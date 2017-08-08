Reece Whitley Declares False Start in 100 Breast at Junior Nationals

2017 U.S. JUNIOR NATIONALS

Young star, National Age Group Record holder, Cal commit, and 2017 World Junior Championships team member Reece Whitley was a no-show for his first event at the 2017 U.S. Junior National Championships. Whitley was scheduled to be the top seed for and swim the 100 breaststroke on Tuesday morning, the 2nd men’s event of the meet, but wound up being the lone DFS (declared false start) of the event.

Whitley is in East Meadow this week, and we’ve reached out to his coach for comment but have not received a response.

In his absence, Daniel Roy of the King Aquatic Club was the top qualifier in 1:02.28, followed closely by Hank Poppe in 1:02.43.

Whitley is scheduled to swim the 50, 100, and 200 meter breaststrokes (and presumably the 400 medley relay) at the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis from August 23rd-28th. The team is due to assemble in Indiana on August 19th and spend 3 days in a camp before the meet begins.

In 2015, Whitley won silvers at the World Junior Championships in both the individual 100 breaststroke and on the 400 medley relay. While he didn’t swim at last summer’s Junior Nationals, he is the Meet Record holder in both the 200 meter breaststroke from 2015.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Reece Whitley Declares False Start in 100 Breast at Junior Nationals"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
willy beeman

Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo! Actually, I hope he is OK.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
29 minutes 59 seconds ago
NEWTOSWIMSWAM

Hope he’s ok. It actually makes little sense for him to swim multiple events this week while preparing for a bigger meet later this month.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes 13 seconds ago
MLAformat

Word on the street is that he’s got a pulled groin…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 minutes 2 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »