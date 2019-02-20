Wayland Sweeps Boys and Girls Team Titles at Massachusetts D2 State

2019 Massachusetts HS Division 2 State Championships

Girls Meet

Though the lead shifted between Wayland and Duxbury throughout the entire meet – with the final scores coming down to a five and a half point difference – Wayland narrowly clinched the state title, 253.5 to 248.

Duxbury took the first win of the night in the 200 medley relay. The team of Julia Ali, Ava DeAngelis, Danielle Kobel, and Julia Ledom narrowly out-touched Wayland’s team, 1:49.55 to 1:50.01.

On top of the close team race between Wayland and Duxbury, close races were abundant throughout the girls events. Senior Amanda Wagner from Marblehead won the 200 free in a time of 1:54.22, just ahead of Cohasset junior Emily Appleton, who touched at 1:54.84.

Although Wagner lucked out on the touch in the 200 free, she ended up a fraction away from winning a second individual title in the 100 breast. Her time of 1:04.58 netted her second, just behind Swampscott sophomore Elizabeth Dokina, who lunged to the wall at 1:04.56.

Wayland picked up a relay title in the 200 freestyle relay – Julia Pak, Hilla Almog, Eva Alshannikova and Remmi Shaw combined for a final time of 1:40.32. Coming in second was Weston’s team at 1:41.80, and settling for third was Duxbury’s squad at 1:42.18.

Ava Yablonski of Dover-Sherborn had a phenomenal freshman state debut; she won a state title in the 100 fly (57.39) and the 100 back (55.96). Finishing behind her in the backstroke was, you guessed it, another freshman: Manchester Essex’s Shea Furse (57.47).

Clearly demonstrating fight left in them, the Duxbury quartet of Ava DeAngelis, Maya Zukowski, Ruby Venturelli and Julia Ali narrowly overtook Wayland in the final lap, finishing 3:39.58 to Wayland’s 3:39.77.

Other Event Winners:

Representing Ashalnd, Michelle Grasberger capped off her senior year with a win in the 50 free, registering a time of 24.64.

In her first time swimming the event at the state level, Bishop Fenwick senior Sophia Lumino took the crown in the 100 free, out-touching Duxbury junior Julia Ali 53.34 to 53.72.

Emily Appleton bested her second place finish in the 200 free with a dominant victory in the 500 free – her time of 5:01.53 was twelve seconds ahead of second place.

Norwell junior Grace Magee narrowly bested Weston freshman Charlotte Martinkus in the 1m diving event, 455.15 to 452.40.

Top 5 Teams:

Wayland – 253.5 Duxbury – 248 Weston – 193.5 Longmeadow – 136 Cohasset – 129

Boys Meet

Winning two of the three relays contested, Wayland dominated the boys meet, amassing a total of 368.5 points, far ahead of Nantucket’s 220 points for second. This is the third straight state championship win for the Wayland boys, their fifth in program history.

Daniel Nee, Jiming Xu, Andy Brogan and Nick Smith teamed up to jumpstart Wayland’s campaign, winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:36.34. Nantucket finished second with a 1:37.38.

Firing back, Nantucket went on to finish 1-2 in the 200 free. Junior Tyler Roethke lead the charge, touching at 1:41.69; senior James Taffe followed behind, securing second place with his 1:44.65. Roethke later went on to double up in the 500 free in commanding fashion – his time of 4:38.00 was over seven seconds ahead of second place.

Senior Nick Smith was key to Wayland’s success – establishing himself as the division’s top sprinter, he won the 50 free in a time of 21.99. In addition to anchoring Wayland’s winning medley relay, he also anchored their winning 200 free relay alongside teammates Armen Abrahamian, Jiming Xu and Andy Brogan.

Jiming Xu also picked up an individual victory for Wayland – the sophomore took the 100 breast crown in a time of 59.05, narrowly ahead of Catholic Memorial’s Charles Nascimben, who touched at 59.34.

Although Wayland’s victory was all but made official, the Nantucket made a statement in the 400 free relay, with James Taffe, Grant Beebe, Aiden Roberts and Tyler Roethke combining for a final time of 3:13.65. Wayland finished well behind in a time of 3:19.00.

Other Event Winners:

Westboro junior Justin Papagelis lead the field in the 200 IM, winning in a time of 1:55.56.

Jacob Cuoco, a sophomore representing Old Rochester, narrowly clinched a state title in the 100 fly over Nantucket’s Grant Beebe, 50.96 to 51.02.

The 100 back also showcased a narrow margin of victory, with Ashland junior Alex Pecze (52.74) out-touched fellow junior Christopher Chumby out of Belcherton (53.07).

Dale Nickerson ended his senior year as a state champion, emerging victorious in the 1m diving event with a final score of 540.35.

Top 5 Teams: