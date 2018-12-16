Erica Sullivan Shines Again With Another Personal Best At KMSC Pro-Am

2018 KMSC PRO-AM CLASSIC
- December 13-16, 2018
- Lewisville, TX
- Psych Sheets
- Meet Central
Over the first two days of the 2018 King Marlin Swim Club Pro-Am, Erica Sullivan made headlines by going personal best times in the 1000 freestyle and the 200 freestyle. She continued her streak Saturday, going a best in the 500 free at 4:37.95; her previous best in the event came over a year ago at the 2017 Winter National Championships.
Sullivan, who won the 500 free by more than 14 seconds over second-place finisher Chloe Freeman, is expected to join USC after sitting out the fall semester.
Texas post-grad swimmers Madisyn Cox and Will Licon each doubled-up on the day in the same events: the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke. Cox swam a 1:54.81 in the 200 IM and a 2:11.11 in the 200 breast. Licon finished the 200 IM in 1:46.51 and he beat Cody Miller to place first in the 200 breast with a time of 1:52.55. Miller swam a 1:57.01 in the event.
Former Arizona Wildcat Giles Smith also won a pair of races with victories in the 50 free and 50 butterfly. Smith set a new personal best in the 50 fly with a 20.97. His previous best in the event was 21.05, swum over three years ago. Smith also won the 50 free in 20.29. 16-year-old Benjamin Hines placed second to Smith with a 20.58, a new personal best time for him by .05 seconds.
The men’s 500 free was won by another former Longhorn, as Clark Smith swam a 4:15.91. Smith won the race by more than 12 seconds.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- The women’s 100 backstroke was a close race between two 17-year-olds: Sandpipers swimmer Reese Hazan out-touched Sefilinia Maile in the race as Hazan finished with a 55.20 and Maile swam a 55.26.
- Maile did score a win in the 50 free, though, as she finished with a 22.87. Bryony Kennett came in second with a 23.13.
- Erin Trahan won the women’s 50 fly with a 23.90, the only swim under 24.65.
- Bryce Bohman swam a 46.96 to win the 100 back; no other swimmer was under :49.
- In the women’s 400 medley relay, the Lobo Aquatic Club took first place with a time of 3:50.77 with the Sandpipers close behind with a 3:51.10.
- The Sandpipers did win in the men’s 400 medley relay in 3:22.82 as Sawyer Grimes (51.34), Cody Miller (53.02), Brennan Gravley (51.40), and Joseph Gutierrez (47.06) won easily by more than five seconds.
I think her 4:36.9 opening split in her 1000 on Thursday is her best time… but still an amazing swim 😉