16 Athletes from Russia, Belarus, and Mexico Will Compete at SC Worlds as Neutral Athletes

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

16 neutral athletes have entered next week’s Short Course World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary. 14 of those athletes were accepted under World Aquatics’ new guidelines for athlete participation during periods of conflict, while the other two are from the suspended Mexican federation.

While in the past, neutral athletes have been grouped into a single designation, at this meet, they have been given different country codes depending on where they’re from: NAA are athletes from Belarus, NAB are athletes from Russia, and NAC are athletes from Mexico.

This was done because neutral athletes holding a passport from the same country can now participate in relays together. Previously, they were limited to only individual events.

While World Aquatics has still not released a full entries list for the meet, they have published a list of participating athletes and for some of those athletes, their profiles show their event lineups. Others don’t.

The large Russian lineup fulfills the country’s rumored plan to send a ‘full roster’ to the meet after years of being suspended from international competition. While Belarusian athletes have remained relatively-involved in World Championship and Olympic meets, Russian swimmers under neutral flags have been fairly-sparse, limited to mostly athletes trained abroad in the United States.

At the Paris Olympics, for example, there were three Belarusian swimmers: Ilya ShymanovichAnastasiya Shkurdai, and Alina Zmushka, but only one Russian, Evgenii Somov.

All four of those athletes are also scheduled to participate in this meet.

While Russian and Belarusian federations are officially suspended because of the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian sporting organizations, Mexico was expelled for internal reasons. Two weeks ago, World Aquatics expelled the Mexican Swimming Federation to “assist in the establishment of a new federation in Mexico.”

Mexican athletes were able to compete under the banner of Mexico at the 2024 World Aquatics Championship in February and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in July. They also competed under the banner of Mexico at the most recent AQUA event – the 2024 World Junior Diving Championships that ended less than a week ago in Brazil.

Neutral Athletes Competing at the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships

Swimmer Country Entries
Anastasiya Kuliashova Belarus
50 fly, 100 fly, 100 IM
Grigori Pekarski Belarus
50 fly, 100 fly, 50 back
Anastasiya Shkurdai Belarus
50 back, 100 back, 200 back
Ilya Shymanovich Belarus
Alina Zmushka Belarus
50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
Elizaveta Agapitova Russia
Ilia Borodin Russia
Alina Gaifutdinova Russia
Daria Klepikova Russia
Miron Lifintsev Russia
Andrei Minakov Russia 100 fly, 200 fly
Kiril Prigoda Russia
50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
Arina Surkova Russia
Daria Trofimova Russia
Miranda Grana Perez Mexico
50 back, 100 back
Maria Jose Mata Cocco Mexico

3
RealCrocker5040
5 seconds ago

I want kolesnikov though

0
0
Reply
Seth
16 minutes ago

I wonder if neutral athletes are still funded by their host countries, and are able to set national records as well.
Thus the swimmers are only neutrally recognized by the world aquatics.

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Seth
35 seconds ago

Yes to all of the above.

0
0
Reply

