Indiana Swim & Dive Set To Host Cincinnati In Final Fall Meet

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving will conclude the fall half of its season hosting Cincinnati Friday (Dec. 6) afternoon inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.

The meet will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Fans unable to attend can stream the meet via the B1G+ digital platform.

MEET INFO

Friday, December 6 • 2 p.m. ET

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center • Bloomington, Ind.

Opponent: Cincinnati

Live Results (Swimming): Meet Mobile (App)

Live Results (Diving): divemeets.com

Live Stream: bigtenplus.com

OF NOTE…

INDIANA MEN, WOMEN SWEEP MIDSEASON MEET

The Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams each finished top of the team standings at the Ohio State Invitational in late November.

Heavily favored coming into the meet, the Indiana men delivered by recording 2,995.5 points – a margin over 500. Indiana women’s swim and dive outlasted the host Buckeyes, pulling away on the final day to earn 2,526.5 points over OSU’s 2,413.5 total. It was the women’s program’s first invitational victory since the 2017-18 season.

Eleven athletes combined for 18 individual event victories over the three days. Senior Anna Peplowski (500 free, 200 free, 200 back), Junior Owen McDonald (200 IM, 100 back, 200 back) and sophomore Miranda Grana (200 IM, 100 fly, 100 back) starred in the lap pool, winning three events each. Senior and three-time NCAA diving champion Carson Tyler swept the springboard events between the first two days.

HOOSIERS TO COMPETE IN NATIONAL, WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP EVENTS NEXT WEEK

Indiana University will host the USA Diving Winter National Championships inside the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center from December 11-15. Seven current Hoosiers ( Dash Glasberg , Quinn Henninger , Ella Roselli , Joshua Sollenberger , Carson Tyler , Maxwell Weinrich and Lily Witte ), one former Hoosier (Andrew Capobianco) and one signee (Josh Hedberg) will compete in their home diving well next week.