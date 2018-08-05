Wellbrock Breaks German Record, Moves To #4 All-Time In Men’s 1500

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic Champion Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), Florian Wellbrock (GER) and Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) were the three swimmers who battled for the victory in the 1500 freestyle. The 20-year-old German swam his race like clockwork and managed to stay under his German record splits during the entire race. Wellbrock performed very wisely and finally took the lead at the 1250m mark and held it through to the finish.

Wellbrock improved his German record by 4,44 seconds to 14:36,15. His time is only 2,11 seconds slower than the European Record, held by Gregorio Paltrinieri. The Italian finished third today in 14:42,85 behind Romanchuk (14:36,88).

Comparison split times Wellbrock’s German Records and Paltrinieri’s European Record:

Florian Wellbrock Gregorio Paltrinieri German National Record European Record, European LC Championships 2016 Swim Open April European Championships 2018, Glasgow 14:40,7 14:36,15 14:34,04 50m: 27.99 00:27,56 27.48 100m: 57.85 00:57,05 56.72 150m: 1:27.76 01:26,53 1:25.79 200m: 1:57.81 01:55,73 1:55.05 250m: 2:27.81 02:25,24 2:24.38 300m: 2:57.43 02:54,67 2:53.55 350m: 3:26.92 03:24,18 3:22.77 400m: 3:56.73 03:53,90 03:52,1 450m: 4:26.31 04:23,67 4:21.28 500m: 4:55.87 04:53,19 4:50.48 550m: 5:25.57 05:55,93 5:19.72 600m: 5:55.01 05:52,63 5:48.96 650m: 6:24.65 06:22,02 6:18.27 700m: 6:54,37 07:20,74 6:47.54 750m: 7:23.95 07:20,74 7:16.78 800m: 7:53.65 07:50,27 7:46.24 850m: 8:23.45 08:19,39 8:15.62 900m: 8:53.07 08:48,68 8:45.00 950m: 9:22.23 09:17,71 9:14.26 1000m: 9:51.73 09:46,97 9:43.62 1050m: 10:20.99 10:16,13 10:12.82 1100m: 10:50.43 10:45,47 10:42.09 1150m: 11:19.71 11:14,46 11:11.31 1200m: 11:49.06 11:43,73 11:40.57 1250m: 12:18.15 12:12,99 12:09.87 1300m: 12:47.22 12:42,22 12:38.97 1350m: 13:16.23 13:11,44 13:08.20 1400m: 13:45.33 13:40,68 13:37.35 1450m: 14:13.76 14:09,16 14:06.38 1500m: 14:40.69 14:36,15 14:34.04

Florian Wellbrock stayed on top on the FINA World Ranking with this time. His gold medal is the second one for Germany after the victory in the 4x200m Mixed freestyle relay.

His swim ranks as the 8th fastest performance in history, with Romanchuk putting up the 9th with his Ukrainian Record of 14:36.88, and Wellbrock also passed Romanchuk as the 4th fastest performer in history. He now only trails Sun Yang, Paltrinieri and Grant Hackett in that category.

Fastest Performers Ever 1 Sun Yang 14:31.02 2 Gregorio Paltrinieri 14:34.04 3 Grant Hackett 14:34.56 4 Florian Wellbrock 14:36.15 5 Mykhailo Romanchuk 14:36.88 6 Ous Mellouli 14:37.28 7 Connor Jaeger 14:39.48 8 Mack Horton 14:39.54 9 Ryan Cochrane 14:39.63 10 Gabriele Detti 14:40.86

James Sutherland contributed to this report.