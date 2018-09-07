National Teamer Erica Sullivan Will Sit Out Fall Semester at USC

Erica Sullivan, who earlier this week was named to the 2018-2019 USA Swimming National Team in the 800 free, 1500 free, and open water 10k, will sit out the fall semester for USC before joining the team in the spring, head coach Dave Salo confirmed to SwimSwam on Friday. Salo says this was the plan all along for her.

Sullivan, who is set to be a freshman at USC this coming semester, is listed on the team’s public roster for the 2018-2019 season as a freshman. We’ve seen past USC swimmers, including Carsten Vissering last season, do something similar – he took the semester to study abroad in Australia before returning to California for the championship season.

Sullivan earned her spot on the national team via a 5th-place finish in the 800 and a 3rd-place finish in the 1500 at the US National Championships. She improved her time in the 800 at Pan Pacs, swimming an 8:26.27.

Her best time in the 1650 yard free (the NCAA’s longest event) would’ve placed 3rd at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Sullivan’s best times in yards:

200 free – 1:47.43

500 free – 4:38.13

1650 free – 15:40.42

100 back – 55.17

200 back – 1:58.48

400 IM – 4:18.00

The USC women finished 12th at last year’s NCAA Championship. With the Trojans, Sullivan will have the chance to work with associate head coach Catherine Vogt, who was the American open water head coach for the 2009, 2013, and 2015 World Championships. Vogt is also the personal head coach of American Haley Anderson, who is both a 2013 and 2015 World Champion in the open water 5k, and the winner of the last two Pan Pac open water 10k titles. Those titles go along with a 2012 Olympic silver medal in the 10km marathon swim.

USC had two female distance swimmers qualify for NCAAs last year, sophomore Becca Mann and junior Elizabeth Stinson, though neither scored (they were 18th and 22nd in the 1650 free, respectively). Mann has since turned pro.

