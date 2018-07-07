Kelsi Dahlia: “I’m just really excited for taper” (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

  1. Kelsi Dahlia – Louisville post-grad, 57.29
  2. Amanda Kendall – Indiana post-grad, 58.91
  3. Asia Seidt – Kentucky, 59.11

Dahlia ran away with this one, blasting a 57.29 to improve upon her 57.38 season best from the Indy PSS in May. She was also just .02 off of her fastest in-season time ever, a 57.27 from the Mesa PSS stop in April of 2016.

Dahlia is now ranked 5th in the 2018 world rankings.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 FLY

RIKAKOJPN
IKEE

06/17
56.23
2 SARAH
SJOSTROM		 SWE 56.29 06/30
3 EMMA
MCKEON		 AUS 56.61 07/03
4 MADELINE
GROVES		 AUS 57.19 04/06
5 KELSI
DAHLIA		 USA 57.29 07/06

Amanda Kendall with the IU post-grad group was 2nd in 58.91, while Kentucky’s Asia Seidt snuck in for 3rd at 59.11. That’s an enormous best time for Seidt, whose 1:00.26 from the prelims today was her old PR.

Aliena Schmidtke of the Ohio State post grad group was touched out by Seidt, taking fourth in 59.33, just ahead of Louisville’s Mallory Comerford (59.36). Indiana Swim Team’s Christie Jensenwas 59.69 for 6th.

