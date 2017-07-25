2017 FINA World Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
The heats of the men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 free, men’s 50 fly, and men’s 800 free are on the docket for this morning’s competition on day two in Budapest.
MEN’S 50 BREAST – HEATS
- WR 26.42 PEATY Adam GBR Kazan (RUS) 4 AUG 2015
- CR 26.42 PEATY Adam GBR Kazan (RUS) 4 AUG 2015
- WJR 26.97 MARTINENGHI Nicolo’ ITA Riccione (ITA) 4 APR 2017
- Adam Peaty (GBR) – 26.10
- Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 26.54
- Joao Gomes Jr. (BRA) – 26.67
- Kevin Cordes (USA) – 26.83
- Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 26.91
- Felipe Lima (BRA) – 26.93
- Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 27.01
- Fabio Scozzoli (ITA) – 27.04
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 27.08
- Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN) – 27.21
- Giedrius Titenis (LTU) – 27.24
- Yan Zibei (CHN) – 27.25
- Caba Siladi (SRB) / Johannes Skagius (SWE) – 27.27
- Cody Miller (USA) – 27.31
- Peter Stevens (SLO) / Vsevolod Zanko (RUS) / Arno Kamminga (NED) – 27.39
Adam Peaty of Great Britain put up a new world record 26.10 in the 50 breaststroke to start off the morning. His time was a full .12 seconds under his previous world record.
South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh came up second with a new African record 26.54, the 5th-fastest swim in history. Joao Gomes Jr. was third with a South American record 26.67.
American Kevin Cordes swam 26.83 for the second-fastest swim by an American in history, coming in just .07 away from his American record. Kirill Prigoda set a Russian record with 26.91. The other Brazilian, Felipe Lima, was 26.93. Ilya Shamanovich swam 27.01, and Fabio Scozzoli of Italy was 27.04.
There was a three-way tie for sixteenth, which will likely lead to a swim-off. Peter Stevens of Slovenia, Vsevolod Zanko of Russia, and Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands each put up 27.39.
