Oleksiak Nails New Canadian NR In SCM 50 Fly

2018 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

There’s a strong Canadian contingency competing at the 2018 Swim England National Winter Championships, with its presence already made known by 17-year-0ld Kayla Sanchez’s 3 National Records and Yuri Kisil’s 100m freestyle victory. Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak has now gotten into the mix, firing off a new Canadian National Record in the women’s 50m fly.

After establishing herself as the top seed in Sheffield ahead of 50m freestyle winner Anna Hopkin in 26.03, 18-year-old Oleksiak threw down even more heat in tonight’s final. The HPC Ontario athlete busted out a winning effort of 25.20 to scorch the field and keep Hopkin at bay by well over half a second. Hopkin finished in 25.94, a new personal best and her first time under 26 in the race.

For Oleksiak, her outing tonight overtakes the newly-minted NR set by teammate Haley Black in the semi-finals of the Short Course World Championships. Black touched in 25.43 in the semi’s to get her name on the record books, but fell to 25.75 for 7th ultimately in the final. Oleksiak’s 25.20 would have finished 5th in Hangzhou.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
PhillyMark

Strong swim. Why swim in England and not at Worlds? Just curious…wouldve loved to see England and full Canada/Aussie squads in Hangzhou.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Coach John

probably a friendly agreement between the two nations concerning the brit nationals and canada’s OJI (Ontario Junior International). juniors come to canada to race and boost the competition quality a bit and the seniors go to britain.

don’t forget it’s rare to have an international calibre meet in December and dropping all plans to compete there can put a minor wrench in a quad plan.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Swimjon

Things brings hope for both her wellbeing and as a serious contender in the years to come.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Swimmerj

Yes Penny!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!