2018 European Championships: Day 5 prelims live recap

by Daniela Kapser

August 07th, 2018

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today’s action presents at least a World Record Holder or World Junior Record holder or a Championship Record Holder in every event:

Women’s 100m freestyle (WR: Sarah Sjöström), women’s 200m IM (WR: Katinka Hosszu), men’s 50m breaststroke (WR: Adam Peaty), men’s 200m backstroke (WJR: Kliment Kolesnikov) and men’s 800m (CR: Gregorio Paltrinieri).

 

Women’s 100m freestyle

  • World Record (WR): 51,71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 52,70 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016
  • European Record (ER): 51,71 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 53,88 – Freya Anderson
  • Championship Record (CR): 52,67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. BLUME Pernille  DEN      52.97
  2. SJOESTROEM Sarah         SWE      53.45
  3. BONNET Charlotte           FRA       53.90
  4. HEEMSKERK Femke         NED      53.96
  5. BRO Signe            DEN      54.08
  6. ANDERSON Freya             GBR      54.27
  7. KAMENEVA Mariia           RUS      54.46
  8. PELLEGRINI Federica       ITA        54.51
  9. WATTEL Marie   FRA       54.59
  10. APOSTALON Anika           CZE       54.61
  11. OPENYSHEVA Arina         RUS      54.70
  12. WASICK Katarzyna           POL       54.71
  13. MUREZ Andrea  ISR         54.82
  14. KOST Nina           SUI        55.08
  15. MUNOZ DEL CAMPO Lidon           ESP       55.14
  16. HOPKIN Anna     GBR      55.17

Three women made it into the 2018 World’s top ten: Pernille Blume (4., 52,72), Charlotte Bonnet (5., 52,74) and Sarah Sjöström (6., 52,77). Also Federica Pellegrini is in the line-up in the 100m freestyle with a personal-best time of 53,18. The 30-year-old has concentrated more on shorter distances since the World Chamionships 2017 where she won the 200m freestyle ahead of USA’s Katie Ledecky. Great Britain’s Freya Anderson will throw in some teenage potential into the preliminaries to advance into the semi-finals and the final. The 17-year-old ist the current European Junior Record Holder.

Armenia’s Ani Poghosyan was the fastet in heat one (59,48). The ladies in the second heat showed more speed with Noemi Girardet (SUI) on top in 56,04. The racing speed developped from  heat to heat, Greece’s Theodora Drakon took the lead in the intermediate results after 3 of 6 heats in 55,78. Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) won heat 4 with some nice morning speed, finishing 53,90.

Pernille Blume (DEN) went under 53 seconds and grabbed the win in heat 5 in 52,97 ahead of Femke Heemskerk (NED, 53,96) and Federica Pellegrini (54,51).

Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Germany’s Annika Bruhn did not show in the last heat. Sarah Sjöström touched the wall first in 53,45.

 

Men’s 50m breaststroke

  • World Record (WR): 25,95 – Adam Peaty, 2017
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 26,97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 25,95 – Adam Peaty, 2017
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 26,97 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017
  • Championship Record (CR):26,62 – Adam Peaty, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. PEATY Adam       GBR      26.50 CR
  2. SCOZZOLI Fabio  ITA        27,04
  3. SHYMANOVICH Ilya         BLR       27,09
  4. SILADJI Caba       SRB       27,12
  5. ELZERMAN Ties  NED      27.16
  6. PINZUTI Alessandro        ITA        27.17
  7. PRIGODA Kirill    RUS       27.21
  8. STEVENS Peter John        SLO       27.21
  9. MURDOCH Ross                GBR      27.27
  10. SKAGIUS Johannes          SWE      27.27
  11. WILBY James      GBR      27.44
  12. SCHWINGENSCHLOEGL Fabian   GER      27.49
  13. OBROVAC Nikola              CRO      27.62
  14. GREENE Darragh               IRL         27.66
  15. REITSHAMMER Bernhard              AUT      27.66
  16. KAMMINGA Arno             NED      27.71
  17. KARPOUZLIS Ioannis       GRE      27.74

 

The question is not: Who will win the 50m breaststroke? The question is: How fast will Adam Peaty go? The World Record Holder swam the first half of his 100m race on day 2 in 26,75. That time would have been the 50m breaststroke national record for many nations – for example in Germany. But for Peaty, it was only a split time en route to set a new 100m breaststroke World Record. Basinga. Peaty owns 9 of the 10 fastest performances in the 50m breaststroke in a range of 25,95 to 26,51. How fast will he go in Glasgow?

Great Britain’s Ross Murdoch was clocked at 27,27 in heat 3 of 6. Murdoch had to go fast because also James Wilby wanted to advance into the semi-finals. Wilby set a 27,44 in heat 4 behind Kirill Prigoda 27,21 and Johannes Skagius (SWE) in 27,27. Fabio Scozzoli took the lead in the intermediate results after heat 5 with a time of 27,04. Only Adam Peaty was faster in the last heat in 26,50, a new Championship Record.

 

Women’s 200m IM

  • World Record (WR): 2:06,12 – Katinka Hosszu, 2015
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 2:09,98 – Rikako Ikee, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 2:06,12 – Katinka Hosszu, 2015
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 2:11,03 – Target Time
  • Championship Record (CR): 2:07,30 – Katinka Hosszu, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. HOSSZU Katinka                HUN     2:11.09
  2. O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie          GBR      2:11.39
  3. UGOLKOVA Maria            SUI        2:12.43
  4. WILLMOTT Aimee            GBR      2:12.64
  5. CUSINATO Ilaria                ITA        2:12.98
  6. JAKABOS Zsuzsanna        HUN     2:13.37
  7. LESAFFRE Fantine             FRA       2:13.44
  8. MILEY Hannah   GBR      2:13.60
  9. WOOD Abbie     GBR      2:13.65
  10. CREVAR Anja      SRB       2:14.29
  11. ANDREEVA Viktoriia        RUS      2:14.91
  12. VERRASZTO Evelyn          HUN     2:15.04
  13. ZAVADOVA Barbora        CZE       2:15.17
  14. EFIMOVA Yuliya                RUS      2:15.35
  15. DUHAMEL Cyrielle            FRA       2:15.41
  16. GORBENKO Anastasya   ISR        2:15.49
  17. SEBESTYEN Dalma            HUN     2:15.53
  18. GUNES Viktoria Zeynep  TUR      2:15.72
  19. TONI Carlotta     ITA        2:15.91
  20. FRANCESCHI Sara             ITA        2:16.16
  21. HORSKA Kristyna              CZE       2:16.50

Katinka Hosszu is the current number 2 in Europe in 2018 behind Great Britain’s Siobhan O’Connor. Hosszu will need a little bit of her iron mode tonight because she’ll have only 40 minutes between the 100m backstroke final and the semi-final of the 200m IM. In former times, this was daily routine for the Iron Lady but with less training and competing in 2018, this could be a bigger challenge.

The clock stopped at 2:12,64 for Great Britain’s Aimee Willmott in heat 2. Also Yuliya Efimova (RUS) showed up in the 200m IM, she set a time of 2.15.53. Willmott was surpassed in heat 3 by her teammate Siobhan O’Connor in 2:11,39. Three Hungarians battled in the last heat for the spots in the next round: Katinka Hosszu had her hands at the wall first in 2:11,09 ahead of Zsuzsanna Jakabos in 2:13,67.

Aimee Willmott was the second fastest British swimmer, she outperformed Hannah Miley and Abbie Wood. Only Willmott and O’Connor advanced into the semi-finals. On the Hungarian side, Hosszu and Jakabos took the two top spots for the semi-finals in the national comparison.

 

Men’s 200m backstroke

  • World Record (WR): 1:51,92 – Aaron Peirsol, 2009
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 1:55,14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 1:53,61 – Evgeny Rylov, 2017
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 1:55,14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2017
  • Championship Record (CR): 1:55,28 – Radoslaw Kawecki, 2012

Top 16 qualifiers:

  1. RYLOV Evgeny   RUS       1:56.67
  2. TARASEVICH Grigory       RUS      1:57.07
  3. KOLESNIKOV Kliment      RUS      1:57.31
  4. DIENER Christian               GER      1:57.89
  5. WILLIAMS Brodie              GBR      1:58.62
  6. KAWECKI Radoslaw         POL       1:58.70
  7. TELEGDY Adam  HUN     1:58.96
  8. MENCARINI Luca              ITA        1:59.09
  9. GREENBANK Luke            GBR      1:59.21
  10. RESTIVO Matteo               ITA        1:59.21
  11. CHRISTOU Apostolos      GRE      1:59.30
  12. SKIERKA Jakub   POL       1:59.44
  13. MCNALLY Craig  GBR      1:59.58
  14. STUPIN Maxim  RUS       1:59.60
  15. GONZALEZ DE OLIVEIRA H.           ESP       1:59.73
  16. MATHIEU Geoffroy         FRA       1:59.83
  17. TOUMARKIN Yakov Yan  ISR        2:00.08
  18. LONCAR Anton L               CRO      2:00.11
  19. LOPES Gabriel Jose          POR      2:00.35

 

It is all about Kliment Kolesnikov  so far in the European backstroke race at this mee. The 18-year-old already succeeded in the 50m and 100m backstroke. He set World Junior Records in both events. In the 200m backstroke, his teammate Evgeny Rylov stands on top of the 2018  World Ranking with a time of 1:53,71. Rylov won the bronze medal in the 200m back at the 2016 Olympic Games, he is just 21 years old.

Great Britain’s Brodie Williams left nothing to chance and won heat 3 of 5 in a time of 1:58,62. He was the fastest of the three British starters and secured a spot in the semi-finals with his performance. The Russian dominance in the backstroke races continued in heat 4 with Gregory Tarasevich (1:57,07) and Kliment Kolesnikov (1:57,31) finishing 1-2. The last heat featured Evgeny Rylov who set the fastest time of all starters overall in 1:56,67, he was the  only man under 1:57. Finally, Kliment Kolesnikov didn’t reach the semi-finals with only the third fastest Russian time.

Danas Rapsys didn’t show up in his heat – the Litauian is the favorite in the 200m freestyle and would have had only 30 minutes between the 200m back semi-final and the 200m free final.

 

Women’s 4×200 freestyle

  • World Record (WR):7:42,08 – China
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 7:51,47 – Canada
  • European Record (ER): 7:45,51 – Great Britain, 2009
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 7:57,33 – Russia, 2017
  • Championship Record (CR):7:50,53 – Italy, 2014

Top 8 qualifiers:

  1. RUS      RUSSIA  7:57.90
  2. GBR      GREAT BRITAIN                 8:00.78
  3. GER      GERMANY           8:01.95
  4. FRA       FRANCE                8:03.53
  5. ESP       SPAIN    8:04.37
  6. DEN      DENMARK           8:04.63
  7. POL       POLAND               8:05.81
  8. NED      NETHERLANDS  8:05.83

 

Italy, Hungary and Switzerland scratched this event.

The ladies took it easy with most of them setting times around 2 minutes, only a few stayed under 2 minutes. In tonight’s final, the speed will accelerate and probably some nations will change the swimmers.

 

Men’s 800m freestyle

  • World Record (WR):7:32,12 – Zhang Lin, 2009
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 7:45,67 – Target Time
  • European Record (ER): 7:40,77 – Gabriele Detti, 2017
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 7:51,97 – Target Time
  • Championship Record (CR): 7:42,33 – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 2016

Top 8 qualifiers:

  1. ROMANCHUK Mykhaylo               UKR      7:49.96
  2. PALTRINIERI Gregorio     ITA        7:50.08
  3. MOGIC Marin     CRO      7:51.78
  4. MICKA Jan           CZE        7:52.14
  5. JOLY Damien      FRA       7:52.54
  6. ACERENZA Domenico     ITA        7:52.80
  7. WELLBROCK Florian         GER      7:53.62
  8. CHRISTIANSEN Henrik    NOR     7:53.94

Germany’s Florian Wellbrock was crowned as the  2018 European Champion in the 1500 m freestyle. He took the win on day 3 ahead of Mykhaylo Romanchuk and Gregorio Paltrinieri. The trio meet again today in the 800m. And Paltrinieri will be on fire to defend his European title.

Mykhaylo Romanchuk (7:49,96), Gregorio Paltrinieri (7:50,08), Marin Mogic (7:51,78) and Jan Micka (7:52,14) set the times to beat in heat 1 and 2.

The first and second heat were the faster ones, only two swimmers of the third heat advanced into the final: Florian Wellbrock was clocked at 7:53,62 and Henrik Christiansen at 7:53,94. Also in a 800m freestyle race, there is no time to waste.

 

 

 

12
Iain

Italy, Hungary and Switzerland scratching the 4x200m. Should make qualification pretty easy.

Dee

Kliment what have you done… Rylov needs a majorly bad swim for Kolesnikov to get through now… and he is out

Ytho

Kolesnikov out of the 200 as third russian… Wow. Really took it for granted

