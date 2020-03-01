Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Missouri Last Chance: Jack Dahlgren Drops 1:39 200 Back to Qualify for NCAAs

2020 MISSOURI QUALIFIER

Following the SEC Championships last week, Missouri hosted their 2020 Qualifier for swimmers on the bubble to try to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Mizzou’s Jack Dahlgren had a big swim in the 200 back to qualify for NCAAs. He took over a second off his lifetime best, hitting the wall in 1:39.92. His former season best from November had him ranked 30th, but he’s now the 6th fastest man in the country this season.

That’s significantly faster than Dahlgren swam at the 2020 SEC Championships in mid-February. He won the B final there with a 1:42.14. His time last night would have been fast enough to earn the bronze medal at that meet. Dahlgren’s former lifetime best was a 1:40.99 from the 2019 SEC meet. He placed 20th in the event at the 2019 NCAA Championships as a freshman. His time tonight would have placed 2nd in the B final/10th overall at NCAAs last season.

There were no other new NCAA Qualifiers at the meet so far, with only Sunday finals remaining. Teammate Nick Alexander, who will qualify for NCAAs with his #6 ranking in the 200 IM, swam the 100 fly. Alexander clipped his best, lowering it from a 46.86 to a 46.35.

3
Lord Farquad

Alexander’s previous best was 46.86. Not 46.38. He dropped it to 46.35.

1 hour ago
Swimmer

Alexander has an unfair advantage he has toe elongating surgery them mugs are each 6 inches

1 hour ago
Lauren Neidigh

That’s correct. I had a mix up with his 100 back time.

42 minutes ago

