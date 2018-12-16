Max Litchfield Nails SCM 400 IM British Record; World’s #3 Time

2018 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

23-year-old Max Litchfield produced a new British National Record in the men’s SCM 400 IM while competing in Sheffield finals tonight.

On day 3 of the 2018 Swim England National Winter Championships, the Dearne Valley swimmer scored a new 400m IM personal best mark of 4:00.18 to take gold and surpass his previous own National Record of 4:00.66 set at the 2016 FINA Short Course World Championships.

His outing tonight would have won silver at this year’s SC Worlds that just concluded in Hangzhou, finishing well behind Japan’s Daiya Seto’s mark of 3:56.43, but comfortably ahead of silver medalist Thomas Fraser Holmes’ (AUS) 4:02.74. China’s Wang Shun holds a faster time in the world rankings with a mark of 3:59.99 he was unable to replicate in Hangzhou.

Litchfield’s new British Record comes with his 3rd medal of these championships, having won the 200m IM last night, as well as the 400m freestyle on night 1.

Of his new record, Litchfield stated, “I’m really pleased with that. There’s a bit of mixed emotions, I guess as I wanted to go sub four minutes, but it’s been a good week and a good end to 2018.

“Hopefully, I can transfer that into 2019. I’m really looking forward to next year and getting on with what I do best, which is fast swimming.”

Taking silver behind elder brother Max tonight was Joe Litchfield, who notched a new PB of 4:09.62.