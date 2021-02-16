1996 Olympic Medalist Scott Miller Arrested as Part of Australian Drug Bust

Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller was one of two men arrested on Tuesday morning outside of Sydney as part of a $2 million drug bust, authorities say.

Miller and a 47-year old man were detained after methylamphetamine, with the street name “ice” or “crystal meth,” was found hidden in candles. The bust was part of a state-wide drug crackdown in New South Wales.

Miller represented Australia at the 1996 Olympic Games where he won a silver medal in the 100 fly and a bronze medal as part of Australia’s 400 medley relay. His 52.04 fly split in finals was 2nd only to Russia’s Denis Pankratov as the fastest split of the field in finals.

This is not Miller’s first brush with the law. At the 1995 Pan Pac Championships, which like the next year’s Olympic Games were held in Atlanta, Miller won the 100 fly and 200 fly. That included a new Meet Record of 1:57.86 in the 200 fly, breaking the old record held by Mel Stewart.

While in Atlanta at that meet, he spent a night in jail for his involvement in a night club fight.

In a 2014 interview, Miller said that in the 19 years since, he’s “failed miserably.”

Among the legal issues for Miller includes running an escort agency, multiple arrests, and the loss of millions of dollars as part of the infamous pink batts insulation scheme in Australia.

Miller has had several previous drug charges as well. In the 1990s, he tested positive for marijuana usage while he was still competing. He was arrested once in 2008 and charged with being part of a drug distribution syndicate, and again in 2013 for possession of methylphetamine. He was given a 6-month suspended sentence and instead spent 6 months in treatment for drug addiction for ice, the same drug he is now accused of trafficking.