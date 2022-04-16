15-Yr-Old Marcus Da Silva Hits 1:50.72 200 Free PB At Aussie Age Championships

2022 AUSTRALIAN AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, April 13th – Monday, April 18th (able-bodied)

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, South Australia

LCM (50m)

Live Results

Livestream: Amazon Prime

The 2022 Australian Age Championships rolled on from Adelaide, with another handful of youngsters turning some heads with the able-bodied portion of the competition now halfway over.

St. Peters Western’s Kaci Curtis continued to be a one-woman wrecking ball in the 13-year-old age category, tonight racking up wins in both the 50m back and 100m free events.

In the former, Curtis clinched the national title in a time of 29.73, the only sub-30 second result in the field. A time of 30.93 represented the promising teen’s previous personal best with that mark clocked just this past March.

Curtis then unleashed a mark of 57.75 to top the 100m free podium, once again establishing a new career-quickest. After entering the meet with a seed time of 58.78, Curtis dropped hit a 58.91 before ripping her first-ever sub-58 second outing.

Amelia Weber was another key performer tonight, claiming the 200m free for 16-year-old women. Stopping the clock in a time of 1:58.97, Weber came within half a second of the reigning Australian age record in the event. That standard remains at the 1:57.83 Ellen Fullerton put on the books in 2009.

On the men’s side, 15-year-old Marcus Da Silva got it done for gold in his age category’s 200m free, posting a winning effort of 1:50.72.

Opening in 53.66 and closing in 57.06, Da Silva beat the field by well over 3 seconds en route to crushing his previous personal best of 1:53.39 from March of this year.

Da Silva, who competes under the flag of City of Sydney Aquatic Club, now ranks as the 4th fastest Australian 15-year-old ever in the men’s 200m free event.

Australian Men’s Top Performers in 2000m Free at 15 Years of Age

Ian Thorpe – 1:46.70, 1998 Elijah Winnington – 1:49.30, 2016 Flynn Southam – 1:49.66, 2022 Marcus Da Silva – 1:50.72, 2022 Alex Graham – 1:51.02, 2011 Thomas Hauck – 1:51.63, 2018

Da Silva already made his mark in yesterday’s final, producing a lead-off time of 50.56 in his club’s men’s 4x100m free relay.

Opening in 24.43 and closing in 26.13, Da Silva became the 3rd fastest 15-year-old ever to come out of Australia in that event. His time sits only behind Chalmers’ age record of 49.68 and Ian Thorpe’s #2 time for the age at 50.21.