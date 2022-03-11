Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

18-Year-Old Kohen Rankin Drops 9 Seconds to Win 200 BR at Columbia Sectionals

2022 Region VII Speedo Spring Sectionals

  • March 10-13, 2022
  • Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results (on MeetMobile)

The first day of the Speedo Sectional meet in Columbia, Missouri kicked off last night. Springfield Aquatics 18-year-old Casaundra Moses clipped her previous best to win the women’s 100 free. She swam a 49.65, taking 0.03 seconds off her personal best of 49.68, which was set at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships in December. Empire KC 16-year-old Avery Karl swam a massive personal best of 49.92 to take 2nd. With the swim, Karl broke 50 seconds for the first time in the event.

Another Springfield Aquatics 18-year-old, Aubree Brouwer, picked up a win on the night as well. Brouwer won the women’s 200 breast decisively, posting a 2:11.78. The swim was good to win by over 3 seconds, but was off Brouwer’s personal best of 2:10.58.

Sioux Center Seahawks 18-year-old Kohen Rankin absolutely shattered his personal best en route to winning the men’s 200 breast. Rankin took the race in 1:56.35, taking over 9 seconds off his previous best of 2:05.54. Parkway Swim Club 18-year-old William Bonnett also posted a new personal best, taking 2nd with a 1:57.09.

Other Day 1 Event Winners

  • Men’s 100 free: Oleksii Khnykin (SPA)  – 43.72
  • Women’s 200 back: Annika Finzen (KCB) – 1:58.28
  • Men’s 200 back: Keaton Kristoff (EKC) – 1:47.21
  • Women’s 50 fly: Kylee Sullivan (PKWY) – 24.49
  • Men’s 50 fly: Oleksii Khnykin (SPA) – 21.42
  • Men’s 1000 free: Jackson Veltrop (CSC) – 9:28.65
  • Women’s 1000 free: Chloe Thompson (NWAA) – 10:08.83

Team Scores Through Day 1 (Top 5)

COMBINED

  1. Empire KC Swim Club – 633
  2. Greater Omaha Aquatics – 426.5
  3. Parkway Swim Club – 385.5
  4. Springfield Aquatics – 329
  5. American Energy Swim Club – 309

WOMEN

  1. Empire KC Swim Club – 257
  2. Greater Omaha Aquatics – 255
  3. Springfield Aquatics – 243
  4. Ad Astra Area Aquatics – 234
  5. American Energy Swim Club – 217

MEN

  1. Empire KC Swim Club – 376
  2. Parkway Swim Club – 195
  3. Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. – 188
  4. Greater Omaha Aquatics – 171.5
  5. Columbia Swim Club – 123

