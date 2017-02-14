2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18
- Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)
The first official races of the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships will kickoff tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee, but a few swimmers got an early start to their fast swimming in this morning’s time trials. The LSU men got things started with a fast 1:25.12 in the 200 medley relay, just missing the NCAA ‘A’ standard by .07.
Leading off that relay was senior Logan Rysemus, who charged to a 21.49 backstroke split. Fellow seniors Silas Dejean and Devin McCaffrey took over the middle portion of the race, as Dejean threw down a 23.37 breaststroke split and McCaffrey turned in a 21.02 on the fly. Freshman Karl Luht had a big swim as their freestyle anchor, blasting a 19.24 into the finish.
Texas A&M’s Jonathan Tybur is looking good for NCAAs after his 200 breast time trial. Tybur clocked in with a lifetime best 1:54.07, which is well under the 1:55.31 it took to earn an invite to the NCAA meet last season.
Other Notable Time Trials:
- Women’s 200 Free- Taylor Worrell, South Carolina, 1:48.57
- Women’s 100 Back- Alyssa Yambor-Maul, Florida, 53.93
- Men’s 100 Back- Brennan Balogh, Florida, 47.84
- Men’s 100 Breast- Ross Palazzo, Florida, 54.87
4 Comments on "2017 SEC Time Trials: LSU Freshman Luht Clocks 19.2 Free Split on 200 MR"
Why did USC dq in three different relays?
Just like I said in the Men’s Sec Fan Guide, expect LSU to do great things this week. Dave Geyer, Steve Mellor, Jeana Kempe, and new coach Bryon Tansel are slowing but surely turning LSU into a team to watch out for.
Remember to keep an eye out for Logan Rysemas in 100 fly and 100 back and Silas Dejean in 100 and 200 breast
19.2 split vs 1:54.0 breast?
Talk to me Saturday after Silas swims his 200 breast