2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Guangzhou: Day 1 Live Recap

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

The opening day of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Guangzhou will feature seven men’s events, seven women’s events, and the mixed 400 free relay to close things out.

One change made from the initial schedule is that the male and female relays have all been scrapped, leaving just the mixed events. For those, teams were chosen out of a hat by FINA officials, with strokes (or order) being assigned by the teams themselves.

Katinka Hosszu will be a busy swimmer early on in the session, competing in the first four women’s events on the schedule.

Women’s 400 Free

In what was a cat and mouse race throughout, with swimmers competing for place rather than time (all four have at least one more swim this session), Katinka Hosszu made her move on the sixth 50 and opened up a lead of six-tenths.

Li Bingjie closed some of that gap by the 350 turn, and then the two had an all-out sprint to the wall. Li had the faster split in 29.07, but it was Hosszu who held on for the win by just .05 in 4:05.16. She gave a very brief post-race interview with three events still left on her schedule.

Hosszu moves into sixth in the world this year.

Men’s 100 Free

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 200 Back

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 50 Fly

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 50 Breast

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 100 Fly

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 50 Back

Men’s 200 Fly

Mixed 400 Free Relay