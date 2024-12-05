2024 U.S. Open: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 U.S. Open Championships

The first preliminary session of the U.S. Open is about to begin. The format follows the NCAA championships, so this morning’s docket includes the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. 2024 US Olympic Medalist Drew Kibler is entered in two events this morning, the 500 free and 50 free.

However, before he enters the water, the women’s 500 free kicks things off as Kennedi Dobson, 17, will look to defend her top seed from the likes of Rachel Klinker and Chloe Stepanek. In the men’s 500, Kibler will have to make some moves from the second heat if he looks to make the final, although granted, he is entered with a meters time.

The 200 IM sees two collegiate fifth-years atop the heat sheets as Penn State’s Margaret Markvardt will throwdown with Queens University’s Abigail Zboran and SMU’s Teia Salvino. In addition to the aforementioned Dobson, 2020 Olympian Rhyan White makes her first appearance at the U.S. Open as the #5 seed. In the men’s 200 IM, West Virginia’s Danny Berlitz will look to hold off the Penn State pair of Matthew Bittner and Sean Honey.

We conclude the morning with the 50 free where Stepanek will make a second appearance, this time atop the heat sheet. Stepanek finds herself three-tenths ahead of the next fastest competition, SMU’s Maddy Parker, whereas Brady Samuels, who represents Purdue, is seeded just .01 ahead of Miles Simon in the men’s 50.

Women’s 500 Freestyle

American Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky (2017)

US Open Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky (2017)

Meet Record: 4:29.54 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

The first race of the morning got started with the Cal-based swimmer Rachel Klinker taking the 100 out in 54.24. By the 200-yard mark, Klinker, who placed 3rd at NCAAs last winter in the 200 fly, was ahead by over two and half seconds, hitting the wall in 1:51.84. Behind her, there was a tight race for second over the middle hundreds as Rylee Hutchinson, Morgan Moore and Emmaleigh Zietlow jostled for position.

Klinker took the first heat in a time of 4:45.38, with Zietlow getting the edge over the two as she closed in 29.25 to hit the wall in 4:52.94.

Heat 2 of 2 saw Kennedi Dobson, the Junior Pan-Pac gold medalist in the 400 free, slowly build a lead over multiple-time All-American Chloe Stepanek. The pair were out in 53.66 and 54.36, but by the 200-yard mark, Dobson had opened up that lead to nearly a full second, 1:50.84 to 1:51.76. Over the next 200, Dobson kept up her pace and held 28 mids, but Stepanek pulled off the gas and crept above the 29.0 mark so that with just a 100 left, the lead had ballooned out to nearly three and a half seconds.

Dobson kept the 28-second splits on the last 100, closing in 28.45 and 288.14 to take the heat win and overall top seed with a time of 4:41.68, close to seven seconds ahead of Stepanek’s 4:48.18.

Men’s 500 Freestyle

American Record: 4:04.45 – Rex Maurer (2024)

US Open Record: 4:02.31 – Leon Marchand (2024)

Meet Record: 4:07.25 – Zane Grothe (2017)

Max Carlsen (LVSC) – 4:21.67 Quinton Cynor (UN) – 4:21.82 Bradley Dunham (SA) – 4:21.91 Sean Atkinson (UN) – 4:22.90 Jones Lambert (UTAH) – 4:22.97 Patrick Branon (UN) – 4:23.00 Jonas Cantrell (UN) – 4:24.37 Nicholas Subagyo (UN) – 4:25.04

Heat 1 saw a battle of all teenagers, but it was WAVE’s Jackson Scheiber, a Minnesota commit, take the win in 4:29.64 just ahead of Bluefish’s Braedon Ando, who was passed in the closing 50 as Scheiber closed in a 26.52 to Ando’s 26.99.

Heat 2 saw the first declared false start of the meet as Drew Kibler did not take to the blocks for his 500 free. Kibler was supposed to bring the heat in lane 1, but it was lane 8’s Nicholas Subagyo who did so. Subaygo, who was entered with a meters time, took the heat win by three seconds as he stopped the clock in 4:25.04.

His time didn’t last long atop the rankings, as in the very next heat, Sean Atkinson, a first-year at Notre Dame, posted a mark of 4:22.90, just ahead of fellow Notre Dame first-year Patrick Branon, who hit the wall in 4:23.00. Both times appear to be new personal best for the duo.

Heat 4, the first of the circle seeded, saw Quinton Cynor, a former University of Wyoming swimmer, set an early lead, opening up in 1:43.36, just .09 ahead of Jones Lambert, who competes for Utah. The pair remained close, but Cynor’s splits over the next 200 were just marginally closer to 26 mids, and he remained in the lead. Cynor turned on the heat on the last 50, closing in 25.34 to take the heat win and post the fastest overall time so far of 4:21.82, over a second ahead of Lambert’s 4:22.97.

Heat 5 was duel between the youngster Max Carlsen and the not so much older Bradley Dunham. Dunham, a Georgia graduate, was out in 50.02 and by the 200 yard mark was in the lead 1:42.70 to 1:43.36, but Carlsen, who swims for Las Vegas Swim Club, started to creep up. Over the next 200, he outsplit Dunham by over a second to take the lead as at the 400-yard turn, he was 3:29.73 to Dunham’s 3:30.46.

Dunham tried his best in the last 50 to make up the ground he lost, as he closed in 24.85, but Carlsen’s 25.33 was enough to hold him as he took the heat win and fastest overall time in 4:21.67.

Women’s 200 I.M.

American Record: 1:48.37 – Kate Douglass (2023)

US Open Record: 1:48.37 – Kate Douglass (2023)

Meet Record: 1:52.63 – Melanie Margalis (2017)

Men’s 200 I.M.

American Record: 1:37.91 – Destin Lasco (2024)

US Open Record: 1:36.34 – Leon Marchand (2023)

Meet Record: 1:40.08 – Ryan Lochte (2007)

Women’s 50 Free

American Record: 20.37 – Gretchen Walsh (2024)

US Open Record: 20.37 – Gretchen Walsh (2024)

Meet Record: 21.46 – Natalie Coughlin (2007)

Men’s 50 Free

American Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel (2018)

US Open Record: 17.63 – Caeleb Dressel (2018)

Meet Record: 18.77 – Nathan Adrian (2017)

