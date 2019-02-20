Italian 13-Year Old Swims 31.0 50 Breaststroke to Break Age Record

17th MEETING DEL TITANO

Saturday, February 16th – Sunday, February 17th, 2019

Multieventi Sport Domus – San Marino

LCM pool (50m)

A handful of Italian internationals, plus a group of Elite Spaniards coming out of camp to race at the Meeting of Titano this weekend. While not a major international meet, 9 different countries were represented at the event, and the Spanish squad was chosen by the National Federation, giving it a little bit more weight than a typical mid-February meet.

Belmonte, recently back to training after several health issues kept her out of the big meets in 2018, was racing in her 2nd meet since October (in January, she swam 8:51 in the 800 and 17:00 in the 1500 at a local meet in Spain).

Racing in 6 timed final events, Belmonte’s results were a big step up from her comeback meet:

200 free – 2:06.08

400 free – 4:13.62

800 free – 8:41.14

1500 free – 16:28.41

200 fly – 2:17.87

400 IM – 4:51.11

Of those swims, the distance freestyles (400, 800, 1500) were the best based on power points.

Jessica Vall swam well for Spain also, winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.56 over her chief domestic rival Marina Garcia (1:10.02); and the 200 in 2:25.70 (Garcia was again 2nd in 2:27.82). Vall’s time in the 200 ranks her 7th in the world this year.

Both swimmers lost to 13-year old Italian Benedetta Pilato, who swam a new lifetime best of 31.02 to win the women’s 50 breaststroke. Pilato, who was also 1:10.80 in the 100 breaststroke. Her time in the 50 breaststroke breaks the Italian Ragazze Femmine record (for swimmers who are in the year where they turn 14).

Also racing for Spain at the meet were Alex Castejon Ramirez (4:24 in the men’s 400 IM); Albert Escrits Manosa (15:23.89 in the men’s 1500 free – almost matching his 2018 season best); Joan Lluis Ponss (4:24.45 in the men’s 400 IM); Catalina Corro Lorente (4:46.05 in the women’s 400 IM); Lidon Munoz (25.7/56.3/2:04.0 in the 50/100/200 frees); and Jimena Perez Blanco (4:17.7/8:44.8/16:48.2 in the 400/800/1500 frees).

Australian National Teamer Maddy Gough also came in for the meet, where there was more quality on the women’s side than the men’s. She won the 1500 free in 16:18.45, which ranks 6th in the world this year. She also swam 2:04.09 in the 200 free, 4:13.57 in the 400 free, and 8:36.19 in the 800 free.

Among the top swims by the Italian men included a 4:19.36 in the 400 IM from Pier Andrea Matteazzi; and a 3:54.84 in the 400 IM from Alessio Proietti Colonna in the 400 free. Giacomo Carini won the 200 fly in 1:59.01, which is his first sub-2 minute swim of the season. Last year, he was sub-2 in 8 different races, but his first wasn’t until April.