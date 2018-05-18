2018 Atlanta Classic: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2018 ATLANTA CLASSIC

A star-studded field begins the Atlanta Classic this morning, with several iconic American swimmers set to compete.

This morning’s 8-event slate will include Olympic hero Ryan Lochte making his return to major national competition after a very quiet 2017. He’s entered in the 200 free, 100 fly and 400 IM, though swimming all three might be a stretch.

Meanwhile World Champs breakout star Caeleb Dressel returns to the long course pool after a stellar NCAA season. He’s entered in the 200 free and 100 breast this morning.

Also keep an eye on Canadian Olympic champ Penny Oleksiak (swimming the 200 free and 100 fly) and U.S. Olympian Molly Hannis in the 100 breast.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Atlanta.

Women’s 200 Free – Prelims

Men’s 200 Free – Prelims

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Women’s 100 fly – prelims

Men’s 100 fly – prelims

Women’s 400 IM – prelims

Men’s 400 IM – prelims

Coach Mike 1952

No video whatsoever?

31 minutes ago
Togger

Can Dressel do a Ledecky?

Though with a Florida training load you would expect glimpses at best of what’s to come this summer.

1 minute ago

