2018 Jr. Pan Pacs Entry Lists Released

2018 Jr. Pan Pac Swimming Championships

June 23rd-26th, 2018

Suva, Fiji

Psych Sheets/Live Results

While not in a single, easy-to-parse document, the psych sheets for the 2018 Jr. Pan Pac Swimming Championships have been released in the form of live-results-with-event-entries.

Much like the format of the open version of the Pan Pac Championships, which happened last week in Tokyo, Japan, the rules for Jr. Pan Pacs limit the number of swimmers from a given country that can advance to the finals. Much like the tweak to the rules for Pan Pacs, that now means that 2 swimmers per country can qualify for the A final, and if a country has 1 or 2 swimmers in the A final, they can also have 2 in the B final. Countries with 0 swimmers in the A final can qualify 3 swimmers to the B final.

Countries are allowed to enter as many swimmers as they want in preliminaries (up to the roster caps of 20 women and 20 men), meaning that swimmers will often race more events than just what they explicitly qualified in.

Two of America’s most versatile young swimmers, Texas commits Jake Foster (turning 18 on September 6th) and Carson Foster (16) will be racing relatively-limited lineups this week after taking on bigger schedules at both Nationals and Junior Nationals. Jake will race the 100 fly, 200 IM, and 200 breast, which means he’s not racing the 100 breaststroke – a race that he placed 3rd in at Juniors.

Carson will be racing the 200 free, 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 back which means no 100 back (he was 2nd at Juniors in both backstroke events).

The brothers took 1st and 2nd in the 200 IM at Juniors, with the younger Carson winning ahead of his brother Jake. They’ll be the 1st and 5th seeds, respectively, in that event at Pan Pacs (the top seed on the live results page is an error).

14-year old phenom Claire Tuggle has also pared-back her schedule to just one event per day: the 200 free, 400 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM. That’s a more focused schedule that should allow her to better prepare for the biggest international meet yet of her career.

The most-entered American swimmer is Gianluca Urlando, who took the U.S. by storm at Nationals with a 3rd-place finish in the 200 fly on day 1 of the meet. He very nearly made the open Pan Pacs team, and actually was declared a member of that team before an error was discovered. His 6 entries at Jr. Pan Pacs is more than most of the American team is scheduled to take on, with the Americans generally taking a fairly conservative approach to entries.

Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil, who declined an opportunity to race at Pan Pacs in favor of Jr. Pan Pacs (meet rules prohibit swimmers from participating in both in the same calendar year), will swim 5 races, including her specialty the 100 fly – where she swam a 58.44 at Canadian Nationals earlier this summer. She was on Canada’s team in 2016 in Maui as well, where she finished 5th in the 100 fly.

Select other entry lists are below: