2018 SC Worlds: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET
- *The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
- Live Results (Omega)
The 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships come to a close tonight in Hangzhou, China. Tonight’s schedule brings the women’s 4×50 freestyle relay, 200 breast, 100 fly, 50 free, and 4×100 medley relay. The men will compete in the 1500 free, 100 free, 200 back, 50 breast, and 4×100 medley relay.
WOMEN’S 4×50 FREE RELAY – FINALS:
- WR: 1:33,91, Netherlands, 2017
- CR: 1:34.24, Netherlands, 2014
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 1500 FREE – FINALS:
- World Record: 14:08.06, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 2015
- Championship Record: 14:15.51, Park Tae Hwan (KOR), 2016
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS:
- World Record: 44.94, Amaury Leveaux (FRA), 2008
- Championship Record: 45.51, Vlad Morozov (RUS), 2014
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS:
- WR: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2009
- CR: 2:16.08, Rikkie Pedersen (DEN), 2012
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS:
- WR: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2015
- CR: 1:46.68, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010
- WJR: 1:48.02, Kilment Kolesnikov RUS), 2017
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS:
- World Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
- Championship Record: 54.61, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS:
- World Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA), 2009
- Championship Record: 25.63, Felipe Franca da Silva (BRA), 2014
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS:
- World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017
- Championship Record: 23.25, Marleen Veldhuis (NED), 2008
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS:
- WR: 3:19.16, Russia, 2009
- CR: 3:20.99, USA, 2010
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS:
- WR: 3:45.20, USA, 2015
- CR: 3:47.89, USA, 2016
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
Is there any way to stream finals
https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/live/video/detail/day-6-finals-fina-world-championships-hangzhou/
You need an american vpn if you live outside the USA
preciate it g
CBC has it (also needs canadian vpn) Probably better than the US one 🙂
https://www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics/aquatics/world-short-course-swim-championships-1.4939566
https://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo/# try this link
Eh finals started early.
US Women 4×50 free, gold in CR.