15-Year-Old Kauã Santos Carvalho Shatters Brazilian Age Record With 1:02.25 100 Breast

2023 Brazilian Youth Summer Championships

December 5-9, 2023

Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Sao Paulo, Brazil

LCM (50 meters)

Ages 15-16

Brazil has found its next elite male breaststroker.

On the opening day of the Brazilian Youth Summer Championships in Sao Paulo, Kauã Santos Carvalho shattered his two-month-old national record for 15-year-old boys in the 100 breaststroke (LCM), putting up a blistering time of 1:02.25 in the prelims.

Carvalho’s swim marked the fourth time he’s lowered the record in the last six months, a remarkable achievement given that the previous mark had stood for nearly a decade.

Poucas vezes em minha vida eu fiquei atônito com um resultado em natação. Esta manhã foi um destes dias e ainda tem final! 15 anos 1:02.25 100m peito pic.twitter.com/UJFGrREO7p — Coach Alex Pussieldi (@alexpussieldi) December 5, 2023

In June, Carvalho put up a time of 1:03.93 to break the previous record of 1:04.64, set by Eduardo Fonseca Amaral in November 2013.

Carvalho followed up by clocking 1:03.60 a few weeks later, and then brought the record down to 1:03.07 in October before his swim on Tuesday.

Brazilian 15-Year-Old Record Progression, Boys’ 100 Breaststroke (LCM)

1:04.64, Eduardo Fonseca Amaral – November 20, 2013

1:03.93, Kaua Santos Carvalho – June 10, 2023

1:03.60, Kaua Santos Carvalho – June 27, 2023

1:03.07, Kaua Santos Carvalho – October 10, 2023

1:02.25, Kaua Santos Carvalho – December 5, 2023

In Tuesday’s final, the SESI SP product went 1:02 once again, this time touching in 1:02.53 for the victory.

Split Comparison

Carvalho, October 2023 Carvalho, December 2023 (prelims) Carvalho, December 2023 (final) 29.94 29.99 30.08 1:03.07 (33.13) 1:02.25 (32.26) 1:02.53 (32.45)

Just last month, Carvalho was making inroads in the Brazilian record books in short course meters, setting a pair of age records in the 100 breast (1:00.13) and 200 breast (2:13.17) at the São Paulo Youth Summer Championship in Americana.

Carvalho’s performance ranks 10th per USA Swimming’s database (including international swimmers) among 15-year-olds all-time, with American Reece Whitley holding the top time at 1:01.00.

Carvalho is entered to swim the 50 free, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 IM later in the meet.