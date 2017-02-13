2017 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16
- Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Virginia (9x) (results)
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Live Video (if available)
- Championship Central
Action at the 2017 Women’s ACC Championship kicks off tonight in Atlanta, GA, where swimmers will be competing in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Virginia will be seeking their 10th straight ACC title, but talented teams like NC State, Duke, and Louisville will make it difficult for the Cavaliers to be as dominant this time around.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY
- NC State, 1:34.89
- Louisville, 1:35.69
- UNC, 1:36.39
The NC State women got the ball rolling with the first gold medal of the meet, winning the 200 medley relay. Elise Haan (23.73 back), Kayla Brumbaum (26.63 breast), Natalie Labonge (23.17 fly), and Ky-Lee Perry combined for a 1:34.89 victory, with freshman Perry closing in a blistering 21.36 freestyle split.
Louisville also saw some impressive freshman speed, as Casey Fanz turned in a 21.52 anchor split on the way to their 1:35.69 for silver. Senior Andee Cottrell had the fastest breaststroke of the field with her 26.42.
Virginia was handed a DQ after an early takeoff on the freestyle leg, bumping UNC (1:36.39) up into 3rd place. The Tarheels got some impressive speed from All-American Hellen Moffitt, who put up a blazing 22.29 on the butterfly leg. Finishing just behind them with a new school record was Florida State (1:36.41), with Natalie Pierce‘s 26.52 breast split and Tayla Lovemore‘s 22.67 fly split highlighting the relay.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "2017 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap"
First event NCSU is off to a better start than UVA and Haan takes down Moffit in the 50 back lead off. But more than that NCSU is FOR REAL with that time which was a new Meet and ACC Record and only .75 off the American/NCAA record. If Ky-Lee Perry gets a faster take off that record could be theirs! Congrats PACK NATION on your first relay victory!
UVA DQ? that just made things very interesting
Results show early takeoff for 4th swimmer
Go Pack!