2018 Euros Pick’em Day 3 Update: A Mixed Bag

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Contest rules can be found here.

The evening started off with a bang when Florian Wellbrock won the men’s 1500, picked correctly by only 2% of entries. Favored Gregorio Paltrinieri was 3rd, picked right by only 3 people. Mykhaylo Romanchuk was a popular choice for 2nd, picked correctly by 75%. Henrik Christiansen was selected by 20% 4th.

The men’s 100 free saw another surprise winner in Alessandro Miressi (1%) – favored Vladimir Morozov wasn’t in the final. Duncan Scott (23%) and Mhedy Metella (25%) were 2nd and 3rd. No one had Vladislav Grinev (0%) 4th, and only one person picked him anywhere in the top 4 (they had him 3rd).

The women’s 100 breast finally saw an event conform to expectations. Yuliya Efimova (96%) won followed by Ruta Meilutyte (85%) in 2nd. Arianna Castiglioni (19%) in 3rd and Jessica Vall Montero (33%) in 4th rounded out the top 4.

The women’s 50 back saw the top picks for first and second trade places with Georgia Davies (25%) beating favored Anastasia Fesikova (24%). Mimosa Jallow (5%) was 3rd and Alicja Tchorz (1 person, well done Ciarla) surprised for 4th.

Kristof Milak (76%) delivered for the majority of pick’em entries. Tamas Kenderesi (31%) in 2nd and Viktor Bromer (32%) in 4th were also popular choices, while Federico Burdisso (only 2 people) was a surprise in 3rd.

The men’s 800 free relay saw another favorite, Great Britain (71%), beat out Russia (52%) Italy (16%) and Germany (9%).

Standings

Day 3 was won by ced4003 with 75 points. They were followed by pianoback1 with 72, Ace with 69, and SHUstork with 69. If you’re not in the top 10, you can check your ranking here.

Entry Day 3 Points 1 ced4003 75 2 pianoback1 72 3 Ace 69 3 SHUstork 69 5 Nsgrr 68 6 Ntinos swimmer 67 6 CraigH 67 8 DCswammer 66 9 Pili 65 10 gallu87 64

Day 3 saw a new leader in the overall standings with Nsgrr taking the overall lead with 172 points. They are followed by ced4003 with 167, SwimSwam’s JSutherlandSS with 154.