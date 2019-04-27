2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Guangzhou: Day 1 Live Recap

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU
- April 27-28, 2019
- Guangzhou, China
- Guangdong Olympic Sports Centre Swimming Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Saturday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET Opening Ceremony, 8:00 start
- Sunday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET start
The opening day of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Guangzhou will feature seven men’s events, seven women’s events, and the mixed 400 free relay to close things out.
One change made from the initial schedule is that the male and female relays have all been scrapped, leaving just the mixed events. For those, teams were chosen out of a hat by FINA officials, with strokes (or order) being assigned by the teams themselves.
Katinka Hosszu will be a busy swimmer early on in the session, competing in the first four women’s events on the schedule.
Women’s 400 Free
- Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 4:05.16
- Li Bingjie, CHN, 4:05.21
- Zhang Yuhan, CHN, 4:07.39
- Wang Jianjiahe, CHN, 4:07.57
In what was a cat and mouse race throughout, with swimmers competing for place rather than time (all four have at least one more swim this session), Katinka Hosszu made her move on the sixth 50 and opened up a lead of six-tenths.
Li Bingjie closed some of that gap by the 350 turn, and then the two had an all-out sprint to the wall. Li had the faster split in 29.07, but it was Hosszu who held on for the win by just .05 in 4:05.16. She gave a very brief post-race interview with three events still left on her schedule.
Hosszu moves into sixth in the world this year.
So Hosszu upstages the Chinese in the 400 free. Wang J’s time was disappointing.
Yes!
Go Hosszu!!
prediction for hosszu’s times:
400 free: 4:17
100 back: 1:01
200 fly: 2:11
200 free: 2:03