2019 FINA World Championships Schedule Published

The detailed competition schedule for the 2019 FINA World Championships is now available. 17 days’ worth of action will transpire in Gwangju, South Korea, with the first swimming medal awarded to the winner of the men’s 5k open water event on Saturday, July 13th. The final medal will be awarded to the winning squad of the men’s 4x100m medley relay on Sunday, July 28th.

Comparing the 2019 competitive pool swimming schedule to that of 2017 in Budapest, the same men’s and women’s events fall on the same days. There is some rearranging of the actual order of the events on particular days, however. In Budapest, the men’s 200m IM led-off day 5’s finals session, for example, whereas in Gwangju this event’s final falls as the 6th splash of the evening.

Additionally, starting times for Budapest were at 9:30am and 5:30pm local for morning and evening, respectively. This year, the morning sessions start at 10am local time and the evening events begin at 8pm local. Gwangju is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Standard.

You can view the pool events in the abbreviated schedule below and also download the entire aquatics schedule, including artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving and water polo here.