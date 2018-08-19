No Danger Expected from Magnitude 8.2 Earthquake Near Fiji

Much like Typhoon Shanshan approaching Tokyo wound up being nothing more than a solid rainstorm before the Pan Pac Championships, a massive earthquake off the coast of Fiji isn’t expected to interfere with the Jr. Pan Pac Championships either.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 8.2 earthquake shook the floor of the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, just as the American team was arriving for the meet. Experts believe, however, that it was too deep to cause any damage.

“I would not expect any damage. People will feel it but it’s so deep that I would not expect any damage,” USGS geophysicist Jana Pursley told Reuters.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Tweeted out that while the earthquake is causing tsunami waves, they are not considered dangerous, in spite of the earthquake’s proximity to Suva, where the meet is being held.

An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 on the Richter Scale is extremely rare. According to the USGS, there have only been 11 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 8.0 in the last 11 years. It is also the highest-magnitude earthquake recorded so far in 2018. The earthquake that caused the 2011 tsunami that devestated Japan was measured at 9.0.

It was at 560KM deep, no need to worry. If it was at (let’s say) 5 to 10KM, that would be catastrophic.

