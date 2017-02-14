2017 SEC Time Trials: LSU Freshman Luht Clocks 19.2 Free Split on 200 MR

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

The first official races of the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships will kickoff tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee, but a few swimmers got an early start to their fast swimming in this morning’s time trials. The LSU men got things started with a fast 1:25.12 in the 200 medley relay, just missing the NCAA ‘A’ standard by .07.

Leading off that relay was senior Logan Rysemus, who charged to a 21.49 backstroke split. Fellow seniors Silas Dejean and Devin McCaffrey took over the middle portion of the race, as Dejean threw down a 23.37 breaststroke split and McCaffrey turned in a 21.02 on the fly. Freshman Karl Luht had a big swim as their freestyle anchor, blasting a 19.24 into the finish.

Texas A&M’s Jonathan Tybur is looking good for NCAAs after his 200 breast time trial. Tybur clocked in with a lifetime best 1:54.07, which is well under the 1:55.31 it took to earn an invite to the NCAA meet last season.

Other Notable Time Trials: