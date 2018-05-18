2018 Indianapolis Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Day 3 from Indianapolis should be another exciting one, with the women’s and men’s 400 IM, 50 free, 200 back and 200 free on the schedule.

Already one world record and one US Open record deep through two days of racing, Katie Ledecky is expected to double today in the 400 IM and 200 free, as will Leah Smith, Melanie Margalis, Ella Eastin and Hali Flickinger (who will also do the 200 back).

Among the men in action, last night’s 100m winner Nathan Adrian will contest the 50 free, as will 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the event Cullen Jones. The other male events will be highlighted by reigning World Champion Chase Kalisz (400 IM), World Championship bronze medalist Jacob Pebley (200 back), and NCAA runner-up Blake Pieroni (200 free).

Simone Manuel headlines the women’s 50 free, where she’ll face last night’s 100 winner Taylor Ruck. Ruck was initially scheduled to swim three events this morning, but bowed out of the 200 free and will now focus on the 50 free and 200 back, the latter of which she’s the top seed.

*Note: all results are unofficial until the B-flight finishes.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Melanie Margalis and Ella Eastin were out front for the majority of the opening heat in the women’s 400 IM, but Katie Ledecky used a 1:00.67 final 100 metres to close the gap and touch first. Ledecky went 4:41.54 for tonight’s top seed, while Margalis (4:42.87) and Eastin (4:43.36) sit 2nd and 3rd. Hali Flickinger had a strong freestyle leg as well, taking 4th in that heat in 4:43.72 which stood up as 6th fastest overall.

Ally McHugh edged out Vien Nguyen in heat 2, as they qualified 4th and 5th overall in 4:43.61 and 4:43.63. Half of tonight’s A-final will be made up of Stanford swimmers, with Brooke Forde and Allie Szekely joining Ledecky and Eastin by placing 7th and 8th in 4:44s.

Bethany Galat (4:48.73) and Leah Smith (4:52.24) will be among those swimming the B-final tonight.

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz, 2018

Chase Kalisz got out to a big lead in the opening heat of the men’s 400 IM, turning in 2:02.61 at the 200m mark. He took his foot off the gas on the back half of the race, doing just enough to win the heat in 4:24.76 over Carson Foster (4:25.25), Gunnar Bentz (4:25.43) and Charlie Swanson (4:26.16). The second heat proved to have a slightly faster pace, with these four qualifying into the final in 4th through 7th.

It was Dynamo’s Jay Litherland who topped heat 2 in 4:22.03, holding off Daniel Sos (4:22.71). Those two qualify for the final 1-2, with Sean Grieshop taking the 3rd spot in 4:24.18 and Clayton Forde slipping into 8th in 4:26.79. Ricardo Vargas (4:29.11) and Daniel Roy (4:29.52), both of whom have swam well in Indianapolis, will contest the B-final.

If there’s one swimmer who could sneak into the A-final from the ‘B’ fight it’s Club Wolverine’s Tommy Cope, who’s entered with a yards time of 3:42.51. Yesterday, another Club Wolverine swimmer, Gus Borges, made the 100 free A-final from the ‘B’ flight.

Women’s 50 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

Simone Manuel and Taylor Ruck will face off once again tonight, after the two led the women’s 50 free prelims as the only two swimmers under 25 seconds. Manuel won the final heat in 24.89, while Ruck won heat 5 in 24.99 over Margo Geer (25.00). Ruck got the better of Manuel last night in the 100 free.

Mallory Comerford won the other circle-seeded heat for the 6th seed in 25.54, while Kelsi Dahlia (25.37) and Kayla Sanchez (25.38) were just .01 apart in Manuel’s heat to take 4th and 5th overall. Olivia Smoliga and Veronica Burchill round out the A-finalists.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 21.56, Nathan Adrian, 2015

Wolfpack Elite’s Justin Ress had a very impressive showing in the penultimate heat of the men’s 50 free, coming in at 22.36 to take the top seed heading into the final. Top seed in that heat Cullen Jones was a no show, which made it a head-to-head battle between NC State teammates. Ryan Held was six tenths back of Ress in 22.96, which gave him the 5th fastest time of the morning.

Ali Khalafalla (22.46) edged out Nathan Adrian (22.54) to win the last heat and take the #2 time to the final, while Israel’s Aaron Greenberg was 22.88 in the other circle-seeded heat for 4th overall. Adam Chaney was 23.10 for 6th, and Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple cut it close but got into the ‘A’ in 7th and 8th.

Matt Grevers (23.26) and Bruno Blaskovic (23.30) found themselves on the outside looking in in 9th and 10th.

