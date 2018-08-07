2018 European Championships: Day 5 prelims live recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today’s action presents at least a World Record Holder or World Junior Record holder or a Championship Record Holder in every event:

Women’s 100m freestyle (WR: Sarah Sjöström), women’s 200m IM (WR: Katinka Hosszu), men’s 50m breaststroke (WR: Adam Peaty), men’s 200m backstroke (WJR: Kliment Kolesnikov) and men’s 800m (CR: Gregorio Paltrinieri).

Women’s 100m freestyle

World Record (WR): 51,71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 52,70 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016

European Record (ER): 51,71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 53,88 – Freya Anderson

Championship Record (CR): 52,67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

BLUME Pernille DEN 52.97 SJOESTROEM Sarah SWE 53.45 BONNET Charlotte FRA 53.90 HEEMSKERK Femke NED 53.96 BRO Signe DEN 54.08 ANDERSON Freya GBR 54.27 KAMENEVA Mariia RUS 54.46 PELLEGRINI Federica ITA 54.51 WATTEL Marie FRA 54.59 APOSTALON Anika CZE 54.61 OPENYSHEVA Arina RUS 54.70 WASICK Katarzyna POL 54.71 MUREZ Andrea ISR 54.82 KOST Nina SUI 55.08 MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon ESP 55.14 HOPKIN Anna GBR 55.17

Three women made it into the 2018 World’s top ten: Pernille Blume (4., 52,72), Charlotte Bonnet (5., 52,74) and Sarah Sjöström (6., 52,77). Also Federica Pellegrini is in the line-up in the 100m freestyle with a personal-best time of 53,18. The 30-year-old has concentrated more on shorter distances since the World Chamionships 2017 where she won the 200m freestyle ahead of USA’s Katie Ledecky. Great Britain’s Freya Anderson will throw in some teenage potential into the preliminaries to advance into the semi-finals and the final. The 17-year-old ist the current European Junior Record Holder.

Armenia’s Ani Poghosyan was the fastet in heat one (59,48). The ladies in the second heat showed more speed with Noemi Girardet (SUI) on top in 56,04. The racing speed developped from heat to heat, Greece’s Theodora Drakon took the lead in the intermediate results after 3 of 6 heats in 55,78. Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) won heat 4 with some nice morning speed, finishing 53,90.

Pernille Blume (DEN) went under 53 seconds and grabbed the win in heat 5 in 52,97 ahead of Femke Heemskerk (NED, 53,96) and Federica Pellegrini (54,51).

Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Germany’s Annika Bruhn did not show in the last heat. Sarah Sjöström touched the wall first in 53,45.

Men’s 50m breaststroke

World Record (WR): 25,95 – Adam Peaty , 2017

, 2017 World Junior Record (WJ): 26,97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

European Record (ER): 25,95 – Adam Peaty , 2017

, 2017 European Junior Record (EJ): 26,97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

Championship Record (CR):26,62 – Adam Peaty, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

PEATY Adam GBR 26.50 CR SCOZZOLI Fabio ITA 27,04 SHYMANOVICH Ilya BLR 27,09 SILADJI Caba SRB 27,12 ELZERMAN Ties NED 27.16 PINZUTI Alessandro ITA 27.17 PRIGODA Kirill RUS 27.21 STEVENS Peter John SLO 27.21 MURDOCH Ross GBR 27.27 SKAGIUS Johannes SWE 27.27 WILBY James GBR 27.44 SCHWINGENSCHLOEGL Fabian GER 27.49 OBROVAC Nikola CRO 27.62 GREENE Darragh IRL 27.66 REITSHAMMER Bernhard AUT 27.66 KAMMINGA Arno NED 27.71 KARPOUZLIS Ioannis GRE 27.74

The question is not: Who will win the 50m breaststroke? The question is: How fast will Adam Peaty go? The World Record Holder swam the first half of his 100m race on day 2 in 26,75. That time would have been the 50m breaststroke national record for many nations – for example in Germany. But for Peaty, it was only a split time en route to set a new 100m breaststroke World Record. Basinga. Peaty owns 9 of the 10 fastest performances in the 50m breaststroke in a range of 25,95 to 26,51. How fast will he go in Glasgow?

Great Britain’s Ross Murdoch was clocked at 27,27 in heat 3 of 6. Murdoch had to go fast because also James Wilby wanted to advance into the semi-finals. Wilby set a 27,44 in heat 4 behind Kirill Prigoda 27,21 and Johannes Skagius (SWE) in 27,27. Fabio Scozzoli took the lead in the intermediate results after heat 5 with a time of 27,04. Only Adam Peaty was faster in the last heat in 26,50, a new Championship Record.

Women’s 200m IM

World Record (WR): 2:06,12 – Katinka Hosszu , 2015

, 2015 World Junior Record (WJ): 2:09,98 – Rikako Ikee, 2017

European Record (ER): 2:06,12 – Katinka Hosszu , 2015

, 2015 European Junior Record (EJ): 2:11,03 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:07,30 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

HOSSZU Katinka HUN 2:11.09 O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie GBR 2:11.39 UGOLKOVA Maria SUI 2:12.43 WILLMOTT Aimee GBR 2:12.64 CUSINATO Ilaria ITA 2:12.98 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna HUN 2:13.37 LESAFFRE Fantine FRA 2:13.44 MILEY Hannah GBR 2:13.60 WOOD Abbie GBR 2:13.65 CREVAR Anja SRB 2:14.29 ANDREEVA Viktoriia RUS 2:14.91 VERRASZTO Evelyn HUN 2:15.04 ZAVADOVA Barbora CZE 2:15.17 EFIMOVA Yuliya RUS 2:15.35 DUHAMEL Cyrielle FRA 2:15.41 GORBENKO Anastasya ISR 2:15.49 SEBESTYEN Dalma HUN 2:15.53 GUNES Viktoria Zeynep TUR 2:15.72 TONI Carlotta ITA 2:15.91 FRANCESCHI Sara ITA 2:16.16 HORSKA Kristyna CZE 2:16.50

Katinka Hosszu is the current number 2 in Europe in 2018 behind Great Britain’s Siobhan O’Connor. Hosszu will need a little bit of her iron mode tonight because she’ll have only 40 minutes between the 100m backstroke final and the semi-final of the 200m IM. In former times, this was daily routine for the Iron Lady but with less training and competing in 2018, this could be a bigger challenge.

The clock stopped at 2:12,64 for Great Britain’s Aimee Willmott in heat 2. Also Yuliya Efimova (RUS) showed up in the 200m IM, she set a time of 2.15.53. Willmott was surpassed in heat 3 by her teammate Siobhan O’Connor in 2:11,39. Three Hungarians battled in the last heat for the spots in the next round: Katinka Hosszu had her hands at the wall first in 2:11,09 ahead of Zsuzsanna Jakabos in 2:13,67.

Aimee Willmott was the second fastest British swimmer, she outperformed Hannah Miley and Abbie Wood. Only Willmott and O’Connor advanced into the semi-finals. On the Hungarian side, Hosszu and Jakabos took the two top spots for the semi-finals in the national comparison.

Men’s 200m backstroke

World Record (WR): 1:51,92 – Aaron Peirsol, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:55,14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2017

European Record (ER): 1:53,61 – Evgeny Rylov , 2017

, 2017 European Junior Record (EJ): 1:55,14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 1:55,28 – Radoslaw Kawecki, 2012

Top 16 qualifiers:

RYLOV Evgeny RUS 1:56.67 TARASEVICH Grigory RUS 1:57.07 KOLESNIKOV Kliment RUS 1:57.31 DIENER Christian GER 1:57.89 WILLIAMS Brodie GBR 1:58.62 KAWECKI Radoslaw POL 1:58.70 TELEGDY Adam HUN 1:58.96 MENCARINI Luca ITA 1:59.09 GREENBANK Luke GBR 1:59.21 RESTIVO Matteo ITA 1:59.21 CHRISTOU Apostolos GRE 1:59.30 SKIERKA Jakub POL 1:59.44 MCNALLY Craig GBR 1:59.58 STUPIN Maxim RUS 1:59.60 GONZALEZ DE OLIVEIRA H. ESP 1:59.73 MATHIEU Geoffroy FRA 1:59.83 TOUMARKIN Yakov Yan ISR 2:00.08 LONCAR Anton L CRO 2:00.11 LOPES Gabriel Jose POR 2:00.35

It is all about Kliment Kolesnikov so far in the European backstroke race at this mee. The 18-year-old already succeeded in the 50m and 100m backstroke. He set World Junior Records in both events. In the 200m backstroke, his teammate Evgeny Rylov stands on top of the 2018 World Ranking with a time of 1:53,71. Rylov won the bronze medal in the 200m back at the 2016 Olympic Games, he is just 21 years old.

Great Britain’s Brodie Williams left nothing to chance and won heat 3 of 5 in a time of 1:58,62. He was the fastest of the three British starters and secured a spot in the semi-finals with his performance. The Russian dominance in the backstroke races continued in heat 4 with Gregory Tarasevich (1:57,07) and Kliment Kolesnikov (1:57,31) finishing 1-2. The last heat featured Evgeny Rylov who set the fastest time of all starters overall in 1:56,67, he was the only man under 1:57. Finally, Kliment Kolesnikov didn’t reach the semi-finals with only the third fastest Russian time.

Danas Rapsys didn’t show up in his heat – the Litauian is the favorite in the 200m freestyle and would have had only 30 minutes between the 200m back semi-final and the 200m free final.

Women’s 4×200 freestyle

World Record (WR):7:42,08 – China

World Junior Record (WJ): 7:51,47 – Canada

European Record (ER): 7:45,51 – Great Britain, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 7:57,33 – Russia, 2017

Championship Record (CR):7:50,53 – Italy, 2014

Top 8 qualifiers:

RUS RUSSIA 7:57.90 GBR GREAT BRITAIN 8:00.78 GER GERMANY 8:01.95 FRA FRANCE 8:03.53 ESP SPAIN 8:04.37 DEN DENMARK 8:04.63 POL POLAND 8:05.81 NED NETHERLANDS 8:05.83

Italy, Hungary and Switzerland scratched this event.

The ladies took it easy with most of them setting times around 2 minutes, only a few stayed under 2 minutes. In tonight’s final, the speed will accelerate and probably some nations will change the swimmers.

Men’s 800m freestyle

World Record (WR):7:32,12 – Zhang Lin, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 7:45,67 – Target Time

European Record (ER): 7:40,77 – Gabriele Detti, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 7:51,97 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 7:42,33 – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 2016

Top 8 qualifiers:

ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo UKR 7:49.96 PALTRINIERI Gregorio ITA 7:50.08 MOGIC Marin CRO 7:51.78 MICKA Jan CZE 7:52.14 JOLY Damien FRA 7:52.54 ACERENZA Domenico ITA 7:52.80 WELLBROCK Florian GER 7:53.62 CHRISTIANSEN Henrik NOR 7:53.94

Germany’s Florian Wellbrock was crowned as the 2018 European Champion in the 1500 m freestyle. He took the win on day 3 ahead of Mykhaylo Romanchuk and Gregorio Paltrinieri. The trio meet again today in the 800m. And Paltrinieri will be on fire to defend his European title.

Mykhaylo Romanchuk (7:49,96), Gregorio Paltrinieri (7:50,08), Marin Mogic (7:51,78) and Jan Micka (7:52,14) set the times to beat in heat 1 and 2.

The first and second heat were the faster ones, only two swimmers of the third heat advanced into the final: Florian Wellbrock was clocked at 7:53,62 and Henrik Christiansen at 7:53,94. Also in a 800m freestyle race, there is no time to waste.