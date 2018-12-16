Oleksiak Nails New Canadian NR In SCM 50 Fly

2018 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

There’s a strong Canadian contingency competing at the 2018 Swim England National Winter Championships, with its presence already made known by 17-year-0ld Kayla Sanchez’s 3 National Records and Yuri Kisil’s 100m freestyle victory. Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak has now gotten into the mix, firing off a new Canadian National Record in the women’s 50m fly.

After establishing herself as the top seed in Sheffield ahead of 50m freestyle winner Anna Hopkin in 26.03, 18-year-old Oleksiak threw down even more heat in tonight’s final. The HPC Ontario athlete busted out a winning effort of 25.20 to scorch the field and keep Hopkin at bay by well over half a second. Hopkin finished in 25.94, a new personal best and her first time under 26 in the race.

For Oleksiak, her outing tonight overtakes the newly-minted NR set by teammate Haley Black in the semi-finals of the Short Course World Championships. Black touched in 25.43 in the semi’s to get her name on the record books, but fell to 25.75 for 7th ultimately in the final. Oleksiak’s 25.20 would have finished 5th in Hangzhou.