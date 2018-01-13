2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The initial run-through of the new-look TYR Pro Swim Series, with a different format and different schedule, will come to a head today, as Team Coughlin leads the way in the SwimSquad point totals.

The last prelims session will include the 400 free, 50 free, 50 back, 50 breast, and 50 fly, with extra excitement coming from the shoot-out-style stroke 50s. Those events don’t contribute to point totals for the Pro Swim Series’s high-point competition for a $10,000 bonus, but they are a chance for swimmers to make some cash. The overall winner will take home $1200. Second place will earn $600. Both semifinalists will make $200. Prelims will swim this morning, with semifinals and finals tonight.

This morning, we’ll see big names in action, including Clark Smith, Dana Vollmer, Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace, Nathan Adrian, Olivia Smoliga, Regan Smith, Jacob Pebley, Li Bingjie, Katie Meili, Nic Fink, Michael Andrew, Reece Whitley, and Jack Conger.

Men’s 400 Free

Shogo Takeda, Japan: 3:53.22 Anton Ipsen, NC State: 3:53.38 Zane Grothe, Unattached Mission Viejo: 3:53.53 Clark Smith, Longhorn: 3:54.50 Jeremy Bagshaw, Island: 3:54.76 Marcelo Acosta, UofL: 3:56.11 Trey Freeman, Baylor: 3:57.25 Kohei Yamamoto, Japan: 3:57.37

Japan’s Shogo Takeda and NC State’s Anton Ipsen battled throughout the penultimate heat of the men’s 400 free, with Takeda just taking it at the touch. He will be the top qualifier for this evening.

Zane Grothe, who has been shattering records up and down this season and is now repping Mission Viejo put up the third-fastest time of the morning with 3:53.53. Longhorn’s Clark Smith was fourth with 3:54.50.

Women’s 50 free

Margo Geer, Unattached Mission Viejo: 24.83 Taylor Ruck, HPCO: 25.03 Zhang Yufei, China: 25.38 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace, Wolfpack: 25.50 Amanda Kendall, Unattached Mission Viejo: 25.52 Rebecca Millard, Texas: 25.65 Ky-lee Perry, NC State: 25.97 Kayla Sanchez, HPCO: 25.71

Margo Geer, an Indiana post-grad who is newly repping Mission Viejo, was the top seed this morning in the women’s 50 free, as the only swimmer under 25 with 24.83. 17-year-old Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck put up the second-fastest time with 25.03.

China’s Zhang Yufei was third with 25.38, followed by Bahamian Olympian Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace, who is now training with the Wolfpack Elite with 25.50.

Also sneaking into the final was 16-year-old Kayla Sanchez with 25.71.

Men’s 50 free

Michael Andrew, Race Pace: 22.04 Nathan Adrian, Cal Aquatics: 22.62 Ryan Held, NC State: 22.78 Justin Ress, NC State: 22.87 Andrej Barna, UofL: 22.89 Oleksandr Logiov, Swim Ontario: 23.02 Matias Koski, Athens Bulldogs: 23.04 Kyle Robrock, Unattached: 23.08

Michael Andrew of Race Pace put up the fastest time of the morning by over a half-second with 22.04. Cal’s Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian was second with 22.62, followed by his fellow Olympian Ryan Held of NC State in 22.78.

Rounding out the final are Held’s NC State teammate Justin Ress, Andrej Barna, Oleksandr Loginov, Matias Koski, and Kyle Robrok.

Women’s 50 back

Regan Smith, Riptide: 28.32 Kayla Sanchez, HPCO: 28.39 Olivia Smoliga, Athens Bulldogs: 28.49 Jade Hannah, ISC: 28.93 Taylor Ruck, HPCO: 28.99 Claire Adams, Texas: 29.00 Isabelle Stadden, Aquajets: 29.08 ***Xuwei Peng, China / Rebecca Smith, HPCO** 29.10

Riptide’s fifteen-year-old LC Worlds team member Regan Smith put up the fastest time of the morning with 28.32, followed closely by 16-year-old Kayla Sanchez in 28.39.

Olympian Olivia Smoliga was third in 28.49, followed by Jade Hannah in 28.93. Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck bounced back fast after her 50 free with 28.99 to qualify fifth, followed by Texas’s Claire Adams and the Aquajets’ Isabelle Stadden.

There will be a swim-off for the eighth slot between Xuwei Peng of China and Rebecca Smith of HPCO.

As a reminder, tonight, the 50 stroke events will go through three shoot-out style rounds, with the top 8 swimming first, then the top 4 finishers of that race, and then the top 2 swimmers.

Men’s 50 back

Justin Ress, NC State: 25.42 Matt Grevers, Tucson Ford: 25.61 Nicholas Pyle, Great Britain: 25.79 Taylor Dale, Athens Bulldogs: 25.80 Bryce Bohman, Longhorn Aquatics: 25.86 Jacob Pebley, Cal: 25.98 Hennessey Stuart, NC State: 26.28 Xavier Castelli, SW: 26.32

Justin Ress of NC State put up the fastest time of the morning with 25.42, followed by Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers in 25.61. Great Britain’s Nicholas Pyle was third in 25.79, followed by Taylor Dale in 25.80.

Keep in mind that whichever two swimmers make it through to the top still have three 50 back swims to go tonight.

Women’s 400 free

Women’s 50 breast

Men’s 50 breast

Women’s 50 fly

Men’s 50 fly