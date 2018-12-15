Kayla Sanchez Breaks Canadian Record in 100 IM: Her 3rd of the Week

17-year old Canadian swimmer Kayla Sanchez has broken her 3rd Canadian Senior Record of the week at the Swimming England Winter Championships in Sheffield.

After clearing the 100 free (51.45) and 200 IM (2:04.64) records earlier in the meet, Sanchez added a mark in the 100 IM on Saturday, finishing in 58.24. That broke the old National Record of 59.28 set by Canadian Olympian Julia Wilkinson in 2009. Wilkinson was an Olympic finalist in 2008 in the 200 IM.

Sanchez doesn’t yet have any senior or age group Canadian Records in long course, though she does hold 8 age group records in short course meters. She does rank 3rd all-time in Canadian history in the 100 free in long course (53.68); 6th all-time in Canadian history in the 50 free in long course (24.94), 6th all-time in the 200 free in long course (1:57.23), and 9th all-time in the 200 IM in long course (2:12.64).

Note: Canada doesn’t track age group records in the 100 IM.

This is the 4th Canadian Record to be broken this week across two meets: Haley Black broke the Canadian Record in the 50 fly at the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou.