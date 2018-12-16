Erica Sullivan Shines Again With Another Personal Best At KMSC Pro-Am

2018 KMSC PRO-AM CLASSIC

December 13-16, 2018

Lewisville, TX

Psych Sheets

Meet Central

Over the first two days of the 2018 King Marlin Swim Club Pro-Am, Erica Sullivan made headlines by going personal best times in the 1000 freestyle and the 200 freestyle. She continued her streak Saturday, going a best in the 500 free at 4:37.95; her previous best in the event came over a year ago at the 2017 Winter National Championships.

Sullivan, who won the 500 free by more than 14 seconds over second-place finisher Chloe Freeman, is expected to join USC after sitting out the fall semester.

Texas post-grad swimmers Madisyn Cox and Will Licon each doubled-up on the day in the same events: the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke. Cox swam a 1:54.81 in the 200 IM and a 2:11.11 in the 200 breast. Licon finished the 200 IM in 1:46.51 and he beat Cody Miller to place first in the 200 breast with a time of 1:52.55. Miller swam a 1:57.01 in the event.

Former Arizona Wildcat Giles Smith also won a pair of races with victories in the 50 free and 50 butterfly. Smith set a new personal best in the 50 fly with a 20.97. His previous best in the event was 21.05, swum over three years ago. Smith also won the 50 free in 20.29. 16-year-old Benjamin Hines placed second to Smith with a 20.58, a new personal best time for him by .05 seconds.

The men’s 500 free was won by another former Longhorn, as Clark Smith swam a 4:15.91. Smith won the race by more than 12 seconds.

Other Day 3 Winners: