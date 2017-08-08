2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. JUNIOR NATIONALS

USA Swimming’s summer Junior Nationals begin this morning in East Meadow, New York, with prelims of four events on the docket.

U.S. World Champs team member Dakota Luther will lead the opening event, the girls 200 fly. The other big name will bookend the session: NAG record-breaker Reece Whitley is the top seed in the boys 100 breaststroke at the end of the morning.

In between, Andrew Koustik leads the boys 200 fly and Zoe Hartman is the top 100 breast seed for the girls after Margaret Aroesty’s late scratch.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates from New York.

Girls 200 Fly – Prelims

  • Jr World: 2:06.51 8/8/2015 Yufei Zhang
  • Meet: 2:09.28 8/9/2010 Jasmine Tosky

Top 8 qualifiers:

  1. Dakota Luther, ASC 2:11.40
  2. Lindsay Looney, MTRO 2:12.59
  3. Olivia Carter, EAC 2:13.50
  4. Isabella Gati, NCAP 2:14.01
  5. Mary Smutny, AKS 2:14.19
  6. Lillie Nordmann, MAC 2:14.21
  7. Sarah Dimeco, IST 2:14.60
  8. Elise Garcia, SCAL 2:14.68

 

Boys 200 Fly – Prelims

  • Jr World: 1:55.92 8/27/2014 Andrew Seliskar
  • Meet: 1:56.54 8/5/2013 Andrew Seliskar

Top 8 qualifiers:

 

Girls 100 Breast – Prelims

  • Jr World: 1:05.39 8/20/2014 Ruta Meilutyte
  • Meet: 1:08.11 8/8/2016 Zoe Bartel

Top 8 qualifiers:

 

Boys 100 Breast – Prelims

  • Jr World: 59.31 6/23/2017 Nicolo Martinenghi
  • Meet: 1:00.08 8/8/2016 Michael Andrew

Top 8 qualifiers:

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "2017 US Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap"

Ex Quaker

Didn’t Kristof Milak break the WJR in the 200 fly?

13 minutes 22 seconds ago
Speed Racer

yes.

4 minutes 58 seconds ago
