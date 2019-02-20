Team USA Divers Announced for FINA World Series in Japan, China

Courtesy: USA Diving

INDIANAPOLIS – Seven divers have been selected to represent Team USA in next month’s FINA World Series meets in Sagamihara, Japan and Beijing, China. Divers were selected based on performances in both the 2018 FINA World Cup and the 2018 USA Diving Winter Trials.

Team USA features 2016 Olympian Katrina Young (West Shoreline, Wash./Tallahassee, Fla.), who also competed in last year’s 2018 World Cup, as did Maria Coburn (Austin, Texas), Tarrin Gilliland (Midland, Texas) and Krysta Palmer (Carson City, Nev./Reno, Nev.), who also will dive in the World Series.

Palmer, who will contend in the women’s 3-meter synchro with Coburn, will also compete in the women’s 3-meter. Gilliland and Young will dive together in the women’s 10-meter synchro event.

“I am delighted to accompany Team USA to the World Series events in Japan and China,” High Performance Manager Leslie Hasselbach Adams said. “The combination of experienced World Series competitors along with our World Series newcomers, will make for an exciting journey and an excellent opportunity to help take our divers to the next level. I look forward to enhancing our team culture and unity throughout our time together as Team USA.”

The Sagamihara World Series begins Friday, March 1 (local time) and concludes Sunday, March 3 (local time). The team will then travel to the World Series in Beijing, which starts the following week on Thursday, March 7 (local time) and concludes Saturday, March 9 (local time).

Along with Coburn and Palmer, Mark Anderson (Lake Forest, Calif./Austin, Texas), Tyler Downs (Ballwin, Mo.) and Jordan Rzepka (Solon, Ohio) will make their World Series debuts. Downs will team up with Anderson in the men’s 3-meter synchro, and then will go on to compete with Rzepka in the men’s 10-meter synchro.

Individual Events

Women’s 3-Meter: Krysta Palmer

Synchro Events

Women’s 3-Meter Maria Coburn Krysta Palmer

Men’s 3-Meter Mark Anderson Tyler Downs

Women’s 10-Meter Tarrin Gilliland Katrina Young

Men’s 10-Meter Tyler Downs Jordan Rzepka