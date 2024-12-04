Mexico Leads the Medals Table with 4 Golds at World Junior Diving Championships

The 2024 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships, held at the iconic Maria Lenk Aquatic Centre in Rio de Janeiro from November 26 to December 1, delivered a showcase of young talent from over 40 nations. The event highlighted exceptional performances, with Mexico’s Rut Paez emerging as the star of the championship, claiming three gold medals to become the most decorated athlete in Rio. Australia’s Maggie Grey also made history, earning her country’s first-ever gold medal at the competition.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mexico disrupted China’s traditional dominance in diving, securing four gold medals to China’s three. Paez’s extraordinary performance spearheaded Mexico’s rise, while China’s strength remained evident with standout victories by Long Yiping and Xu Nan in the girls’ 16-18 events. Ukraine also had a strong showing, ending the competition with the highest overall medal count at nine medals, including two golds.

Highlights

Mexico: Rut Paez Dominates

Rut Paez of Mexico was undeniably the star of the championship. Her three gold medals across multiple events – the girls’ 14-15 synchronized platform, 1m springboard, and 3m springboard – made her the most decorated athlete in Rio.

China: Yiping and Nan Lead the Charge

China’s diving prowess was on full display in Rio. Long Yiping emerged as a standout competitor, clinching two gold medals in the girls’ 16-18 1m and 3m springboard events. Xu Nan also delivered a stunning performance, winning gold in the girls’ 16-18 platform final.

Ukraine: Hyrststenko and Girls’ Synchro Team Triumph

Mark Hrytsenko of Ukraine delivered an inspiring come-from-behind victory on the boys’ 14-15 platform. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian girls’ synchronized team triumphed in the 3m event.

USA: Sollengerger’s Golden Thanksgiving Celebration

For Josh Sollenberger of the USA, Thanksgiving in Rio was unforgettable. He secured gold in the boys’ 16-18 1m springboard final, adding to a solid showing by the American team throughout the competition. The USA also claimed the gold medal in the mixed team event.

Europe: Italy’s Conte and Germany’s Awe Make Their Mark

European nations also made their mark in the championships, with Italy and Germany delivering standout performances. Italy’s Simone Conte secured two gold medals in boys’ platform events, including the 16-18 individual final and the synchronized platform competition alongside Raffaele Pelligra. Germany’s Finn Awe captivated the crowd with a stellar win in the boys’ 14-15 3m springboard event.

MEDALISTS BY EVENT

Event Gold Medalist(s) Silver Medalist(s) Bronze Medalist(s) Girls 1m Springboard (14-15) Rut Paez (MEX) Kayla Jensen (USA) Kseniia Bochek (UKR) Girls 1m Springboard (16-18) Long Yiping (CHN) Lanie Gutch (USA) Liu Jiadan (CHN) Girls 3m Springboard (14-15) Rut Paez (MEX) Zyanya Martin (MEX) Nina Berger (GER) Girls 3m Springboard (16-18) Long Yiping (CHN) Liu Jiadan (CHN) Tereza Jelinkova (CZE) Girls 10m Platform (14-15) Maggie Grey (USA) Rut Paez (MEX) Diana Shevchenko (UKR) Girls 10m Platform (16-18) Xu Nan (CHN) Maisie Bond (GBR) Mariana Osorio (COL) Girls 3m Synchronised (14-18) Bochek, Karnafel (UKR) Ciancaglini, De Sanctis (ITA) Scheider, Reihs (GER) Girls 10m Synchronised (14-18) Gonzalez, Paez (MEX) Cole, Drogemuller (AUS) Newbrook, Bond (GBR) Boys 1m Springboard (14-15) Finn Awe (GBR) Louis Forster (GER) Valerii Malieiev (UKR) Boys 1m Springboard (16-18) Josh Sollenberger (USA) Miguel Tovar (COL) Max Otto (GER) Boys 3m Springboard (14-15) Finn Awe (GBR) Valerii Malieiev (UKR) Dmytro Stephanov (UKR) Boys 3m Springboard (16-18) Xin Yan (CHN) Isak Borslien (NOR) Nurqayyum Bin Mohmad Nazim (MAS) Boys 10m Platform (14-15) Mark Hrytsenko (UKR) Mateo Nolasco (MEX) Claude-Olivier Lise-Coderre (CAN) Boys 10m Platform (16-18) Simon Conte (ITA) Danylo Avanesov (UKR) Joshua Hedberg (USA) Boys 3m Synchronised (14-18) Agundez, Vazquez (MEX) Conte, Mosca (ITA) Nevescanin, Martinovic (CRO) Boys 10m Synchronised (14-18) Pelligra, Conte (ITA) Trevino, Flores (MEX) Rosler, Prenzyna (GER) Mixed 3m & 10m Team (14-18) Jensen, Hedberg, Sollenberger, Lemkin (USA) Mercieca, Wilson, Grey, Division (AUS) Vystakina, Bochek, Hrytsenko, Azarov (UKR)

By-Nation Medals Table