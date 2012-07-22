Foster Breaks Legendary Michael Phelps NAG Record

With how fast he was downing the 50 fly National Age Group Records, it was only a matter of time before this one went down.

The Cincinnati Marlins’ Carson Foster has broken the 10 & under National Age Group Record of a man, the man, Michael Phelps. Foster’s 1:07.24 broke the 1:08.54 that Phelps swam in 1996, which were the very first signs of his greatness.

The argument often made about swimmers breaking 10 & under records is that those record breakers, in the past, have often not panned-out as professional and Olympic swimmers. But beginning with Phelps’ 100 fly swim in 1996, that trend changed drastically, and swimmers like Phelps, Ryan Murphy, and Adam Hinshaw started breaking marks – and are still among the most elite for their ages in the country at the elite level.

Foster won the race by over 10 seconds, going out in a 31.42 and coming home in 35.82. This swim was actually faster than any 11-year old has been this summer, with again most top butterfliers making significant drops (6+ seconds) only after turning 12.

This is Foster’s 5th record-breaking swim of the last two weeks. That includes three-times breaking the 50 fly National Age Group Record, and as a part of the 200 medley mark with his teammates.