Banned Aussie Thomas Fraser-Holmes: “I’m Not Making Excuses” (Video)

It’s been a tough few months for Australia’s Thomas Fraser-Holmes, the 2016 Olympian who has been given a 12-month ban due to having missed 3 random drug tests over a 12-month period. Officially cut-off from the Dolphins national team both financially and training-wise, Fraser-Holmes now swims alone awaiting a possible appeal.

In this candid interview posted on his social media accounts, the 25-year-old IM specialist accepts responsiblity for having missed the tests. “I’m not making excuses for this,” he clearly states in the retelling of how he missed 2 drug tests in September 2016 and a 3rd about a month later.

“I messed up,” Fraser-Holmes tells the interviewer, while also asserting that he is absolutely ‘all for’ whereabouts tracking and random drug testing.

Getting emotional, ‘TFH’ acknowledges he let people down and the thought of quitting has ‘momentarily passed into his mind.’ However, for the Gold Coaster, his ‘passion for the sport’ is greater than anyone’s telling him he can’t be on the team or train with his squadmates.

Take a listen from the Aussie himself, as he is entering 3rd month of his 12-month ban.