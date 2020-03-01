2020 ACC Men’s Championship Scoring Breakdown

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th

Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina Championship Central: Here

Here Live Results

First a few notes

The top scoring class at the meet were the Virginia Tech sophomores with 331 individual points. The next best class were the Louisville juniors with 323. 3rd best were the NC State seniors with 318. It is rare for a conference champion to not have either of the top 2 scoring classes at the meet, and really speaks to the consistency of NC State’s roster. All four of their classes scored at least 200 points. Their seniors were their only class that was the top scoring for that year in the conference. The top freshmen class belonged to Virginia. The top sophomore and junior classes were the previously mentioned Virginia Tech and Louisville classes.

Louisville return the most individual points with 706 returning. NC State are next best with 642, followed by Virginia Tech with 634 and Virginia with 577.

The most points scored by any team in an event were NC State’s 114 in the 100 fly. Next best were Miami’s 113 in platform diving. Miami finished with 197 points, so more than half of their total came in that single event (Miami has no swim team, just divers).

By Swimulator power points the top swim of the meet was Nicolas Albiero of Louisville’s 1:38.65 200 fly

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. NC State: 1250

2. UVA: 1089

3. Louisville: 1066.5

4. VT: 898

5. Florida St: 812.5

6. ND: 803.5

7. UNC: 630.5

8. Pitt: 520

9. GT: 506

10. Duke: 421

11. Miami: 197

12. BC: 134

Individual Scores by Year

NC State UVA Louisville VT Florida St ND UNC Pitt GT Duke Miami BC FR 216 256 72 124 156.5 123 94 42 74 25 61 0 SO 200 181 207 331 115 167.5 72 43 60 46 0 4 JR 226 140 323 179 57 177 185.5 88 122 12 28 0 SR 318 256 120.5 13 200 122 41 120 44 138 32 0 Returning 642 577 706 634 328.5 467.5 351.5 173 256 83 165 4

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

NC State UVA Louisville VT Florida St ND UNC Pitt GT Duke Miami BC 200 Medley Relay 64 52 0 49 56 46 44 49 54 40 0 34 800 Free Relay 120 102 64 101 110 94 90 93 88 80 0 66 3 mtr Diving 165 144 91 132 155 109 145 104 92 112 55 66 500 Free 251 198 131 190 162 201 167 104 95 112 55 66 200 IM 285 268 182 228 192.5 237.5 187 140 123 130 55 66 50 Free 356 316 260 253 274.5 237.5 196 164 130 148 55 66 1 mtr Diving 410 352 293 288 319.5 237.5 245 176 158 189 84 66 200 Free Relay 464 400 349 340 383.5 271.5 295 222 202 229 84 66 100 Fly 578 424 413 389 403.5 284.5 309 247 235 235 84 66 400 IM 605 505 443 438 409.5 376.5 309 296 261 237 84 66 200 Free 674 585 512 462 440.5 418.5 350 296 261 243 84 66 100 Breast 689 618 561 489 473.5 471.5 400 329 299 274 84 66 100 Back 777 670 638 527 496.5 489.5 418 340 325 281 84 70 400 Medley Relay 829 724 702 577 552.5 535.5 466 384 365 315 84 102 Platform Diving 853 762 746 596 589.5 558.5 486 385 379 344 197 102 1650 Free 965 796 794 631 606.5 634.5 489 392 409 344 197 102 200 Back 1034 855 837 706 630.5 697.5 518 392 409 344 197 102 100 Free 1099 907 917.5 728 697.5 697.5 546.5 412 412 368 197 102 200 Breast 1106 1000 971.5 781 723.5 728.5 580.5 447 434 375 197 102 200 Fly 1186 1037 1010.5 850 758.5 763.5 580.5 476 472 375 197 102 400 Free Relay 1250 1089 1066.5 898 812.5 803.5 630.5 520 506 421 197 134

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

NC State UVA Louisville VT Florida St ND UNC Pitt GT Duke Miami BC 200 Medley Relay 64 52 0 49 56 46 44 49 54 40 0 34 800 Free Relay 56 50 64 52 54 48 46 44 34 40 0 32 3 mtr Diving 45 42 27 31 45 15 55 11 4 32 55 0 500 Free 86 54 40 58 7 92 22 0 3 0 0 0 200 IM 34 70 51 38 30.5 36.5 20 36 28 18 0 0 50 Free 71 48 78 25 82 0 9 24 7 18 0 0 1 mtr Diving 54 36 33 35 45 0 49 12 28 41 29 0 200 Free Relay 54 48 56 52 64 34 50 46 44 40 0 0 100 Fly 114 24 64 49 20 13 14 25 33 6 0 0 400 IM 27 81 30 49 6 92 0 49 26 2 0 0 200 Free 69 80 69 24 31 42 41 0 0 6 0 0 100 Breast 15 33 49 27 33 53 50 33 38 31 0 0 100 Back 88 52 77 38 23 18 18 11 26 7 0 4 400 Medley Relay 52 54 64 50 56 46 48 44 40 34 0 32 Platform Diving 24 38 44 19 37 23 20 1 14 29 113 0 1650 Free 112 34 48 35 17 76 3 7 30 0 0 0 200 Back 69 59 43 75 24 63 29 0 0 0 0 0 100 Free 65 52 80.5 22 67 0 28.5 20 3 24 0 0 200 Breast 7 93 54 53 26 31 34 35 22 7 0 0 200 Fly 80 37 39 69 35 35 0 29 38 0 0 0 400 Free Relay 64 52 56 48 54 40 50 44 34 46 0 32

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Miami VT BC Duke NC State Pitt GT Louisville UVA Florida St ND UNC 1 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 5 2 1 2 0 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 3 3 1 2 1 3 2 4 0 0 3 0 0 2 1 2 1 2 4 1 1 0 1 3 1 1 1 5 0 1 0 5 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 2 5 1 2 0 6 0 1 0 1 4 4 1 0 1 0 2 2 7 0 3 0 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 0 2 8 1 1 0 0 3 0 0 5 2 1 0 3 9 0 4 0 0 2 1 1 1 2 4 1 0 10 0 3 0 2 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 1 11 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 1 5 0 12 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 1 3 2 3 1 13 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 2 2 2 1 2 14 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 4 1 4 1 0 15 0 1 0 0 7 2 0 0 1 1 4 0 16 0 0 0 1 3 2 2 1 2 0 2 3 17 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 3 2 3 1 3 18 1 0 0 1 4 0 1 3 2 1 3 0 19 0 1 0 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 2 1 20 0 2 0 3 0 2 1 5 0 1 0 2 21 0 3 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 2 0 22 0 4 0 1 2 0 2 0 1 1 1 4 23 0 1 0 3 0 2 1 2 1 3 3 1 24 0 1 0 3 1 2 3 0 1 2 1 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stewart, Colema SR 92 100 Fly 2 44.92 846 100 Back 1 44.04 883 200 Back 1 1:37.71 836 Korstanje, Nyls SO 91 50 Free 1 19.25 771 100 Fly 3 45.47 792 100 Free 1 42.13 801 Brady, James SR 82 3 mtr Diving 1 392.65 1 mtr Diving 4 337.4 Platform Diving 6 344.9 Dant, Ross FR 75 500 Free 4 4:13.77 776 1650 Free 3 14:37.69 743 200 Back 8 1:48.61 455 Knowles, Eric JR 75 500 Free 5 4:15.7 742 400 IM 6 3:46.01 663 1650 Free 4 14:47.94 694 Gezmis, Erge JR 72 200 IM 3 1:43.19 743 200 Free 8 1:34.88 698 200 Fly 7 1:44.00 677 Brown, Zachary SO 57 500 Free 10 4:18.03 703 200 Free 12 1:34.64 709 200 Fly 5 1:42.30 737 Hensley, Noah SR 53 100 Fly 5 45.71 771 100 Back 6 46.57 680 200 Back 21 1:44.83 595 Erlenmeyer, Dan SR 47 500 Free 16 4:19.23 684 200 Free 14 1:35.81 658 1650 Free 7 15:03.92 618 Henderson, Noah FR 45 50 Free 14 19.72 679 100 Fly 15 46.69 688 200 Fly 9 1:44.06 675 McGlaughlin, Ma SR 44 50 Free 15 19.74 677 100 Back 9 46.31 698 100 Free 15 43.65 655 Sobolewski, Luk JR 40 50 Free 16 19.78 668 100 Fly 8 46.56 699 100 Free 18 43.51 668 Bowers, Noah FR 31 200 IM 18 1:46.35 635 200 Free 15 1:35.9 654 200 Fly 15 1:45.6 621 Wiltsey, Curtis SO 30 500 Free 19 4:19.61 678 200 Free 35 1:37.92 562 1650 Free 6 15:03.02 623 Bennett, Bayne FR 28 3 mtr Diving 14 293.85 1 mtr Diving 12 282.1 Platform Diving 33 185.7 Tapp, Hunter FR 24 50 Free 22 19.9 647 200 Free 18 1:35.2 684 100 Free 13 43.35 682 Johnson, Jacob JR 23 50 Free 40 20.28 569 100 Back 15 47.53 612 200 Back 16 1:45.02 589 Kusto, Rafal SO 22 100 Breast 12 54.04 620 200 Breast 18 1:57.96 612 Kiesler, Gil JR 16 500 Free 24 4:23.75 610 400 IM 22 3:52.55 547 1650 Free 15 15:14.12 568 O’Brien, Patric FR 13 3 mtr Diving 32 224.2 1 mtr Diving 14 280.4 Platform Diving 26 213.05 Gregory, Kimani FR 0 50 Free 27 20.05 616 100 Breast 25 54.88 558 100 Free 25 43.98 624

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schubert, Frede SR 90 200 IM 1 1:43.09 747 400 IM 1 3:40.01 766 200 Fly 4 1:41.34 772 Baker, Ryan SR 76 50 Free 4 19.42 737 200 Free 5 1:34.59 711 100 Free 5 42.72 741 Storch, Casey SO 75 200 IM 8 1:45.42 667 400 IM 3 3:44.02 697 200 Breast 4 1:54.04 727 Walker, John FR 57 500 Free 2 4:11.93 810 200 Free 21 1:37.54 580 1650 Free 5 15:01.72 629 Schilling, Samu JR 55 500 Free 15 4:19.15 685 200 Free 2 1:33.98 739 200 Breast 12 1:55.54 683 Conway, Sean FR 55 200 IM 11 1:45.6 661 400 IM 8 3:46.39 657 200 Back 10 1:42.27 678 Barnum, Keefer JR 54 200 IM 26 1:47.30 602 100 Breast 4 52.51 729 200 Breast 2 1:52.91 761 Shelton, Bryce SR 49 3 mtr Diving 7 334.0 1 mtr Diving 9 290.45 Platform Diving 19 231.1 Clark, Joseph SR 41 50 Free 29 20.06 616 100 Back 5 46.44 689 200 Back 11 1:43.13 651 Greenberg, Jake SO 39 3 mtr Diving 11 303.25 1 mtr Diving 11 283.4 Platform Diving 18 231.9 Grender, Justin SO 39 200 Free 28 1:37.01 605 100 Back 14 47.27 631 200 Back 4 1:41.05 718 Wright, Jack FR 37 500 Free 13 4:18.47 696 200 Free 7 1:34.69 707 100 Free 35 44.53 571 Lamb, Augustus FR 35 50 Free 9 19.49 725 200 Free 34 1:37.6 578 100 Free 12 43.27 690 Otto, Matthew JR 31 100 Breast 18 54.37 596 200 Breast 6 1:54.85 703 Creedon, Walker SO 28 3 mtr Diving 22 258.9 1 mtr Diving 28 228.75 Platform Diving 5 347.1 Klinksiek, Konn FR 26 50 Free 30 20.07 612 100 Fly 12 46.26 723 100 Free 16 43.88 634 Edwards, Maxwel FR 23 50 Free 35 20.19 588 100 Fly 17 46.45 708 100 Back 13 46.97 652 Fong, Joshua FR 11 200 IM 30 1:48.20 570 100 Fly 25 47.35 635 200 Fly 16 1:46.27 597 Gyenis, Daniel FR 9 500 Free 31 4:24.77 593 200 Free 44 1:39.11 502 1650 Free 17 15:20.87 532 Schutte, Henry FR 3 50 Free 23 20.01 624 200 Free 43 1:39.1 503 100 Free 24 44.15 608 Rus, Oliver SO 0 50 Free 42 20.3 565 100 Breast 29 55.98 470 100 Free 38 44.74 550

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Albiero, Nicola JR 91 100 Fly 1 44.86 852 100 Back 3 44.75 818 200 Fly 1 1:38.65 886 Somov, Evgenii JR 90 200 IM 4 1:43.24 742 100 Breast 1 51.85 779 200 Breast 1 1:52.54 773 Whyte, Mitchell SO 69 100 Fly 14 46.53 701 100 Back 2 44.64 828 200 Back 2 1:39.46 771 Barna, Andrej SR 65.5 50 Free 8 19.97 632 200 Free 10 1:34.37 721 100 Free 3 42.69 744 Paulson, Colton SO 65 500 Free 9 4:16.75 724 200 Free 1 1:33.77 748 1650 Free 14 15:13.44 571 Sameh, Abdelrah FR 65 50 Free 2 19.31 761 100 Fly 13 46.44 708 100 Free 7 43.03 712 Sos, Daniel JR 56 200 IM 5 1:43.27 741 400 IM 17 3:47.97 630 200 Breast 8 1:55.67 679 Pinto, Daniel 52 3 mtr Diving 13 297.35 1 mtr Diving 5 323.75 Platform Diving 14 247.45 Sofianidis, Nik JR 42 100 Fly 20 47.1 655 100 Back 8 47.05 646 200 Back 12 1:43.47 640 Curley, Hayden SO 35 500 Free 14 4:18.95 688 200 Free 33 1:37.59 578 1650 Free 8 15:04.55 615 Gur, Kivanc 30 3 mtr Diving 19 277.1 1 mtr Diving 23 252.05 Platform Diving 8 298.15 Deliyiannis, Mi JR 28 50 Free 7 19.65 694 100 Fly 36 48.53 534 100 Free 20 43.72 648 Eastman, Michae SO 27 50 Free 32 20.16 594 200 Free 16 1:36.35 634 100 Free 11 43.09 706 Jones, Jarrett SR 25 500 Free 23 4:23.71 611 400 IM 11 3:46.81 650 200 Fly 18 1:44.74 651 Palazzo, Sasha SR 17 50 Free 44 20.37 550 100 Breast 10 53.09 687 200 Breast 25 2:00.12 545 Smith, Theodore JR 16 500 Free 20 4:19.84 674 400 IM 20 3:51.54 566 1650 Free 19 15:23.42 518 Steele, Samuel SR 13 500 Free 25 4:23.13 621 200 Free 17 1:34.54 713 100 Free 21 43.75 646 Sneden, Adam 13 3 mtr Diving 18 277.4 1 mtr Diving 19 262.3 Platform Diving 32 197.4 Cummings, Tanne SO 11 50 Free 20 19.74 677 100 Back 32 49.67 442 100 Free 19 43.6 659 Geovanni, Sky 9 3 mtr Diving 26 241.5 1 mtr Diving 29 228.15 Platform Diving 17 232.7 Sibirtsev, Ilia FR 7 500 Free 27 4:23.7 611 200 Free 46 1:39.28 493 1650 Free 18 15:21.45 529

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ivanov, Antani SO 73 500 Free 7 4:18.17 701 100 Fly 7 46.36 715 200 Fly 3 1:41.01 785 Tornqvist, Samu JR 67 200 IM 7 1:45.02 680 100 Back 10 46.46 688 200 Back 3 1:40.1 749 Stone, Lane JR 64 500 Free 12 4:18.31 699 200 Free 6 1:34.61 710 200 Back 5 1:41.88 691 Zawadzki, Noah SO 60 3 mtr Diving 10 306.7 1 mtr Diving 3 337.5 Platform Diving 11 269.0 Dal Maso, Filip SO 56 500 Free 11 4:18.23 700 400 IM 5 3:45.75 668 1650 Free 12 15:12.9 574 Manoff, Philip SO 54 50 Free 49 20.55 510 100 Fly 4 45.6 780 200 Fly 2 1:40.48 806 Pouch, Ananias FR 53 200 IM 19 1:46.52 630 100 Breast 9 52.93 699 200 Breast 3 1:53.69 737 Hallock, Thomas JR 48 50 Free 5 19.49 725 100 Back 24 48.42 545 100 Free 8 43.14 702 Myburgh, Keith SO 37 500 Free 46 4:30.54 487 400 IM 9 3:46.05 663 200 Breast 10 1:55.34 688 Webb, Forest FR 35 50 Free 51 20.63 492 100 Back 12 46.91 656 200 Back 9 1:42.18 681 Eichberg, Dylan SO 27 200 IM 17 1:45.69 658 400 IM 21 3:51.55 566 200 Fly 13 1:44.85 647 Doss, Brennen SO 24 500 Free 21 4:21.26 651 200 Free 25 1:36.36 634 1650 Free 9 15:04.87 614 Perreault, Jose FR 18 3 mtr Diving 15 293.1 1 mtr Diving 22 254.45 Platform Diving 22 219.1 Shi, Simon SR 13 200 IM 28 1:47.69 588 100 Breast 21 54.68 573 200 Breast 17 1:57.9 614 Koeppen, Willia FR 8 50 Free 54 20.83 444 100 Back 20 47.43 619 200 Back 22 1:45.94 557 Cole, Taj FR 7 3 mtr Diving 23 258.1 1 mtr Diving 20 258.35 Platform Diving 31 200.0 Lopez Miro, Cob FR 3 50 Free 68 22.34 129 100 Breast 22 54.73 570 200 Breast 28 2:01.07 513 Doyle, Connor JR 0 200 IM 39 1:50.9 461 400 IM 29 4:00.46 377 200 Breast 32 2:02.12 477 McMurry, Alexan JR 0 50 Free 58 20.96 413 100 Back 29 48.91 506 200 Back 32 1:48.18 472 Vipavetz, Ryan FR 0 500 Free 34 4:25.07 588 1650 Free 30 15:41.39 413 200 Fly 25 1:46.32 595 Claesson, Henry SO 0 50 Free 31 20.13 600 100 Fly 32 48.04 578 100 Free 28 44.05 618

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Varjasi, Peter FR 75 50 Free 3 19.35 751 200 Free 9 1:34.17 730 100 Free 2 42.68 745 Davidson, Joshu JR 57 3 mtr Diving 5 367.15 1 mtr Diving 1 382.95 Platform Diving 29 205.2 Alaniz, Griffin SR 48 50 Free 11 19.61 700 100 Back 7 46.78 665 200 Back 17 1:42.89 659 Thatcher, Camer SR 41 3 mtr Diving 9 319.55 1 mtr Diving 21 256.95 Platform Diving 10 274.2 Bastian, Izaak SO 40 50 Free 25 20.02 622 100 Breast 3 52.36 740 200 Breast 14 1:57.42 628 Polianski, Maxi SR 37 200 IM 12 1:45.82 653 100 Fly 29 47.65 611 200 Fly 8 1:47.17 563 McCusker, Max SO 33 50 Free 21 19.75 673 100 Fly 9 45.97 748 100 Free 17 43.08 707 Ksiazek, Jakub SO 29 50 Free 12 19.62 698 200 Free 24 1:39.78 466 100 Free 14 43.59 660 Faminoff, Aidan SR 29 3 mtr Diving 29 229.8 1 mtr Diving 17 271.35 Platform Diving 9 278.1 Stefanik, Vladi SR 26 50 Free 19 19.73 677 200 Free 22 1:39.11 502 100 Free 10 43.06 709 Loock, Rudo SR 19 200 IM 13 1:46.08 645 200 Free 20 1:36.50 628 100 Free 27 44.01 622 Wood, Nevada FR 18 200 IM 34 1:49.59 516 100 Breast 19 54.41 594 200 Breast 15 1:58.44 598 Pekarske, Scott FR 17 500 Free 45 4:29.55 506 400 IM 30 4:00.79 369 1650 Free 10 15:10.85 584 Cooper, Ian FR 14 50 Free 13 19.69 685 100 Back 28 48.68 524 100 Free 33 44.43 581 Lucas, Jackson SO 13 500 Free 26 4:23.43 616 100 Back 25 47.94 582 200 Back 14 1:43.70 633 Ingenrieth, Mau FR 13 500 Free 51 4:35.32 391 100 Fly 31 48.01 580 200 Fly 14 1:45.52 624 Ghaffari, Moham FR 9 500 Free 18 4:18.57 694 200 Free 23 1:39.19 498 100 Free 42 44.91 532 Vance, Nicholas FR 8 200 IM 35 1:49.78 508 400 IM 19 3:50.12 592 200 Back 23 1:46.13 550 Berecz, Balazs FR 2.5 200 IM 23 1:46.96 614 200 Free 26 1:36.4 632 200 Breast 24 1:59.52 564 Demsar, Domen FR 0 50 Free 26 20.05 616 100 Fly 27 47.43 629 100 Free 44 45.12 509 Peron, Francesc FR 0 50 Free 47 20.51 519 100 Back 34 50.3 389 100 Free 34 44.48 576

ND

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hoagland, Jack FR 83 500 Free 3 4:12.15 806 400 IM 2 3:40.73 753 1650 Free 2 14:35.19 756 Yeadon, Zachary JR 80 500 Free 1 4:10.39 840 200 Free 11 1:34.39 720 1650 Free 1 14:27.93 793 McKeen, Sadler JR 57 500 Free 6 4:17.14 718 200 Free 4 1:34.26 726 200 Back 18 1:43.28 646 Bottelberghe, J SO 51.5 200 IM 23 1:46.96 614 100 Breast 5 52.68 717 200 Breast 5 1:54.07 726 Montesi, Jack SR 44 100 Fly 21 47.14 652 100 Back 11 46.86 659 200 Back 6 1:42.05 685 Miranda, Maxwel SO 42 500 Free 17 4:18.51 695 400 IM 10 3:46.58 654 200 Fly 11 1:44.37 664 Schultz, Aaron SR 42 200 IM 9 1:44.73 690 100 Fly 18 46.81 679 200 Fly 12 1:44.67 654 Cumberland, Wil JR 40 200 IM 16 1:46.89 617 400 IM 12 3:48.1 628 200 Back 13 1:43.57 637 Barta, Marton SO 20 200 IM 21 1:46.83 619 400 IM 14 3:50.22 591 200 Fly 22 1:46.25 598 Milikich, Nicho SR 18 200 IM 25 1:47.28 603 400 IM 15 3:50.7 582 200 Back 19 1:44.44 608 Riley, Rex SR 18 200 IM 38 1:50.65 472 100 Breast 15 54.14 613 200 Breast 19 1:58.18 606 Barao, William FR 16 500 Free 30 4:24.31 601 200 Free 38 1:38.55 531 1650 Free 11 15:12.31 577 Limbacher, Matt SO 16 50 Free 56 20.91 425 100 Breast 11 53.44 663 200 Breast 31 2:02.05 479 Flaute, Austin SO 15 3 mtr Diving 12 300.8 1 mtr Diving 26 231.7 Platform Diving 27 208.9 DeBacker, Dave FR 12 3 mtr Diving 31 227.95 1 mtr Diving 30 223.05 Platform Diving 15 235.55 Fitzpatrick, Jo FR 12 200 IM 27 1:47.64 590 100 Back 27 48.42 545 200 Back 15 1:44.89 593 Petrison, David SO 11 3 mtr Diving 28 239.6 1 mtr Diving 27 228.8 Platform Diving 16 234.1 Winton, Andrew SO 7 200 IM 29 1:47.74 587 400 IM 18 3:49.59 602 200 Breast 30 2:01.67 493 Smith, Zachary SO 5 100 Fly 23 47.25 643 100 Back 23 48.31 553 200 Fly 24 1:47.59 547 Wilburn, Cason FR 0 50 Free 52 20.69 478 200 Free 29 1:37.13 599 100 Free 41 44.89 534 Santana, Brenda JR 0 100 Fly 35 48.41 545 100 Back 26 48.27 557 200 Fly 32 1:49.80 455

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abaliksta, Vald JR 51 50 Free 34 20.18 590 100 Breast 2 52.0 768 200 Breast 7 1:55.15 694 Hart, Alexander FR 48 3 mtr Diving 6 336.75 1 mtr Diving 6 321.0 Dimitriou, Dimi JR 39 500 Free 8 4:18.82 690 200 Free 13 1:35.67 664 1650 Free 22 15:28.22 491 Stepinski, Fabi FR 38 3 mtr Diving 8 314.1 1 mtr Diving 16 271.7 Platform Diving 20 227.55 Rauch, Jacob SO 36 200 IM 22 1:46.88 617 100 Breast 8 52.78 709 200 Breast 16 1:58.72 589 Messenger, Will JR 35.5 50 Free 17 19.53 715 200 Free 36 1:38.01 558 100 Free 3 42.69 744 Thames, Christo JR 32 500 Free 28 4:24.02 606 100 Back 17 47.15 639 200 Back 7 1:42.26 679 Allen, Bryan SR 29 3 mtr Diving 30 229.25 1 mtr Diving 13 280.8 Platform Diving 12 268.15 Sungaila, Tomas SO 29 50 Free 28 20.05 616 200 Free 3 1:34.18 729 100 Free 23 44.1 613 Hill, Tyler JR 28 200 IM 10 1:45.18 675 100 Fly 16 46.76 683 100 Free 32 44.4 584 Owsiany, Andrew SR 9 3 mtr Diving 17 284.9 1 mtr Diving 32 216.75 Platform Diving 25 213.55 Mays, Alexander FR 8 400 IM 25 3:56.74 460 100 Back 22 48.28 556 200 Back 20 1:44.68 600 Burhans, Tucker SO 7 100 Fly 30 47.79 599 100 Back 19 47.42 620 200 Back 24 1:46.53 535 Brocato, Gregor SR 3 50 Free 48 20.52 517 100 Fly 22 47.23 645 100 Free 36 44.54 570 Villalon, Santo FR 0 100 Fly 41 49.76 416 Palmer, Nick JR 0 500 Free 47 4:30.86 481 200 Free 40 1:38.85 516 1650 Free 31 15:42.93 404 Heise, Andrew SR 0 50 Free 35 20.19 588 100 Breast 26 54.99 550 100 Free 37 44.69 555 Coan, Eli SO 0 100 Fly 37 48.86 503 100 Free 26 44.0 622 Bretzmann, Thom SO 0 500 Free 36 4:25.9 574 200 Free 41 1:38.92 512 1650 Free 26 15:30.63 477 Tomic, Luka SO 0 200 Free 50 1:40.04 452 100 Back 35 50.54 369 200 Back 31 1:48.07 476 Koenigsperger, JR 0 50 Free 45 20.45 533 200 Free 27 1:36.78 615 100 Free 30 44.2 603

Pitt

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vera, Blaise JR 68 50 Free 6 19.54 713 100 Fly 6 46.22 727 100 Free 9 42.61 752 Helmbacher, Sam SR 64 200 IM 6 1:44.9 684 400 IM 4 3:44.96 681 200 Breast 13 1:56.43 657 Vorster, Eben SR 41 200 IM 15 1:46.71 623 400 IM 7 3:46.24 659 200 Fly 19 1:44.94 644 Van Der Laan, C SO 40 200 IM 45 1:52.29 401 100 Breast 6 52.71 714 200 Breast 11 1:55.41 686 Reed, Dylan FR 23 3 mtr Diving 16 285.35 1 mtr Diving 15 278.3 Platform Diving 30 203.85 Remenyi, Armin JR 18 50 Free 38 20.2 586 100 Fly 24 47.48 625 200 Fly 10 1:44.07 674 Smutny, Luke SR 15 100 Fly 33 48.06 576 100 Back 16 47.81 591 200 Fly 21 1:46.21 599 Chen, Jerry FR 14 200 IM 40 1:51.04 455 100 Breast 17 54.3 602 200 Breast 20 1:58.50 596 Dutkowiak, Wojc FR 5 500 Free 43 4:28.79 521 200 Free 37 1:38.39 539 1650 Free 20 15:23.54 517 Ahadzhanian, Se SO 2 50 Free 55 20.85 439 100 Fly 26 47.41 630 200 Fly 23 1:46.65 583 Schonbachler, R JR 2 500 Free 40 4:27.55 544 1650 Free 23 15:28.35 490 200 Fly 31 1:49.6 463 Ahart, Wesley SO 1 3 mtr Diving 25 253.8 1 mtr Diving 33 211.5 Platform Diving 24 213.75 Parquet, Josh SO 0 3 mtr Diving 34 222.5 1 mtr Diving 31 221.8 Platform Diving 28 206.55 Hopta, Stephen SO 0 500 Free 48 4:30.91 480 1650 Free 34 15:52.91 345 200 Back 29 1:47.66 492 Hilmi, Luay SO 0 100 Fly 40 49.48 443 100 Back 30 49.08 492 Fishman, Judd JR 0 200 IM 41 1:51.25 446 400 IM 26 3:57.35 446 200 Back 27 1:47.32 505 Cannon, Ellis JR 0 50 Free 35 20.19 588 100 Back 33 49.86 426 100 Free 45 45.14 507 Moore, Jered FR 0 50 Free 64 21.18 359 100 Back 36 51.24 312 200 Back 34 1:51.11 353 Toledo, Dominic FR 0 50 Free 62 21.06 388 200 Free 48 1:39.41 486 200 Back 33 1:50.51 377 Hoch, Alec JR 0 50 Free 46 20.48 526 100 Free 47 45.33 486 Pytlarczyk, Szy FR 0 50 Free 39 20.24 580 100 Fly 47 51.12 287 100 Free 52 46.27 377

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pumputis, Caio JR 71 200 IM 2 1:43.13 746 100 Breast 7 52.74 712 200 Breast 9 1:55.32 689 Lechuga, Ruben FR 46 3 mtr Diving 21 259.05 1 mtr Diving 2 342.5 Platform Diving 13 254.3 Barone, Kyle SO 42 100 Fly 11 46.25 724 100 Back 4 45.77 737 200 Back 26 1:46.63 532 Ferraro, Christ JR 41 100 Fly 10 46.07 739 200 Fly 6 1:42.93 714 Koski, Joonas SR 18 500 Free 29 4:24.27 602 400 IM 13 3:49.93 596 1650 Free 21 15:25.59 506 Slanschek, Tim SR 16 200 IM 32 1:48.96 541 400 IM 16 3:51.32 570 200 Fly 20 1:44.96 643 Scott, Dylan FR 14 500 Free 22 4:21.87 641 200 Free 32 1:37.51 582 1650 Free 16 15:14.45 566 Russell, Cale SO 14 500 Free 39 4:27.45 546 200 Free 52 1:41.00 399 1650 Free 13 15:13.41 571 Kertesz, Daniel FR 14 500 Free 50 4:34.75 403 100 Breast 13 54.05 620 200 Breast 34 2:02.93 448 Hering, Clayton SR 9 500 Free 37 4:25.99 572 200 Free 31 1:37.28 592 200 Fly 17 1:44.53 658 Miles, Corben JR 7 50 Free 18 19.56 711 Yang, Jonathan JR 3 50 Free 57 20.95 415 100 Breast 24 54.86 560 200 Breast 23 1:59.39 568 Lim, Darren SO 3 50 Free 50 20.57 506 100 Fly 34 48.21 563 100 Free 22 43.82 639 Day, Brennan SR 1 400 IM 24 3:54.74 503 1650 Free 33 15:48.37 372 200 Breast 27 2:00.85 521 Jacobs, Daniel SO 1 500 Free 33 4:24.97 590 200 Free 42 1:39.05 505 1650 Free 24 15:29.58 483 Zhi, Qian JR 0 200 IM 37 1:50.43 481 100 Breast 28 55.23 531 100 Free 40 44.88 535 Cohen, Josh FR 0 500 Free 32 4:24.79 593 200 Free 49 1:39.75 468 1650 Free 29 15:38.14 433 Doan, Tanner SO 0 200 IM 43 1:51.51 435 100 Breast 27 55.11 540 200 Breast 26 2:00.69 526 Kreider, Jacob JR 0 1 mtr Diving 25 238.6 Wichter, Sam FR 0 3 mtr Diving 33 223.2 1 mtr Diving 34 206.85 Platform Diving 34 165.2 Daniel, Austin JR 0 50 Free 43 20.33 561 100 Free 31 44.29 595

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hernandez, Nath SR 72 3 mtr Diving 4 382.65 1 mtr Diving 7 297.7 Platform Diving 7 302.9 Williams, Miles SR 47 50 Free 10 19.54 713 100 Fly 19 47.04 660 100 Free 6 42.9 724 Cagley, Jonah FR 24 3 mtr Diving 20 268.95 1 mtr Diving 10 286.75 Platform Diving 23 218.05 Reznick, Cole SO 22 200 IM 20 1:46.57 628 100 Breast 14 54.06 619 200 Breast 21 1:58.56 594 Boboff, Sheldon SR 19 200 IM 14 1:46.4 634 200 Free 19 1:35.38 677 100 Free 29 44.11 612 Zucker, Colson SO 11 50 Free 61 21.04 393 100 Breast 16 54.57 582 200 Breast 33 2:02.76 454 Hartley, Nathan JR 7 100 Back 18 47.16 638 200 Back 30 1:47.68 491 Anolick, Harel SO 6 3 mtr Diving 24 256.05 1 mtr Diving 24 241.8 Platform Diving 21 219.2 Wu, Henry SO 5 200 IM 46 1:52.35 399 100 Breast 23 54.81 564 200 Breast 22 1:58.57 594 Zimmer, Adam JR 5 200 IM 33 1:49.04 538 100 Breast 20 54.63 577 200 Breast 29 2:01.44 501 Werner, Everett SO 2 500 Free 42 4:28.48 527 400 IM 23 3:54.62 505 200 Fly 30 1:49.44 470 Gingrich, Charl FR 1 50 Free 24 20.1 606 100 Fly 28 47.44 628 100 Free 39 44.75 549 Talati, Nichola FR 0 200 IM 36 1:50.38 483 100 Fly 38 48.97 493 200 Fly 27 1:47.25 560 Lafata, Spencer JR 0 500 Free 44 4:28.91 519 1650 Free 25 15:30.41 478 200 Fly 35 1:52.99 316 Washart, Zachar JR 0 500 Free 35 4:25.22 585 200 Free 45 1:39.22 496 1650 Free 28 15:37.36 437 Dallavalle, Chr FR 0 500 Free 41 4:27.77 540 1650 Free 32 15:47.21 379 200 Fly 28 1:48.73 500 Hallaron, David SO 0 500 Free 38 4:27.03 554 200 Free 30 1:37.26 593 200 Back 25 1:46.41 540 Matsuda, Daichi SR 0 200 IM 42 1:51.33 443 400 IM 28 3:59.19 405 200 Fly 29 1:49.38 473 Gong, Phillip FR 0 50 Free 67 21.91 198 100 Breast 32 56.94 389 200 Breast 37 2:05.06 372 Whelan, Matthew SO 0 50 Free 33 20.17 592 100 Fly 39 49.1 480 200 Fly 26 1:46.55 586 Kredich, Colema FR 0 50 Free 40 20.28 569 200 Free 47 1:39.34 490 100 Free 43 44.96 526

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Scapens, Brodie 76 3 mtr Diving 2 388.95 1 mtr Diving 8 254.9 Platform Diving 4 387.1 Flory, Max FR 61 3 mtr Diving 3 387.25 1 mtr Diving 18 268.9 Platform Diving 3 429.15 Dinsmore, David SR 32 Platform Diving 1 510.35 Cooper, Zachary JR 28 Platform Diving 2 434.65

