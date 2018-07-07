2018 Pro Swim Series – Columbus: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

The third of four days is set to get underway from the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at the 6th and final stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series circuit in Columbus, Ohio. This preliminary session will feature heats in the women’s and men’s 400 IM, 50 free, 200 back and 200 free. There will also be ‘B’ flight heats in the afternoon in all but the 50 free.

Among the highlights this morning will be reigning world champion Chase Kalisz swimming the men’s 400 IM, as he looks for the Pro Swim sweep after winning the event at the first five stops. We’ll also see Michael Andrew, who won the 100 fly in a best time last night, in the men’s 50 free, 400 free winner Leah Smith in the women’s 400 IM and 200 free, and 100 and 400 free winners on the men’s side Blake Pieroni and Zane Grothe will clash in the 200 metre distance.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2015

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 2:06.36, Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2018

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Men’s 200 Free Prelims