NCAA Division I Men’s Qualifiers Status after 3 Weeks of Conference Meets

Just like we did last week with the women, this week we took a look at how many swimmers each NCAA team is likely to qualify for the swimming portion of the upcoming Men’s NCAA Swimming Championships.

With one week of men’s conference action to go (the women are done), and just the MAC and the Pac-12 left to go, we calculated how many swimmers from each NCAA Division I team are likely to qualify for the upcoming NCAA Championship meet.

Note: this analysis was done based on times pulled from the NCAA database on Sunday afternoon. Many Last Chance times have already been entered from this weekend, as have all of the conference meet results, but some late-in-the-day last chance swims might not be considered yet.

The 2020 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships will be held from March 25th-28th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Methodology

This analysis presumes that swimmers who are currently ranked in the top 15 in the NCAA are safely qualified for the meet. It would be an unprecedented occurrence for a swimmer currently ranked in the top 15 in the NCAA heading into the final weekend of conference meets to not earn an invite.

The analysis presumes that swimmers ranked 16-20 are “likely” invitees. These swimmers are relatively safe, but they could theoretically get bumped.

The analysis presumes that swimmers ranked 30th-40th are “on the bubble.” Barring improvements of their times at last chance meets, their fates are dependent on how fast, or not, swimmers are at the last few remaining championship meets, as well as which swimmers ahead of them choose which events for NCAAs (like Shaine Casas, who right now has NCAA invite times in 5 different individual events, but can only swim 3 later this month).

Observations

This analysis currently has 226 swimmers. 235 swimmers earn an invite to the NCAA Championships every season. A similar analysis at this point last season would have been exactly 235 swimmers, and last season, the cut line came mid-way through the 30th place rank. So, expect this year’s cut line to be closer to 29th place, pending what happens at the Pac-12 Championships.

The Texas Longhorn men have at least 20 likely NCAA qualifiers, with another 4 possible ‘on the bubble’ qualifiers, for the NCAA Championships, and that’s before accounting for their divers. Last season, Texas had 18 swimmers and 4 divers qualify for the NCAA Championships. With a maximum roster size of 18, and divers counting only as one-half of a roster spot, that meant they had to cut two swimmers, Jack Collins and Johnthomas Larson, from their roster. This year, the Longhorns could be looking at a cut of 4, or even more, swimmers from their roster.

The defending NCAA Champion men, meanwhile, have some work to do. So far, they only have 5 swimmers locked-in to an NCAA Championship qualifying position. Last year, when they won the title, Cal had 14 individual swimmers qualified for the meet, 4 of which have since graduated. But, with honors of going last, they know the times to target to lock up their spots at the NCAA Championship meet.

The Texas A&M men, who finished 2nd at last week’s SEC Championship meet, have only 5 possible qualifiers at present. That’s as compared to 13 for the champion Florida Gators (with 9 very likely). While the A&M men have made big strides in the last few seasons, that highlights where the gap between Florida and A&M still exists: depth.

The Arizona men have their work cut out for them at this week’s Pac-12 Championship meet. The team has one swimmer, Brooks Fail, who is a lock for an NCAA invite, and 5 more currently sitting on the bubble (more than any other team in this analysis). The Arizona women didn’t have a great Pac-12 championship meet last weekend, with only 4 top-8 finishes in individual swimming events. The good news is that, after some struggles in the morning, a lot of those women wound up dropping time in finals, which is what’s key for hitting NCAA Championship invite times.

After not having any swimmers at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, the North Carolina men have made a small step in the right direction with one sure-fire qualifier: junior breaststroker Valdas Abaliksta.

Data