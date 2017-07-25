Adam Peaty Shatters 50 Breast World Record By Three Tenths In 26.10

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Coming off a big win in the 100 breaststroke on day 2, Great Britain’s Adam Peaty absolutely shattered his own 50 breast world record at day 3 prelims in Budapest.

Swimming in the 9th of 9 heats, some quick times had already been thrown down, including the 4th fastest swim in history by former world record holder Cameron van der Burgh in 26.54.

Peaty destroyed his heat, touching in 26.10 to take over three tenths off the existing world record of 26.42. That swim was done by Peaty two years ago at the Championships in Kazan, and it’s really no surprise he breaks it. Opening up the 100 breast at both the Rio Olympics and these World Championships, he was close to that world record, so it was only a matter of time.

Here in Budapest, he was out in 26.60 in the semi-final and 26.50 in the final. In Rio, his three opening splits were 26.61, 26.69 and 26.71.

Peaty previously owned the six fastest swims in history, but with van der Burgh’s performance he’s now down to four, but owns eight of the top ten. van der Burgh set a new African Record to qualify 2nd, and Joao Gomes (BRA) set a new South American Record in 3rd (26.67).

Top 10 All-Time Swims, Men’s 50 Breaststroke