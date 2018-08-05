Wellbrock Breaks German Record, Moves To #4 All-Time In Men’s 1500

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
- Meet Central
- Program
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Live Stream (Europe w/ English commentary)
Olympic Champion Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), Florian Wellbrock (GER) and Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) were the three swimmers who battled for the victory in the 1500 freestyle. The 20-year-old German swam his race like clockwork and managed to stay under his German record splits during the entire race. Wellbrock performed very wisely and finally took the lead at the 1250m mark and held it through to the finish.
Wellbrock improved his German record by 4,44 seconds to 14:36,15. His time is only 2,11 seconds slower than the European Record, held by Gregorio Paltrinieri. The Italian finished third today in 14:42,85 behind Romanchuk (14:36,88).
Comparison split times Wellbrock’s German Records and Paltrinieri’s European Record:
|Florian Wellbrock
|Gregorio Paltrinieri
|German National Record
|European Record, European LC Championships 2016
|Swim Open April
|European Championships 2018, Glasgow
|14:40,7
|14:36,15
|14:34,04
|50m: 27.99
|00:27,56
|27.48
|100m: 57.85
|00:57,05
|56.72
|150m: 1:27.76
|01:26,53
|1:25.79
|200m: 1:57.81
|01:55,73
|1:55.05
|250m: 2:27.81
|02:25,24
|2:24.38
|300m: 2:57.43
|02:54,67
|2:53.55
|350m: 3:26.92
|03:24,18
|3:22.77
|400m: 3:56.73
|03:53,90
|03:52,1
|450m: 4:26.31
|04:23,67
|4:21.28
|500m: 4:55.87
|04:53,19
|4:50.48
|550m: 5:25.57
|05:55,93
|5:19.72
|600m: 5:55.01
|05:52,63
|5:48.96
|650m: 6:24.65
|06:22,02
|6:18.27
|700m: 6:54,37
|07:20,74
|6:47.54
|750m: 7:23.95
|07:20,74
|7:16.78
|800m: 7:53.65
|07:50,27
|7:46.24
|850m: 8:23.45
|08:19,39
|8:15.62
|900m: 8:53.07
|08:48,68
|8:45.00
|950m: 9:22.23
|09:17,71
|9:14.26
|1000m: 9:51.73
|09:46,97
|9:43.62
|1050m: 10:20.99
|10:16,13
|10:12.82
|1100m: 10:50.43
|10:45,47
|10:42.09
|1150m: 11:19.71
|11:14,46
|11:11.31
|1200m: 11:49.06
|11:43,73
|11:40.57
|1250m: 12:18.15
|12:12,99
|12:09.87
|1300m: 12:47.22
|12:42,22
|12:38.97
|1350m: 13:16.23
|13:11,44
|13:08.20
|1400m: 13:45.33
|13:40,68
|13:37.35
|1450m: 14:13.76
|14:09,16
|14:06.38
|1500m: 14:40.69
|14:36,15
|14:34.04
Florian Wellbrock stayed on top on the FINA World Ranking with this time. His gold medal is the second one for Germany after the victory in the 4x200m Mixed freestyle relay.
His swim ranks as the 8th fastest performance in history, with Romanchuk putting up the 9th with his Ukrainian Record of 14:36.88, and Wellbrock also passed Romanchuk as the 4th fastest performer in history. He now only trails Sun Yang, Paltrinieri and Grant Hackett in that category.
|
Fastest Performers Ever
|1
|Sun Yang
|14:31.02
|2
|Gregorio Paltrinieri
|14:34.04
|3
|Grant Hackett
|14:34.56
|4
|Florian Wellbrock
|14:36.15
|5
|Mykhailo Romanchuk
|14:36.88
|6
|Ous Mellouli
|14:37.28
|7
|Connor Jaeger
|14:39.48
|8
|Mack Horton
|14:39.54
|9
|Ryan Cochrane
|14:39.63
|10
|Gabriele Detti
|14:40.86
James Sutherland contributed to this report.
Leave a Reply