
Kusto, Rafal
SO
22
100 Breast
12
54.04
620
200 Breast
18
1:57.96
612
Kiesler, Gil
JR
16
500 Free
24
4:23.75
610
400 IM
22
3:52.55
547
1650 Free
15
15:14.12
568
O’Brien, Patric
FR
13
3 mtr Diving
32
224.2
1 mtr Diving
14
280.4
Platform Diving
26
213.05
Gregory, Kimani
FR
0
50 Free
27
20.05
616
100 Breast
25
54.88
558
100 Free
25
43.98
624
UVA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schubert, Frede
SR
90
200 IM
1
1:43.09
747
400 IM
1
3:40.01
766
200 Fly
4
1:41.34
772
Baker, Ryan
SR
76
50 Free
4
19.42
737
200 Free
5
1:34.59
711
100 Free
5
42.72
741
Storch, Casey
SO
75
200 IM
8
1:45.42
667
400 IM
3
3:44.02
697
200 Breast
4
1:54.04
727
Walker, John
FR
57
500 Free
2
4:11.93
810
200 Free
21
1:37.54
580
1650 Free
5
15:01.72
629
Schilling, Samu
JR
55
500 Free
15
4:19.15
685
200 Free
2
1:33.98
739
200 Breast
12
1:55.54
683
Conway, Sean
FR
55
200 IM
11
1:45.6
661
400 IM
8
3:46.39
657
200 Back
10
1:42.27
678
Barnum, Keefer
JR
54
200 IM
26
1:47.30
602
100 Breast
4
52.51
729
200 Breast
2
1:52.91
761
Shelton, Bryce
SR
49
3 mtr Diving
7
334.0
1 mtr Diving
9
290.45
Platform Diving
19
231.1
Clark, Joseph
SR
41
50 Free
29
20.06
616
100 Back
5
46.44
689
200 Back
11
1:43.13
651
Greenberg, Jake
SO
39
3 mtr Diving
11
303.25
1 mtr Diving
11
283.4
Platform Diving
18
231.9
Grender, Justin
SO
39
200 Free
28
1:37.01
605
100 Back
14
47.27
631
200 Back
4
1:41.05
718
Wright, Jack
FR
37
500 Free
13
4:18.47
696
200 Free
7
1:34.69
707
100 Free
35
44.53
571
Lamb, Augustus
FR
35
50 Free
9
19.49
725
200 Free
34
1:37.6
578
100 Free
12
43.27
690
Otto, Matthew
JR
31
100 Breast
18
54.37
596
200 Breast
6
1:54.85
703
Creedon, Walker
SO
28
3 mtr Diving
22
258.9
1 mtr Diving
28
228.75
Platform Diving
5
347.1
Klinksiek, Konn
FR
26
50 Free
30
20.07
612
100 Fly
12
46.26
723
100 Free
16
43.88
634
Edwards, Maxwel
FR
23
50 Free
35
20.19
588
100 Fly
17
46.45
708
100 Back
13
46.97
652
Fong, Joshua
FR
11
200 IM
30
1:48.20
570
100 Fly
25
47.35
635
200 Fly
16
1:46.27
597
Gyenis, Daniel
FR
9
500 Free
31
4:24.77
593
200 Free
44
1:39.11
502
1650 Free
17
15:20.87
532
Schutte, Henry
FR
3
50 Free
23
20.01
624
200 Free
43
1:39.1
503
100 Free
24
44.15
608
Rus, Oliver
SO
0
50 Free
42
20.3
565
100 Breast
29
55.98
470
100 Free
38
44.74
550
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Albiero, Nicola
JR
91
100 Fly
1
44.86
852
100 Back
3
44.75
818
200 Fly
1
1:38.65
886
Somov, Evgenii
JR
90
200 IM
4
1:43.24
742
100 Breast
1
51.85
779
200 Breast
1
1:52.54
773
Whyte, Mitchell
SO
69
100 Fly
14
46.53
701
100 Back
2
44.64
828
200 Back
2
1:39.46
771
Barna, Andrej
SR
65.5
50 Free
8
19.97
632
200 Free
10
1:34.37
721
100 Free
3
42.69
744
Paulson, Colton
SO
65
500 Free
9
4:16.75
724
200 Free
1
1:33.77
748
1650 Free
14
15:13.44
571
Sameh, Abdelrah
FR
65
50 Free
2
19.31
761
100 Fly
13
46.44
708
100 Free
7
43.03
712
Sos, Daniel
JR
56
200 IM
5
1:43.27
741
400 IM
17
3:47.97
630
200 Breast
8
1:55.67
679
Pinto, Daniel
52
3 mtr Diving
13
297.35
1 mtr Diving
5
323.75
Platform Diving
14
247.45
Sofianidis, Nik
JR
42
100 Fly
20
47.1
655
100 Back
8
47.05
646
200 Back
12
1:43.47
640
Curley, Hayden
SO
35
500 Free
14
4:18.95
688
200 Free
33
1:37.59
578
1650 Free
8
15:04.55
615
Gur, Kivanc
30
3 mtr Diving
19
277.1
1 mtr Diving
23
252.05
Platform Diving
8
298.15
Deliyiannis, Mi
JR
28
50 Free
7
19.65
694
100 Fly
36
48.53
534
100 Free
20
43.72
648
Eastman, Michae
SO
27
50 Free
32
20.16
594
200 Free
16
1:36.35
634
100 Free
11
43.09
706
Jones, Jarrett
SR
25
500 Free
23
4:23.71
611
400 IM
11
3:46.81
650
200 Fly
18
1:44.74
651
Palazzo, Sasha
SR
17
50 Free
44
20.37
550
100 Breast
10
53.09
687
200 Breast
25
2:00.12
545
Smith, Theodore
JR
16
500 Free
20
4:19.84
674
400 IM
20
3:51.54
566
1650 Free
19
15:23.42
518
Steele, Samuel
SR
13
500 Free
25
4:23.13
621
200 Free
17
1:34.54
713
100 Free
21
43.75
646
Sneden, Adam
13
3 mtr Diving
18
277.4
1 mtr Diving
19
262.3
Platform Diving
32
197.4
Cummings, Tanne
SO
11
50 Free
20
19.74
677
100 Back
32
49.67
442
100 Free
19
43.6
659
Geovanni, Sky
9
3 mtr Diving
26
241.5
1 mtr Diving
29
228.15
Platform Diving
17
232.7
Sibirtsev, Ilia
FR
7
500 Free
27
4:23.7
611
200 Free
46
1:39.28
493
1650 Free
18
15:21.45
529
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ivanov, Antani
SO
73
500 Free
7
4:18.17
701
100 Fly
7
46.36
715
200 Fly
3
1:41.01
785
Tornqvist, Samu
JR
67
200 IM
7
1:45.02
680
100 Back
10
46.46
688
200 Back
3
1:40.1
749
Stone, Lane
JR
64
500 Free
12
4:18.31
699
200 Free
6
1:34.61
710
200 Back
5
1:41.88
691
Zawadzki, Noah
SO
60
3 mtr Diving
10
306.7
1 mtr Diving
3
337.5
Platform Diving
11
269.0
Dal Maso, Filip
SO
56
500 Free
11
4:18.23
700
400 IM
5
3:45.75
668
1650 Free
12
15:12.9
574
Manoff, Philip
SO
54
50 Free
49
20.55
510
100 Fly
4
45.6
780
200 Fly
2
1:40.48
806
Pouch, Ananias
FR
53
200 IM
19
1:46.52
630
100 Breast
9
52.93
699
200 Breast
3
1:53.69
737
Hallock, Thomas
JR
48
50 Free
5
19.49
725
100 Back
24
48.42
545
100 Free
8
43.14
702
Myburgh, Keith
SO
37
500 Free
46
4:30.54
487
400 IM
9
3:46.05
663
200 Breast
10
1:55.34
688
Webb, Forest
FR
35
50 Free
51
20.63
492
100 Back
12
46.91
656
200 Back
9
1:42.18
681
Eichberg, Dylan
SO
27
200 IM
17
1:45.69
658
400 IM
21
3:51.55
566
200 Fly
13
1:44.85
647
Doss, Brennen
SO
24
500 Free
21
4:21.26
651
200 Free
25
1:36.36
634
1650 Free
9
15:04.87
614
Perreault, Jose
FR
18
3 mtr Diving
15
293.1
1 mtr Diving
22
254.45
Platform Diving
22
219.1
Shi, Simon
SR
13
200 IM
28
1:47.69
588
100 Breast
21
54.68
573
200 Breast
17
1:57.9
614
Koeppen, Willia
FR
8
50 Free
54
20.83
444
100 Back
20
47.43
619
200 Back
22
1:45.94
557
Cole, Taj
FR
7
3 mtr Diving
23
258.1
1 mtr Diving
20
258.35
Platform Diving
31
200.0
Lopez Miro, Cob
FR
3
50 Free
68
22.34
129
100 Breast
22
54.73
570
200 Breast
28
2:01.07
513
Doyle, Connor
JR
0
200 IM
39
1:50.9
461
400 IM
29
4:00.46
377
200 Breast
32
2:02.12
477
McMurry, Alexan
JR
0
50 Free
58
20.96
413
100 Back
29
48.91
506
200 Back
32
1:48.18
472
Vipavetz, Ryan
FR
0
500 Free
34
4:25.07
588
1650 Free
30
15:41.39
413
200 Fly
25
1:46.32
595
Claesson, Henry
SO
0
50 Free
31
20.13
600
100 Fly
32
48.04
578
100 Free
28
44.05
618
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Varjasi, Peter
FR
75
50 Free
3
19.35
751
200 Free
9
1:34.17
730
100 Free
2
42.68
745
Davidson, Joshu
JR
57
3 mtr Diving
5
367.15
1 mtr Diving
1
382.95
Platform Diving
29
205.2
Alaniz, Griffin
SR
48
50 Free
11
19.61
700
100 Back
7
46.78
665
200 Back
17
1:42.89
659
Thatcher, Camer
SR
41
3 mtr Diving
9
319.55
1 mtr Diving
21
256.95
Platform Diving
10
274.2
Bastian, Izaak
SO
40
50 Free
25
20.02
622
100 Breast
3
52.36
740
200 Breast
14
1:57.42
628
Polianski, Maxi
SR
37
200 IM
12
1:45.82
653
100 Fly
29
47.65
611
200 Fly
8
1:47.17
563
McCusker, Max
SO
33
50 Free
21
19.75
673
100 Fly
9
45.97
748
100 Free
17
43.08
707
Ksiazek, Jakub
SO
29
50 Free
12
19.62
698
200 Free
24
1:39.78
466
100 Free
14
43.59
660
Faminoff, Aidan
SR
29
3 mtr Diving
29
229.8
1 mtr Diving
17
271.35
Platform Diving
9
278.1
Stefanik, Vladi
SR
26
50 Free
19
19.73
677
200 Free
22
1:39.11
502
100 Free
10
43.06
709
Loock, Rudo
SR
19
200 IM
13
1:46.08
645
200 Free
20
1:36.50
628
100 Free
27
44.01
622
Wood, Nevada
FR
18
200 IM
34
1:49.59
516
100 Breast
19
54.41
594
200 Breast
15
1:58.44
598
Pekarske, Scott
FR
17
500 Free
45
4:29.55
506
400 IM
30
4:00.79
369
1650 Free
10
15:10.85
584
Cooper, Ian
FR
14
50 Free
13
19.69
685
100 Back
28
48.68
524
100 Free
33
44.43
581
Lucas, Jackson
SO
13
500 Free
26
4:23.43
616
100 Back
25
47.94
582
200 Back
14
1:43.70
633
Ingenrieth, Mau
FR
13
500 Free
51
4:35.32
391
100 Fly
31
48.01
580
200 Fly
14
1:45.52
624
Ghaffari, Moham
FR
9
500 Free
18
4:18.57
694
200 Free
23
1:39.19
498
100 Free
42
44.91
532
Vance, Nicholas
FR
8
200 IM
35
1:49.78
508
400 IM
19
3:50.12
592
200 Back
23
1:46.13
550
Berecz, Balazs
FR
2.5
200 IM
23
1:46.96
614
200 Free
26
1:36.4
632
200 Breast
24
1:59.52
564
Demsar, Domen
FR
0
50 Free
26
20.05
616
100 Fly
27
47.43
629
100 Free
44
45.12
509
Peron, Francesc
FR
0
50 Free
47
20.51
519
100 Back
34
50.3
389
100 Free
34
44.48
576
ND
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hoagland, Jack
FR
83
500 Free
3
4:12.15
806
400 IM
2
3:40.73
753
1650 Free
2
14:35.19
756
Yeadon, Zachary
JR
80
500 Free
1
4:10.39
840
200 Free
11
1:34.39
720
1650 Free
1
14:27.93
793
McKeen, Sadler
JR
57
500 Free
6
4:17.14
718
200 Free
4
1:34.26
726
200 Back
18
1:43.28
646
Bottelberghe, J
SO
51.5
200 IM
23
1:46.96
614
100 Breast
5
52.68
717
200 Breast
5
1:54.07
726
Montesi, Jack
SR
44
100 Fly
21
47.14
652
100 Back
11
46.86
659
200 Back
6
1:42.05
685
Miranda, Maxwel
SO
42
500 Free
17
4:18.51
695
400 IM
10
3:46.58
654
200 Fly
11
1:44.37
664
Schultz, Aaron
SR
42
200 IM
9
1:44.73
690
100 Fly
18
46.81
679
200 Fly
12
1:44.67
654
Cumberland, Wil
JR
40
200 IM
16
1:46.89
617
400 IM
12
3:48.1
628
200 Back
13
1:43.57
637
Barta, Marton
SO
20
200 IM
21
1:46.83
619
400 IM
14
3:50.22
591
200 Fly
22
1:46.25
598
Milikich, Nicho
SR
18
200 IM
25
1:47.28
603
400 IM
15
3:50.7
582
200 Back
19
1:44.44
608
Riley, Rex
SR
18
200 IM
38
1:50.65
472
100 Breast
15
54.14
613
200 Breast
19
1:58.18
606
Barao, William
FR
16
500 Free
30
4:24.31
601
200 Free
38
1:38.55
531
1650 Free
11
15:12.31
577
Limbacher, Matt
SO
16
50 Free
56
20.91
425
100 Breast
11
53.44
663
200 Breast
31
2:02.05
479
Flaute, Austin
SO
15
3 mtr Diving
12
300.8
1 mtr Diving
26
231.7
Platform Diving
27
208.9
DeBacker, Dave
FR
12
3 mtr Diving
31
227.95
1 mtr Diving
30
223.05
Platform Diving
15
235.55
Fitzpatrick, Jo
FR
12
200 IM
27
1:47.64
590
100 Back
27
48.42
545
200 Back
15
1:44.89
593
Petrison, David
SO
11
3 mtr Diving
28
239.6
1 mtr Diving
27
228.8
Platform Diving
16
234.1
Winton, Andrew
SO
7
200 IM
29
1:47.74
587
400 IM
18
3:49.59
602
200 Breast
30
2:01.67
493
Smith, Zachary
SO
5
100 Fly
23
47.25
643
100 Back
23
48.31
553
200 Fly
24
1:47.59
547
Wilburn, Cason
FR
0
50 Free
52
20.69
478
200 Free
29
1:37.13
599
100 Free
41
44.89
534
Santana, Brenda
JR
0
100 Fly
35
48.41
545
100 Back
26
48.27
557
200 Fly
32
1:49.80
455
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abaliksta, Vald
JR
51
50 Free
34
20.18
590
100 Breast
2
52.0
768
200 Breast
7
1:55.15
694
Hart, Alexander
FR
48
3 mtr Diving
6
336.75
1 mtr Diving
6
321.0
Dimitriou, Dimi
JR
39
500 Free
8
4:18.82
690
200 Free
13
1:35.67
664
1650 Free
22
15:28.22
491
Stepinski, Fabi
FR
38
3 mtr Diving
8
314.1
1 mtr Diving
16
271.7
Platform Diving
20
227.55
Rauch, Jacob
SO
36
200 IM
22
1:46.88
617
100 Breast
8
52.78
709
200 Breast
16
1:58.72
589
Messenger, Will
JR
35.5
50 Free
17
19.53
715
200 Free
36
1:38.01
558
100 Free
3
42.69
744
Thames, Christo
JR
32
500 Free
28
4:24.02
606
100 Back
17
47.15
639
200 Back
7
1:42.26
679
Allen, Bryan
SR
29
3 mtr Diving
30
229.25
1 mtr Diving
13
280.8
Platform Diving
12
268.15
Sungaila, Tomas
SO
29
50 Free
28
20.05
616
200 Free
3
1:34.18
729
100 Free
23
44.1
613
Hill, Tyler
JR
28
200 IM
10
1:45.18
675
100 Fly
16
46.76
683
100 Free
32
44.4
584
Owsiany, Andrew
SR
9
3 mtr Diving
17
284.9
1 mtr Diving
32
216.75
Platform Diving
25
213.55
Mays, Alexander
FR
8
400 IM
25
3:56.74
460
100 Back
22
48.28
556
200 Back
20
1:44.68
600
Burhans, Tucker
SO
7
100 Fly
30
47.79
599
100 Back
19
47.42
620
200 Back
24
1:46.53
535
Brocato, Gregor
SR
3
50 Free
48
20.52
517
100 Fly
22
47.23
645
100 Free
36
44.54
570
Villalon, Santo
FR
0
100 Fly
41
49.76
416
Palmer, Nick
JR
0
500 Free
47
4:30.86
481
200 Free
40
1:38.85
516
1650 Free
31
15:42.93
404
Heise, Andrew
SR
0
50 Free
35
20.19
588
100 Breast
26
54.99
550
100 Free
37
44.69
555
Coan, Eli
SO
0
100 Fly
37
48.86
503
100 Free
26
44.0
622
Bretzmann, Thom
SO
0
500 Free
36
4:25.9
574
200 Free
41
1:38.92
512
1650 Free
26
15:30.63
477
Tomic, Luka
SO
0
200 Free
50
1:40.04
452
100 Back
35
50.54
369
200 Back
31
1:48.07
476
Koenigsperger,
JR
0
50 Free
45
20.45
533
200 Free
27
1:36.78
615
100 Free
30
44.2
603
Pitt
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vera, Blaise
JR
68
50 Free
6
19.54
713
100 Fly
6
46.22
727
100 Free
9
42.61
752
Helmbacher, Sam
SR
64
200 IM
6
1:44.9
684
400 IM
4
3:44.96
681
200 Breast
13
1:56.43
657
Vorster, Eben
SR
41
200 IM
15
1:46.71
623
400 IM
7
3:46.24
659
200 Fly
19
1:44.94
644
Van Der Laan, C
SO
40
200 IM
45
1:52.29
401
100 Breast
6
52.71
714
200 Breast
11
1:55.41
686
Reed, Dylan
FR
23
3 mtr Diving
16
285.35
1 mtr Diving
15
278.3
Platform Diving
30
203.85
Remenyi, Armin
JR
18
50 Free
38
20.2
586
100 Fly
24
47.48
625
200 Fly
10
1:44.07
674
Smutny, Luke
SR
15
100 Fly
33
48.06
576
100 Back
16
47.81
591
200 Fly
21
1:46.21
599
Chen, Jerry
FR
14
200 IM
40
1:51.04
455
100 Breast
17
54.3
602
200 Breast
20
1:58.50
596
Dutkowiak, Wojc
FR
5
500 Free
43
4:28.79
521
200 Free
37
1:38.39
539
1650 Free
20
15:23.54
517
Ahadzhanian, Se
SO
2
50 Free
55
20.85
439
100 Fly
26
47.41
630
200 Fly
23
1:46.65
583
Schonbachler, R
JR
2
500 Free
40
4:27.55
544
1650 Free
23
15:28.35
490
200 Fly
31
1:49.6
463
Ahart, Wesley
SO
1
3 mtr Diving
25
253.8
1 mtr Diving
33
211.5
Platform Diving
24
213.75
Parquet, Josh
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
34
222.5
1 mtr Diving
31
221.8
Platform Diving
28
206.55
Hopta, Stephen
SO
0
500 Free
48
4:30.91
480
1650 Free
34
15:52.91
345
200 Back
29
1:47.66
492
Hilmi, Luay
SO
0
100 Fly
40
49.48
443
100 Back
30
49.08
492
Fishman, Judd
JR
0
200 IM
41
1:51.25
446
400 IM
26
3:57.35
446
200 Back
27
1:47.32
505
Cannon, Ellis
JR
0
50 Free
35
20.19
588
100 Back
33
49.86
426
100 Free
45
45.14
507
Moore, Jered
FR
0
50 Free
64
21.18
359
100 Back
36
51.24
312
200 Back
34
1:51.11
353
Toledo, Dominic
FR
0
50 Free
62
21.06
388
200 Free
48
1:39.41
486
200 Back
33
1:50.51
377
Hoch, Alec
JR
0
50 Free
46
20.48
526
100 Free
47
45.33
486
Pytlarczyk, Szy
FR
0
50 Free
39
20.24
580
100 Fly
47
51.12
287
100 Free
52
46.27
377
GT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pumputis, Caio
JR
71
200 IM
2
1:43.13
746
100 Breast
7
52.74
712
200 Breast
9
1:55.32
689
Lechuga, Ruben
FR
46
3 mtr Diving
21
259.05
1 mtr Diving
2
342.5
Platform Diving
13
254.3
Barone, Kyle
SO
42
100 Fly
11
46.25
724
100 Back
4
45.77
737
200 Back
26
1:46.63
532
Ferraro, Christ
JR
41
100 Fly
10
46.07
739
200 Fly
6
1:42.93
714
Koski, Joonas
SR
18
500 Free
29
4:24.27
602
400 IM
13
3:49.93
596
1650 Free
21
15:25.59
506
Slanschek, Tim
SR
16
200 IM
32
1:48.96
541
400 IM
16
3:51.32
570
200 Fly
20
1:44.96
643
Scott, Dylan
FR
14
500 Free
22
4:21.87
641
200 Free
32
1:37.51
582
1650 Free
16
15:14.45
566
Russell, Cale
SO
14
500 Free
39
4:27.45
546
200 Free
52
1:41.00
399
1650 Free
13
15:13.41
571
Kertesz, Daniel
FR
14
500 Free
50
4:34.75
403
100 Breast
13
54.05
620
200 Breast
34
2:02.93
448
Hering, Clayton
SR
9
500 Free
37
4:25.99
572
200 Free
31
1:37.28
592
200 Fly
17
1:44.53
658
Miles, Corben
JR
7
50 Free
18
19.56
711
Yang, Jonathan
JR
3
50 Free
57
20.95
415
100 Breast
24
54.86
560
200 Breast
23
1:59.39
568
Lim, Darren
SO
3
50 Free
50
20.57
506
100 Fly
34
48.21
563
100 Free
22
43.82
639
Day, Brennan
SR
1
400 IM
24
3:54.74
503
1650 Free
33
15:48.37
372
200 Breast
27
2:00.85
521
Jacobs, Daniel
SO
1
500 Free
33
4:24.97
590
200 Free
42
1:39.05
505
1650 Free
24
15:29.58
483
Zhi, Qian
JR
0
200 IM
37
1:50.43
481
100 Breast
28
55.23
531
100 Free
40
44.88
535
Cohen, Josh
FR
0
500 Free
32
4:24.79
593
200 Free
49
1:39.75
468
1650 Free
29
15:38.14
433
Doan, Tanner
SO
0
200 IM
43
1:51.51
435
100 Breast
27
55.11
540
200 Breast
26
2:00.69
526
Kreider, Jacob
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
25
238.6
Wichter, Sam
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
33
223.2
1 mtr Diving
34
206.85
Platform Diving
34
165.2
Daniel, Austin
JR
0
50 Free
43
20.33
561
100 Free
31
44.29
595
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hernandez, Nath
SR
72
3 mtr Diving
4
382.65
1 mtr Diving
7
297.7
Platform Diving
7
302.9
Williams, Miles
SR
47
50 Free
10
19.54
713
100 Fly
19
47.04
660
100 Free
6
42.9
724
Cagley, Jonah
FR
24
3 mtr Diving
20
268.95
1 mtr Diving
10
286.75
Platform Diving
23
218.05
Reznick, Cole
SO
22
200 IM
20
1:46.57
628
100 Breast
14
54.06
619
200 Breast
21
1:58.56
594
Boboff, Sheldon
SR
19
200 IM
14
1:46.4
634
200 Free
19
1:35.38
677
100 Free
29
44.11
612
Zucker, Colson
SO
11
50 Free
61
21.04
393
100 Breast
16
54.57
582
200 Breast
33
2:02.76
454
Hartley, Nathan
JR
7
100 Back
18
47.16
638
200 Back
30
1:47.68
491
Anolick, Harel
SO
6
3 mtr Diving
24
256.05
1 mtr Diving
24
241.8
Platform Diving
21
219.2
Wu, Henry
SO
5
200 IM
46
1:52.35
399
100 Breast
23
54.81
564
200 Breast
22
1:58.57
594
Zimmer, Adam
JR
5
200 IM
33
1:49.04
538
100 Breast
20
54.63
577
200 Breast
29
2:01.44
501
Werner, Everett
SO
2
500 Free
42
4:28.48
527
400 IM
23
3:54.62
505
200 Fly
30
1:49.44
470
Gingrich, Charl
FR
1
50 Free
24
20.1
606
100 Fly
28
47.44
628
100 Free
39
44.75
549
Talati, Nichola
FR
0
200 IM
36
1:50.38
483
100 Fly
38
48.97
493
200 Fly
27
1:47.25
560
Lafata, Spencer
JR
0
500 Free
44
4:28.91
519
1650 Free
25
15:30.41
478
200 Fly
35
1:52.99
316
Washart, Zachar
JR
0
500 Free
35
4:25.22
585
200 Free
45
1:39.22
496
1650 Free
28
15:37.36
437
Dallavalle, Chr
FR
0
500 Free
41
4:27.77
540
1650 Free
32
15:47.21
379
200 Fly
28
1:48.73
500
Hallaron, David
SO
0
500 Free
38
4:27.03
554
200 Free
30
1:37.26
593
200 Back
25
1:46.41
540
Matsuda, Daichi
SR
0
200 IM
42
1:51.33
443
400 IM
28
3:59.19
405
200 Fly
29
1:49.38
473
Gong, Phillip
FR
0
50 Free
67
21.91
198
100 Breast
32
56.94
389
200 Breast
37
2:05.06
372
Whelan, Matthew
SO
0
50 Free
33
20.17
592
100 Fly
39
49.1
480
200 Fly
26
1:46.55
586
Kredich, Colema
FR
0
50 Free
40
20.28
569
200 Free
47
1:39.34
490
100 Free
43
44.96
526
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Scapens, Brodie
76
3 mtr Diving
2
388.95
1 mtr Diving
8
254.9
Platform Diving
4
387.1
Flory, Max
FR
61
3 mtr Diving
3
387.25
1 mtr Diving
18
268.9
Platform Diving
3
429.15
Dinsmore, David
SR
32
Platform Diving
1
510.35
Cooper, Zachary
JR
28
Platform Diving
2
434.65
BC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Roche, Samuel
SO
4
50 Free
53
20.78
456
100 Back
21
47.6
607
Todorovic, Step
FR
0
200 IM
47
1:52.48
393
100 Fly
45
50.25
368
200 Fly
34
1:51.47
381
Szekely, Matthe
FR
0
500 Free
54
4:40.33
293
200 Free
51
1:40.07
450
200 Fly
36
1:53.85
281
Santana, Alexan
JR
0
500 Free
49
4:34.63
405
200 Free
53
1:41.04
397
100 Free
49
46.06
402
Boyce, Paul
JR
0
50 Free
63
21.13
371
200 Free
56
1:44.85
204
100 Free
54
47.04
291
Geoghegan Ribei
SO
0
50 Free
59
21.01
400
100 Fly
43
50.21
371
100 Free
53
46.28
376
Gvozdas, Cole
SO
0
200 IM
48
1:52.50
392
400 IM
31
4:01.57
352
200 Fly
33
1:50.78
412
Farah, Jonathan
SR
0
200 IM
44
1:52.24
404
100 Breast
33
57.41
350
O’Leary, Colin
JR
0
100 Fly
42
49.84
408
100 Back
31
49.46
460
200 Back
28
1:47.37
504
Hinton, Michael
SR
0
50 Free
59
21.01
400
100 Fly
46
50.49
344
100 Free
49
46.06
402
Clark, Matthew
FR
0
200 IM
31
1:48.43
561
200 Free
39
1:38.79
519
100 Free
46
45.29
490
Fares, Sami
SR
0
100 Breast
30
56.59
418
200 Breast
38
2:08.41
260
Threlkeld, Maxw
SR
0
50 Free
65
21.39
308
100 Breast
34
58.17
291
100 Free
51
46.08
399
Suchy, William
JR
0
500 Free
52
4:35.85
381
200 Free
55
1:41.46
373
100 Free
55
47.32
261
Price, Ryan
SO
0
200 IM
49
1:53.79
337
400 IM
27
3:58.72
416
200 Breast
36
2:03.65
423
Nickerson, Dale
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
27
240.75
1 mtr Diving
35
202.4
Shepanzyk, Pete
JR
0
100 Breast
31
56.72
407
200 Breast
35
2:03.57
425
Szmania, Zachar
FR
0
500 Free
53
4:37.23
353
200 Free
54
1:41.11
393
1650 Free
27
15:36.29
444
Shelton, Matthe
JR
0
50 Free
66
21.55
272
100 Fly
44
50.22
370
100 Free
48
45.6
455
