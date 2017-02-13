2017 Women’s ACC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Virginia (9x) (results)

Psych sheets

Live results

Live Video (if available)

Championship Central

Action at the 2017 Women’s ACC Championship kicks off tonight in Atlanta, GA, where swimmers will be competing in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Virginia will be seeking their 10th straight ACC title, but talented teams like NC State, Duke, and Louisville will make it difficult for the Cavaliers to be as dominant this time around.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

NC State, 1:34.89 Louisville, 1:35.69 UNC, 1:36.39

The NC State women got the ball rolling with the first gold medal of the meet, winning the 200 medley relay. Elise Haan (23.73 back), Kayla Brumbaum (26.63 breast), Natalie Labonge (23.17 fly), and Ky-Lee Perry combined for a 1:34.89 victory, with freshman Perry closing in a blistering 21.36 freestyle split.

Louisville also saw some impressive freshman speed, as Casey Fanz turned in a 21.52 anchor split on the way to their 1:35.69 for silver. Senior Andee Cottrell had the fastest breaststroke of the field with her 26.42.

Virginia was handed a DQ after an early takeoff on the freestyle leg, bumping UNC (1:36.39) up into 3rd place. The Tarheels got some impressive speed from All-American Hellen Moffitt, who put up a blazing 22.29 on the butterfly leg. Finishing just behind them with a new school record was Florida State (1:36.41), with Natalie Pierce‘s 26.52 breast split and Tayla Lovemore‘s 22.67 fly split highlighting the relay.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY