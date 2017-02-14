2017 SEC Time Trials: LSU Freshman Luht Clocks 19.2 Free Split on 200 MR

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first official races of the 2017 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships will kickoff tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee, but a few swimmers got an early start to their fast swimming in this morning’s time trials. The LSU men got things started with a fast 1:25.12 in the 200 medley relay, just missing the NCAA ‘A’ standard by .07.

Leading off that relay was senior Logan Rysemus, who charged to a 21.49 backstroke split. Fellow seniors Silas Dejean and Devin McCaffrey took over the middle portion of the race, as Dejean threw down a 23.37 breaststroke split and McCaffrey turned in a 21.02 on the fly. Freshman Karl Luht had a big swim as their freestyle anchor, blasting a 19.24 into the finish.

Texas A&M’s Jonathan Tybur is looking good for NCAAs after his 200 breast time trial. Tybur clocked in with a lifetime best 1:54.07, which is well under the 1:55.31 it took to earn an invite to the NCAA meet last season.

Other Notable Time Trials:

4 Comments on "2017 SEC Time Trials: LSU Freshman Luht Clocks 19.2 Free Split on 200 MR"

TheZwimmer

Why did USC dq in three different relays?

22 minutes 3 seconds ago
Louisiana Swimmer

Just like I said in the Men’s Sec Fan Guide, expect LSU to do great things this week. Dave Geyer, Steve Mellor, Jeana Kempe, and new coach Bryon Tansel are slowing but surely turning LSU into a team to watch out for.

Remember to keep an eye out for Logan Rysemas in 100 fly and 100 back and Silas Dejean in 100 and 200 breast

39 minutes 47 seconds ago
LSwho?

19.2 split vs 1:54.0 breast?

43 minutes 3 seconds ago
Louisiana Swimmer

Talk to me Saturday after Silas swims his 200 breast

18 minutes 23 seconds ago
