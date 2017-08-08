Reece Whitley Declares False Start in 100 Breast at Junior Nationals

2017 U.S. JUNIOR NATIONALS

Young star, National Age Group Record holder, Cal commit, and 2017 World Junior Championships team member Reece Whitley was a no-show for his first event at the 2017 U.S. Junior National Championships. Whitley was scheduled to be the top seed for and swim the 100 breaststroke on Tuesday morning, the 2nd men’s event of the meet, but wound up being the lone DFS (declared false start) of the event.

Whitley is in East Meadow this week, and we’ve reached out to his coach for comment but have not received a response.

In his absence, Daniel Roy of the King Aquatic Club was the top qualifier in 1:02.28, followed closely by Hank Poppe in 1:02.43.

Whitley is scheduled to swim the 50, 100, and 200 meter breaststrokes (and presumably the 400 medley relay) at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis from August 23rd-28th. The team is due to assemble in Indiana on August 19th and spend 3 days in a camp before the meet begins.

In 2015, Whitley won silvers at the World Junior Championships in both the individual 100 breaststroke and on the 400 medley relay. While he didn’t swim at last summer’s Junior Nationals, he is the Meet Record holder in both the 200 meter breaststroke from 2015.