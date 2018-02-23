2018 Kentucky Swimming & Diving Camps – Sign Up Today!

ELITE CAMPS I & II

Sun-Thu, June 3-7, 2018 | Sun-Thu, June 10-14, 2018

COST: $750 (Overnight – Ages 12-18) $650 (Commuter – Ages 8-18)

TIME: 2-5 pm (Sun), 8 am-5 pm (Mon-Wed), 8 am-Noon (Thu)

At the University of Kentucky Elite Swim Camp, swimmers will receive assessment of strokes, power, strength and flexibility. Daily professional instruction by the UK Varsity swim staff. Two daily water sessions. Dryland training and educational lectures. Both overnight and commuter options available.

Camp check-in will be at 1 pm on Sunday, June 3 and on Sunday, June 10 at the balcony in the Lancaster Aquatic Center.

* For campers to stay overnight at any UK Athletics Camp, the camper must be at least 12 years of age at the start of the camp

STARTS & TURNS CAMPS I & II

Thu-Fri, June 7-8, 2018 | Thu-Fri, June 14-15, 2018

COST: $300 (Overnight – Ages 12-18) $200 (Commuter – Ages 8-18)

TIME: 2-5 pm (Thu), 9 am-5 pm (Fri)

Our Starts & Turns Camp is designed to maximize the fine tuning process of racing starts and turns. This camp is for more advanced swimmers and does not focus on individual stroke development. Video analysis will be used to increase the swimmers competitive edge.

Camp check-in is from Noon-2 pm on Thursday, June 7 and on Thursday, June 14 at the balcony in the Lancaster Aquatic Center.

* For campers to stay overnight at any UK Athletics Camp, the camper must be at least 12 years of age at the start of the camp

SWIM CAMP

Mon-Fri, June 18-22, 2018

COST: $450 (Full Day – Ages 6-18) $350 (Half Day – Ages 6-18)

TIME: Full Day – 8 am-5 pm Half Day – 8 am-Noon

Join the UK coaches and our student-athletes for a week of instruction, training and fun! Each day will consist of water instruction/training, fun and games in and out of the pool and a free lunch. Not only will campers upgrade their swimming skills, but also increase their love of the water through interactive water play. The camp is like no other, truly unique! Don’t miss out!

Camp check-in is at 8 am on Monday, June 18 at the balcony in the Lancaster Aquatic Center.

ELITE/STARTS & TURNS CAMP GENERAL INFORMATION

$100 discount for registering for both the Elite Camp and Starts & Turns Camp

$200 deposit for ELITE Camps only

$50 deposit for Starts & Turns Camps only

SWIM CAMP GENERAL INFORMATION

$50 discount for UK employees full day

$50 sibling discount

$100 deposit

WHAT TO BRING

All participants need to bring necessary swim gear: suits, goggles, towels, swim caps. Also please bring tennis shoes, spare dry clothes for when we’re not swimming and cash for any desired purchases from the UK Camp Store. All personal items should be labeled. Please do not bring any valuables. Bring all swim bags onto the pool deck – do not leave personal items in the locker room. Remember, lunch is provided at no additional cost and will be served at The 90 (UK Dining Services) across from the W.T. Young Library (3 minute walk). There is a camp store which sells snacks (late afternoon) and gear.

