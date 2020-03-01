Friesen Drops 2:07 200 BR, 8 Potential NCAA Qualifiers at Tennessee Last Chance

2020 TENNESSEE LAST CHANCE MEET

Following the SEC Championships last week, Tennessee hosted their 2020 Last Chance Meet for swimmers on the bubble to try to qualify for the NCAA Championships. The Vols’ Nikol Popov did just that with her swim in the 200 breast.

Putting up the fastest breaststroke times of the meet, however, was Louisville’s Morgan Friesen. In prelims of the 100 breast, Friesen dropped a 59.62 to move up to 25th in the NCAA. She then swam a 2:07.24 in a 200 breast time trial, which is arguably even more impressive, as it ranks #8 in the NCAA this season. Teammate Kaylee Wheeler raced to a 59.04 in the 100 breast final ahead of Popov (1:00.04). Wheeler is now #12 in that event.

It was a strong day for breaststrokers, as Tennessee’s Brett Champlin swam to #24 in the 200 breast. Champlin clocked in with a lifetime best 1:54.03. Kentucky’s Wyatt Amdor threw down a personal best 52.32 in the 100 breast to move to 22nd in the nation.

ADDITIONAL IMPACT SWIMS